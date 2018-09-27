Developing A 'Slow Buy' Strategy For High-Quality Stocks With Long-Term Potential

Up until now, I've mostly used an "I'll know it when I see it" approach to finding quality long-term values, and that has led to purchases of Apple and Berkshire.

Introduction

The phrases "blue chip", "long-term", and "value" are used too frequently together by a great many stock writers. The truth is, it is very rare to find a blue-chip company that has long-term growth potential exceeding that of the wider market also trading at value prices. One of the main reasons I don't usually use a long-term buy-&-hold investing approach isn't because I disagree with the notion that buying and holding the stock of a great company is a great way to invest, it's because most of the best companies are known by market participants and are priced as such. This makes opportunities for long-term value stocks rare, and it means if I was going to take advantage of these rare opportunities I would have to take relatively large positions in the ones I managed to find.

No problem, right? Well, it is harder than it seems because if the goal is to become a true multi-decade buy-&-holder, then I have to be able to predict earnings out far into the future. This is extremely hard to do. And since stock prices valued in such a way, in theory, reflect all future earnings, for a stock I plan to hold for at least 25 years until I reach retirement age, if I expect to be able to sell the stock at that point to fund my retirement, and I expect someone like me to value the stock in a similar way that I valued it 25 years prior, then they would have to be able to project those earnings out another 25 years. So, to truly make a rational buy-&-hold-until-retirement investment, I need to be able to see 50 years into the future or assume a 'greater fool' will come along in 25 or 30 years to buy my stock at a good price. I think my batting average would be quite low trying to predict the winners over that long of a time-frame. When we combine that difficulty with having to take fairly large positions in the rare opportunities I found, I see a recipe for underperformance, perhaps even disaster.

Warren Buffett is one of the more well-known proponents of buying and holding. He is known for his saying "It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." I interpret this quote as an admission that it is rare for wonderful companies to be trading at true value prices so it is worth paying up for them (just not over-paying for them). This is a further warning sign for investors reading articles claiming "blue-chip values" every other day, that such values probably don't exist. So, when I look for buy-&-hold opportunities, I'm probably not looking for values as much as I am looking for fair prices for great companies. If we jettison the expectations for value, then more opportunities open up, especially since individual investors can invest in smaller companies than Buffett can. So instead of finding one 'value' company to invest in every 2 or 3 years, perhaps one could realistically find 2 or 3 'fairly valued' companies in a given year.

One could, of course, wait for recessions when virtually the whole market could be purchased at a "fair price". But the problem with that is the prices of the quality stocks tend to grow so much in between recessions that one would usually be better off buying on the way up than waiting for a bear market.

My goal with this article is to try to develop a strategy for buying high-quality stocks with long-term holding potential that I might otherwise only get a chance to buy during recessions, but whose growth is likely to be strong enough in between recessions that it would be unwise to wait for that sort of pullback. I already have a strategy that I use to buy stocks that are in the midst of a cyclical downturn, and it has been working pretty well. What I need is a strategy for some very rare high-quality stocks that tend to both fall less than the S&P 500 during downturns and grow more than the S&P 500 during economic expansions.

Putting all this together, I want a strategy that allows me to 1) make similarly sized investments as the rest of my investments of 4% portfolio size or less 2) allows me to invest in fairly valued stocks of high-quality companies 3) allows me to take advantage of recessions when possible and add shares during those times 4) allows me to take profits if the stock becomes extremely overvalued 5) under most conditions allows me to hold the stock for long time periods of time.

With that outline, let me take you through my thinking on the subject.

Investment sizes and opportunities

The maximum portfolio size for all of my medium-term investments is 4%, so I plan to use that same maximum size for potential long-term investments. The reason for this is to limit the damage of any big mistakes I might make. If I invest in a pre-2008 General Motors, I don't want it to totally ruin my portfolio. Once I've invested the amount I plan to invest, then I have no problem letting the stock garner an outsized position of my portfolio should that happen. Winners can run. My decision to sell will be based on the quality and valuation of the stock and not its relative growth within my portfolio.

With that framework in place, let me use four stocks to illustrate the specific type of stocks I'm referring to in this article. Two of these I already own, Apple (AAPL) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and two of them I would like to own, Roper Technologies (ROP) and Fiserv (FISV). In the case of Apple and Berkshire, I was able to identify value opportunities in those stocks because they are very visible stocks and I am always on the lookout for value. I've made two purchases of each stock, one each for both of my kids. On 7/1/2013 I bought Apple for my daughter at $57.44 (split-adjusted) and on 1/04/2016 I bought Apple for my son at $102.88 per share. On 1/15/2016 I bought Berkshire Hathaway B shares for my daughter at price of $125.67 and on 7/2/2018 I bought some for my son at a price of $187.07. If we look at a chart of the stock prices over the last 6 years, these ended up being very good buying opportunities for these two stocks.

