Diversify Your Assets And Jurisdictions To Survive The Next Financial Crisis (Video)

The stock market, now a significant part of the economy, will have significant dire consequences when it crashes.

Dr. Marc Faber, editor of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, spoke on SBTV about the state of the global financial system. Despite the trade wars initiated by the Trump Administration, the U.S will be unable to compete with Asia to reverse its trade deficit. Dr. Faber believes that the US cannot be competitive even if there is free trade.

Compared to the 70s, the stock market now is a significant part of the US economy. A stock market crash will have a huge impact on the economy today, probably enough to trigger a depression. In general, many assets are expensive today due to monetary inflation.

The Bank of Japan is now a major shareholder in nearly 40% of listed companies in Japan as the central bank keeps buying stocks under its ultra-loose monetary policy. If such central bank interventions become pervasive, Dr. Faber thinks it is possible for a central bank to own most of the assets in a country. This would be tantamount to achieving silent socialism.

Discussed in this interview:

01:18 Do trade wars do any good?

08:30 Even with free trade, how competitive is the U.S?

11:46 How the U.S trade deficit could be reversed.

15:24 Is the U.S an empire in decline?

18:33 Will U.S Treasury holders dump U.S dollars?

24:36 U.S dollar to lose its reserve currency status?

29:23 How many more Fed rate hikes ahead?

31:55 Silent socialism: Central bank could own all assets in a country.

38:49 How the next crisis compares to the 2008 financial crisis?

41:28 How can your wealth survive the next financial crisis?

