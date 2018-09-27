Teekay LNG Partners: Last Chance To Buy Under $20?

As DCF continues to soar, TGP's distribution has significant upside. I believe units are worth at least $25 this winter, over 60% upside.

TGP is set to announce their new distribution policy alongside Q3-18 results in November. They are also looking into shedding the deeply unpopular K-1.

The underlying LNG shipping markets are surging and Teekay has fully financed their growth and refinanced all near-term debts.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) is one of the largest LNG shipping businesses in the world, midway through a massive growth initiative.

Teekay LNG Partners Overview

Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) is a limited partnership managed by publicly-traded general partner Teekay Corporation (TK). TGP primarily owns specially-designed vessels for LNG transportation, but they also have a few LPG vessels and a handful of remaining crude oil tankers. The lion's share of the future business (over 90%) is squarely positioned in the LNG transport sector, which is booming alongside TGP's over $10B in future backlog. TK is the majority unitholder of TGP (roughly 32%) and they also control the GP/IDR.

I've been a loud, and admittedly obnoxiously early, bullish investor in Teekay LNG, where I posted my first bullish report two years ago. Two years can seem like a lifetime in the investment sector and although management has delivered on virtually every guidance they've made, investor patience has clearly worn thin, pushing TGP to valuation levels that would have seemed ludicrous just a few months ago.

This report will cover some of the recent progress, explain my current bullish posture, and compare TGP to their closest peer, GasLog Partners (GLOP). I've been early on this name, but they have executed to near-perfection. I remain fully committed and have recently increased my exposure by over 10x (previously was mostly long via TK). I believe that if management can deliver a coherent vision in November, that TGP is likely to soar past $20, perhaps $25 in the very near-term.

Based on approximately 80M units outstanding, TGP's current market capitalization is just over $1.2B. The current yield is 3.7%, forward payouts should increase substantially starting this November, with a clear pathway to significant continued growth.

Prices and Reality Have Diverged

Despite a strengthening LNG market, over $1B in successful newbuild financings, and another $500M in successful refinancings, TGP is down a shocking 30% since the start of the year.

Source: Google Finance, TGP Quote

This underperformance is most clearly illustrated when looking at a YTD comparison between TGP and their closest peer, GasLog Partners (GLOP).

Source: Yahoo Finance, TGP vs. GLOP YTD

For someone reading the past price charts at TGP, a logical conclusion would be that things have been going very poorly. That's the complete opposite of reality. TGP has wrapped up over $1B in newbuild financing over the past year, they have taken delivery of 12 assets, and they have successfully refinanced over $500M of debt maturities.

Execution has been to near-perfection. Except for one crucial issue, one item which has distorted the stock price perpetually: the distribution level is still at the reduced rate of $0.14/qtr.

Distributions Matter... Enormous Skew

If we look at forward distributable cash flow ("DCF"), TGP is clearly the superior investment. TGP is set to report DCF of about $0.54-$0.55 for Q3-18 in November; Q4-18 results should likely be over $0.60. By the end of the growth program in mid-2020, TGP's projected DCF is over $3.00 per year, potentially as high as $3.50 depending on LPG spot rates.

Meanwhile, GLOP reported a quarterly DCF of $0.50 during Q2-18 (adj. to $0.62 accounting for drydocks). Forward DCF in 2020 is likely to range from about $2.50-$3.00/unit. Perhaps as soon as next quarter, but with near-certainty by early-2019, TGP's DCF will be larger than GLOP's DCF.

In 2020, TGP's DCF is likely to be about 20-30% higher per unit compared to GLOP. Wait, but isn't GLOP trading at $25? Doesn't TGP trade at $15? Yep.

Why? Sadly, the entire reason boils down to one variable: the distribution level. Unlike TGP, which is set to report coverage of nearly 400% for Q3-18, GLOP has paid out nearly 100% of its DCF. GasLog funds all of its growth by diluting unitholders via new offerings. Meanwhile, Teekay LNG has self-funded their entire program with ZERO equity dilution.

While paying out nearly all of its DCF, and with nearly zero forward DCF growth, and minimal prospects for payout rates, GLOP trades for a yield of about 8.5%. Meanwhile, TGP is paying out a tiny fraction of its DCF, has major forward growth (already 100% funded), is set for enormous payout increases, and trades for a yield of about 3.7%.

For someone taking a quick glance, it's easy to look at the dividend yield and come to the conclusion that GLOP is better. When compared with the YTD performance charts, the bias is further cemented. Finally, TGP has a K-1, which scares away most retirees, income investors, and foreign investors while GLOP has the much friendlier 1099. The deck has been stacked.

Forward Growth: 100% Funded, 100% Fixed

The best part of Teekay LNG Partners is that there's virtually nothing speculative about them. The only guesswork is the 'when' behind the market coming to its sense. All the growth has already been contracted (combined backlog over $10B), all of the newbuilds have already been financed, and all of the near-term debt maturities have already been rolled.

There's nothing speculative about this. The only 2 ships they have on the spot market are currently earning 4-year highs, with the "Magellan Spirit" getting a spot fixture at $90k/day. Their backlog is so enormous that it takes two full slides to cover it.

But wait... there's more! The above slide doesn't include recent growth:

Source: TGP Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 9

Top peer GLOP commands a market cap of $1.1B, yet they only have a fleet of 13 vessels and a backlog just 20% the size of TGP. TGP has triple the fleet, 5x the backlog, yet only commands a market cap of $1.2B.

This can't last. I believe we're right around the corner from a massive re-pricing.

The Era of TGP - Weeks Away from Launching

This is all set to change, potentially within a matter of weeks. TGP is likely to change from a K-1 to a 1099 potentially by the end of this year, they are set for distribution increases and clear forward guidance, and DCF is set to continuously surge q/q from Q2-18 through Q2-2020.

TGP will announce their Q3-18 distribution in a few weeks, which is likely to still be $0.14. Then in early-November, we are expecting their Q3-18 report. Based on guidance from their Q2-18 presentation, DCF is expected to be around $0.54/unit, perhaps slightly higher.

During this report, management will update on their recent progress, provide clear forward guidance, and address distribution levels. I'm not sure what the initial payout level will be, but I do know we are set for substantial DCF increases through 2020 and I am also hopeful that we'll see the launch of a significant repurchase program.

Once TGP raises their payouts and provides guidance for continued growth, they will begin to trade more in-line with their DCF. Using GLOP as their closest comp (roughly a 10% DCF yield), TGP could trade as high as $25 within a matter of months (based on over $2.50 annualized DCF for 2019). If we look forward to 2020, TGP could trade well over $30/unit if they commanded a similar P/DCF as GLOP.

Conclusion: TGP Set for $25, Guidance in November

I encourage all investors who are interested in Teekay LNG to review their latest earnings presentations and press releases. I've also written significant coverage on the name before. Despite the terrible price action YTD, management has actually delivered on all of their primary goals.

I've never seen a similarly successful company transition coupled with such a pitiful stock pricing. This is unprecedented and I don't believe it will last much longer. Once management is a bit more clear and forceful in their growth guidance and payout start rising, this stock is set to be a potential rocket.

My current 'fair value' price target is $25/unit, which is based on a 10% yield to annualized distributable cash flow as of the start of 2019. This is roughly the same yield given to both GasLog Partners (GLOP) and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG). Keep in mind that growth is set to continue through mid-2020. TGP could easily price into the $30s once distributions catch up.

J Mintzmyer collaborates with James Catlin on his Marketplace service

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP, TK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.