Basically, in each case, I was able to buy the dips and get a high-quality stock at a fair price. It was nice that those opportunities presented themselves, but in the case of Roper and Fiserv, if we look at the same time period, the opportunity to buy a good 30% dip or a P/E under 20 hasn't really presented itself.

Very briefly in 2016, we got a 15% dip from Roper, but that was it. Fiserv gave us no dip at all. So the method I used to buy Apple and Berkshire probably isn't going to work with these two stocks. I need to develop a different strategy if I ever hope to own stocks like these in the future.

Blending three approaches

One rational approach to buying these stocks is simply to buy them when they are trading near fair value historically. Another approach would be to simply dollar-cost-average my 4% weighting over, say, four years, at .25% per quarter, accepting the fact that I don't know what price the stocks will trade at during that time, at least knowing I'll participate in the upside if a bear market doesn't come along in a timely manner and provide a dip to buy. Another approach might be to estimate where we are in the macroeconomic cycle and let that determine whether to wait for the macroeconomy to cause a dip in the stock prices. Each approach has its strengths and drawbacks so my strategy will blend them together in order to give me the best chance to build a position in the stock and not miss out altogether, while also guarding against paying too much for the stock.

If we can't buy below fair value, then it seems reasonable to try to buy somewhere near fair value. I base my fair value estimates on either historical prices or valuations, and I tend to avoid using projections or estimates of the future that aren't mostly rooted in the past or present. For less-cyclical stocks like the ones I'm trying to buy here, I find F.A.S.T Graphs 'normal' P/E ratios to be a good estimate for how the market typically values the stock.

Both of these stocks have had similar price histories, and are trading at similar valuations. Fiserv traded below its 'normal' P/E for a few years coming out of the financial crisis of the 2008-9, but neither stock has traded at historical fair valuations since 2015. In the cases of more cyclical stocks, I am perfectly fine waiting and letting the stock price come to me because the stocks usually lose so much value during downcycles that I'm better off waiting if I'm anywhere close to the peak of the business cycle. That's not necessarily the case with stocks like Fiserv and Roper. If someone had been waiting to get into the stock at fair value since the spring of 2016, they would still be waiting, and without a recession in sight for at least a year, it's unlikely even during a recession the patient investor would have been better off waiting because these stocks don't tend to drop excessively, even during bear markets.

Fortunately, there is a strategy out there known to be effective for investors who claim complete ignorance about the business cycle and an inability to predict recessions: dollar-cost-averaging. The idea behind dollar-cost-averaging is that you make steady investments over time during both good times and bad, then you know you'll be buying at something close to an average price over your investing life. I don't see why this couldn't at least partially be applied to high-quality individual stocks. It's not much different than dividend investors reinvesting their dividends. So, I feel comfortable making this part of my investment plan for these high-quality stocks, because I don't know exactly when the next bear market will occur or how fast the stock price will grow before then. For these reasons, I'm going to dollar cost average .25% per quarter into stocks like these. This will ensure that I build at least some sort of position in the stock over time. But I do have a couple caveats to this approach.

If the price is extremely high, then I want to hold off dollar-cost-averaging, and if the business cycle actually turns south before I build a full position in the stock, I want to adjust my investment strategy accordingly because I have an investment strategy I use for falling stocks already developed. Additionally, if the stock trades at fair value at some point along the way, I want to accelerate my purchases and immediately invest up to 2%, or half, of a full 4% position, if I haven't reached that level already by dollar-cost-averaging. The reason for limiting the accelerated purchases to 2% is because near the top of a market peak, as the price begins to come down, it will cross 'fair value', but ultimately keep falling through that price if we are in the beginning stages of a bear market. Without the 2% limit, this strategy might be a recipe for buying stocks at market peaks, which is exactly what I want to avoid.

In my last article, which was on Roper Technologies, I noted that I would sell Roper if it traded at 150% of its 'normal' P/E, and if we held earnings steady, that would be about 20% higher than where the stock trades today. I generally don't invest in stocks unless there is at least a 20% upside possibility, so if Roper's P/E moved much higher than 29 without the 'normal' P/E adjusting higher, then I would probably stop dollar-cost-averaging and wait for the price to come down, and if the blended P/E moved above 34.5, then I would likely sell any position I had built up and buy it back at a lower valuation.

