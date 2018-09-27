The 401(k) Program Is In Shambles And Is Not Serving Americans

The problem is many other parties are taking that wealth, and the monies are ending up in the wrong pockets.

The 401(k) program is obviously a wonderful concept. It's an attempt to build wealth over time by investing on a regular schedule in lower fee funds and in a tax sheltered environment. It checks the boxes on the wealth builders as framed in the wonderful new book Beat The Bank by a former Canadian banker turned Enlightened Banker. Wealth killers are taxes, fees and inflation. You can read my review of that book here with Don't Give Away Half of Your Investments: Beat The Bank.

It appears that Americans are also giving away or losing a significant portion of their net investment wealth and that it is a major social issue. We know that a very large segment of US retirees are ill prepared and the sometimes dysfunctional and shambled and ragtag 401(k) program is not "doing its job" for many. More than that, it is failing many and lining the pockets of the salespersons. Whenever investments are Sold, be careful.

An incredible infographic came to my email inbox yesterday. The original source of the material is Tony Robbins, a well-known Life Coach who has also turned his attention and incredible energy to the land of investments and Financial Health. We do know that money can make you happy; at least having enough money often can make you happy. And yes, in the end of the infographic, Mr. Robbins is offering a book for sale. That does not mean that there is not important content and truths within the presentation. Interestingly a "commenter" on the site did mention that some of the data used is 6 years old, but I cannot imagine that things have changed that much or at all, as the regulatory environment has not offered change. Ask Google and you'll find more than enough support that the situation has not improved. Here's that infographic…

What Your 401(k) Provider Does Not Want You To Know.

I have signed up for the email blasts for visual capitalist; it offers a fresh take on subjects on a daily basis and it frames the information in an easily digestible visual format. Now just because it comes with "pretty" pictures does not mean that there cannot be serious issues and important content behind the format. From there, of course, viewers are free to do additional research. That said, you can pack a serious punch in an infographic.

The 401(k) is perhaps the most important investment vehicle; the participation rate and the assets accumulated are astounding. Over half of the participants are getting "free" matched contribution monies from their employers.

But there's a massive problem. Once again, fees and salespersons are lining up at the trough. And I thought it was Canadians that were mostly taken to the cleaners.

And the ignorance with respect to fees may be astounding to many, but not to this personal finance blogger. The "average investor" who cares very little about his or her investment specifics does not pay attention. It is a very low interest category. Everyone wants to make money, and folks will typically pay attention to the account balance and "how much they are making", but they do not get into the weeds. Many do not look at all at the very important details such as the fees paid and the rate of return, never mind being aware of what they are actually "invested in". What's shocking about the next image is that the firms were not even required to report the fees until 2012. I won't write what I think about that, as it will be rejected by Seeking Alpha editors.

Here are some of the sources of the very unvirtuous cycle of fees and charges and surcharges. Also on the list but not shown, Stewardship expenses, whatever those are. But I'd guess they are not very helpful to the cause.

What's the cost, or damage?



Wow, giving away 30% of your investment wealth. Now that's an average, so within the group it's conceivable that many are losing 40% and 50%. We know that fees in the 2.2-2.5% area can take half of your investment wealth when the time horizon is in that 30 years and greater range. Positive compounding is a wonderful force. The negative compounding of high fees is just as impressive, but moving in the wrong direction.

Here's the damage in dollar figures.

The infographic then goes on to state that Teachers and Nurses with their 401(k) plans typically pay the highest fees.

One of the major problems is that it is Pay To Play in the land of 401(k) mutual funds and investments. The 401(k) providers can and do accept payments from the mutual fund companies to have their funds used or selected. So many of the mutual fund companies are getting paid, even before they start taking your monies on a regular schedule by way of the management expenses.

And even when an employer selects a low fee investment for their employees, those additional fees and surcharges more than undo the wonderful low fee investment option. Here we see a 3,260% mark up on the S&P 500 fund (IVV). An employee might have a simple index based portfolio such as that IVV plus International (EFA) and some bonds into the mix (AGG), but they're not experiencing the benefit of the low fee investments.

I could go on, and on and on. It's more than an unfortunate story. At the root of the problem is that most of the 401(k) plans are small and there is no buying power. 93% of the 401(k) plans have less than $5 million in assets. There is no scale for the investment companies to earn what they see as a "reasonable" profit.

What can you do? Know your fees, make some noise. Ask your employer to make some noise.



Perhaps there is a slight ray of sunshine on the horizon, or at least a glimmer of hope. In my article on US Retiree Preparedness, I touched on the biggest changes to impact the US retirement system in decades. President Trump has turned his attention to retirement troubles and has signed an executive order.

From that article:

It would all require implementing regulations, but it directs the Department of Treasury and the Department of Labor to look at a couple of areas to try to improve retirement security. Essentially what the president has ordered the Department of Labor and Treasury to look at is how to make it easier for employers to band together under a single plan and increase coverage, because unfortunately, not enough small employers offer 401k or similar plans to their employees.

When the President is on the case, that might be more than a good sign. And now the 401(k) program is under review. This is a major social and ethical issue. I would suggest you spread the word. Rally the troops. Forward that infographic or this article to friends and family, share on social media. Once again, most 401(k) investors think that they pay no fees. Let them know that they ARE paying fees and that it might reduce their investment wealth by some 30% or more.

Please add your comments on this very important issue. Please share your experience with the 401(k) program and offer insights and suggestions on how individuals and employers can help make this program work.