Okay, so I have the basic parameters for dollar-cost-averaging .25% per quarter as long as the stock has 20% upside left before it hits 150% of its 'normal' F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E ratio, and if it surpasses 150% of that I'll sell the whole position. The final potential purchasing opportunity I want to be able to take advantage of are market declines. For the purpose of this strategy, I'm going to assume that I don't know when the bear markets will happen. I already have a strategy that I use for cyclical stocks which also works well for less cyclical stocks during bear markets. I use two entry points for these purchases and my first rule is not to buy a stock unless it is down at least 30%, so for Roper, my first cyclical purchase would be after a 30% drop in the stock price. The second I would estimate from past downcycles, and make it after about a 45% decline in price. Now, since I will have been dollar-cost-averaging going into the decline, I don't know how much money will be available to invest during the decline, but my rule will be that whatever is left when we hit that 30% mark will then be earmarked for cyclical investing instead of dollar-cost-averaging, and half of it will be invested then, and half reserved for the second purchase. So if I had already invested 3% of the total 4% investment when the decline happened, then .5% would be invested after a 30% drop and .5% after a 45% drop should it occur, bringing the whole position up to 4%. Hopefully, after that point, I would become a long-term holder and let the stock do its work, only monitoring for extreme over-valuation or some drastic change in the business itself.

Historical examples

I am very much aware that this might seem like a lot of trouble to go to in order to build a position in a stock, and that it perhaps might seem overly complicated. But, I really hate over-paying for stocks, even good ones. My basic rule for stock purchases is that I don't buy unless the stock price is 30% off its high price and the stock has been publicly traded for at least 25 years. So buying a stock that is currently making new highs is a far departure from what I am comfortable with, and I want to take great care in making such purchases. This strategy should allow me to build positions in these types of stocks at reasonable prices during non-bear-markets. Now let's look at some historical examples and see how it would work.

The above graph is from 1998 to 2009 for Roper Technologies. Let's see how the strategy would have worked if we started implementing at different dates in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008, a time-span which I think closely mirrors where we may be at in the economic cycle here in late 2018, and also represents what would be the most dangerous time to purchase stocks near the top of the economic cycle. Ideally, I want to avoid having a cost basis within 25% of the peak price in the fall of 2007 which was around $71 per share. So, I want the cost basis of my strategy to be under about $53.25 no matter whether I start investing at the beginning of 2005, 2006, 2007, or 2008. If the strategy can do that, I think it will have a high probability of getting me into high-quality stocks at reasonably good prices, without having to make accurate predictions about when bear markets will happen.

The data for the tables below was taken from F.A.S.T. Graphs monthly ending prices for Roper. The first investments are quoted from the last day of the year of the previous year, so for 2005, I start with the price on 12/31/2004, then the next dollar-cost-average purchase would be 3/31/2005, and so on. If the price falls to fair value and I make an accelerated purchase, then the dollar-cost-average won't resume until the next quarter. For example, in Q1 of 2005, there was an accelerated purchase at the end of January, the dollar-cost-average would not have resumed until 6/30/2005.

2005 Dollar-Cost-Average Accelerated Purchase Dollar-Cost-Average .25% each 1.75% .25% each $30.39 $29.03 $35.69 $39.29 $39.51 $48.63 $46.75 $44.74 $50.24 $54.88

Okay, so if we made our first purchase on on January 1st 2005 with a weighting of .25% and cost of $30.39 we only would have had to wait a month before Roper fell within 'fair value' on F.A.S.T. Graphs, at which point we would have accelerated our purchase up to 2% with a remaining 1.75% weighting at $29.03. We would have started dollar-cost-averaging again about 5 months later and continued doing so for the next 8 quarters until fully invested at the end of Q1 2007. If my math is correct this would have resulted in a cost basis of about $37.08, well below our goal of staying below $53.25.

Now let's see what would have happened if we started in 2006.

2006 Dollar-Cost-Average Accelerated Purchase Dollar-Cost-Average .25% 1.5% .25% $39.51 $46.75 $44.74 $48.63 $50.24 $54.88 $57.10 $65.50 $62.54 $55.92 $49.62

Investing in 2006 looks fairly similar to starting in 2005. There were opportunities for accelerated purchases in both instances. However, the later dollar-cost-average purchases were made at much higher prices straight through the peak of the market. In this case, the average cost basis would have been $50.58, which is quite a bit higher than if we would have started investing a year earlier, but still within our goal of having a cost basis below $53.25.

Now let's look at what would have happened if we started in 2007. This will be different because we will use every aspect of the strategy including cyclical purchases.

2007 Dollar-Cost-Average Accelerated Purchase Cyclical Buy #1 Cyclical Buy #2 .25% each .50% 1.00% 1.00% $44.74 $55.92 $49.62 $38.98 $50.24 $54.88 $57.10 $65.50 $62.54

If we started investing in 2007 we would have had 6 quarters worth of dollar-cost-averaging through the top of the market, at which point the price would have crossed fair value and we would have made an accelerated purchase to bring our weighting up to 2%. Then we would have hit the 30% drawdown point and invested half of what was left at $49.62, and the rest at $38.98. In this case, we would have started investing very near the peak of the market, but our cyclical investments would have helped bring down the cost basis to $50.07, which is below our goal.

Now let's look at if we started in 2008.

2008 Dollar-Cost-Average Accelerated Purchase Cyclical Buy #1 Cyclical Buy #2 .25% each 1.50% 1.00% 1.00% $65.50 $55.92 $49.62 $38.98 $62.54

In this case, we would have had two quarters of dollar-cost-averaging before the price fell below fair value and we would have filled our position up to 2%. The market immediately kept falling and triggered both cyclical buys with the remaining money, and the total cost basis would have ended up being $51.12. It would have been the highest cost basis of the potential starting points, but still far below the high of around $71 per share.

Obviously, if we would have started investing earlier than 2005 or after 2008 we wouldn't have had any problem avoiding the market top and we would have gotten good prices for the stock so I won't examine those.

Examples of selling

There are some obvious examples of times good stocks should have been sold if we go back to the late 1990s. High-quality companies like Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD) and General Electric (GE) would have all triggered the sell signal back then due to their high valuations. It's harder to find similar companies leading up to the 2008 downturn because most of the overpriced areas of the market were cyclical by nature anyway, or related to the real estate bubble, and not necessarily dramatically overvalued equities. Here is one that would likely trigger a sell signal now, though, Rollins Inc. (ROL).

As we can see, Rollins has a history of extremely steady earnings growth and hasn't been cyclical much at all during the past 20 years. It's average P/E, once we move past the late 1990s has been in the low-to-mid-30s almost the entire period. You have to go back to the dot.com bubble in order get P/E ratios as high as we see today above 60. The stock price has grown at an annual clip of about 18.5% over the past two decades, and one could have bought using dollar-cost-averaging and accelerated purchases at any point up until November of 2017 when the price crossed $45.00 per share at which point it would have been within 20% of $54.00 per share, which was when the P/E hit about 150% of its fair value or 'normal' P/E of 36.3.

The critique of selling a stock like this one, which is one we want to own but is overpriced, is usually 'How will we know when to buy the stock back?' My answer to this is to buy it using the same method it was purchased, by using dollar-cost-averaging, accelerated purchases, and, if the opportunity arrives, cyclical purchases after the stock has dropped at least 30%. So, if the stock price were to fall to about $51.00 tomorrow, one could start buying .25% increments quarterly and building a new position.

The Punch Card

For the type of cyclical investments that I normally make, having a few dozen stocks that one buys and sells over the course of a business cycle is necessary. A great deal of the profit from cyclical stocks is made by buying near the bottom of a cycle and selling after a substantial profit, and one needs to spread their bets around because cyclical companies face more obstacles near the bottom of cycles than do less-cyclical ones, and they, by definition, have much bigger price swings which can be tough to deal with psychologically if an investor has too big of a position in them.

High-quality, long-term oriented stocks with relatively stable earnings are exactly the opposite of this. With these type of stocks, the highest priority is choosing the very best quality business. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have commented that most investors would be better off if they were given a punch card with twenty punches on it, and those were the only twenty investments they could make in their lifetime. And for stocks that are long-term holding candidates, I agree with them. Limiting our potential purchases forces us to choose the very best we can find in terms of quality. So, that is what I intend to do with these type of investments.

My plan is to limit myself to initiating a single purchase of a long-term high-quality stock that isn't trading at value levels in any given calendar year. One purchase might sound extreme to some, but with 25 years until retirement, in theory, I could have up to 25 buy-&-hold stocks, and if they produce the growth they are supposed to, then they should make up a substantial portion of my portfolio over time.

If someone was using long-term strategy exclusively, they may wish to initiate positions in more than one stock per year, but I think any number higher than four per year would probably be excessive.

Conclusion

This article ended up being about twice as long as I had planned. What is fairly simple for me to work out in my head becomes more complicated when I try to explain it in a few thousand words. Nevertheless, I think I have a good start here, and the strategy should work as a way to help avoid buying quality stocks near their peak prices, while also avoiding missing out on the opportunities entirely. I'll continue to test historical examples as I find them, and perhaps I'll write a few articles on the candidates I find along the way that make my short list.

