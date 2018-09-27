Canadian Railway's Business And Dividend Track Record Are Impressive

I find shares to be slightly overvalued at the moment, but would consider purchasing the stock because of its commitment to its dividend.

Canadian National has more than two decades of dividend growth, with a five-year average increase of more than 10%.

Canadian National saw growth in both volumes and revenue for every type of cargo that they ship in the second quarter.

I’ve considered adding a railroad to the March to Freedom Fund for some time, but have yet to pull the trigger. While I’ve looked at Union Pacific (UNP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) recently, I decided to look north to Canada for another option in the railroad space. While I thought Canadian National Railway (CNI) was a decent option to own when I reviewed the company for Sure Dividend, I want to take another look now to see if now is a good time to consider buying the rail.

Company Background

Canadian National is the largest operator of railroad in Canada. The company has a network of more than 20,000 miles of railroad that link Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Canadian National touches the Atlantic and Pacific oceans as well as the Gulf of Mexico. The rail carries more than 300 million tons of cargo annually. Though a Canadian company, investors have access to Canadian National Railway’s stock through the company’s listing on the NYSE. Canadian National has a current market cap of nearly US$65 billion.

Recent Earnings Results

Canadian National most recently reported earnings results on July 24th.

Source: Canadian National Railway’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 4.

Canadian National earned C$1.51 per share during the second quarter, beating the average analysts’ estimate by C$0.12. EPS improved 12.7% year over year. Revenue grew 9% to C$3.63 billion, topping expectations by C$30 million.

Canadian National’s revenue ton-miles, which measures the weight and distance of rail freight transported by the company, grew 7%. Carloads increased 6%, a good sign that the products Canadian National transports were in high demand.

Revenues for petroleum and chemical products saw a 12% increase as frac sand refined petroleum products saw higher demand. Increased volumes of Canadian grain shipments helped drive a 12% uptick in sales for agriculture products. Intermodal revenues grew 6% due to increased overseas shipments. Coal, which has been a negative for most other railroads, had a 6% revenue increase on a 41% volume gain. Canadian coal exports to Asia and U.S. coal exports to Europe helped deliver these gains.

On the negative side, automotive revenues declined 1% due to a lower demand for vehicles. All other products saw both volume and revenue gains for the quarter. Fortunately, for Canadian National, automotive sales made up a very small portion (6.5%) of the company’s revenues for the quarter.

Canadian National’s operating ratio, the percentage of revenue used to maintain operations, increased 0.7% from the second quarter of 2017 to 58.2%. This was a 9.6% improvement from the first quarter of this year. Even with the modest year-over-year increase in OR, Canadian National was still more profitable than the other rails that I’ve looked at recently. The table below compares Canadian National’s with the other rails:

Railroad Operating Ratio for Q2 2018 Canadian National 58.2% Canadian Pacific (CP) 64.2% CSX (CSX) 58.6% Kansas City Southern 64.0% Norfolk Southern (NSC) 64.6% Union Pacific 63.0%

While the operating ratio may have increased slightly, Canadian National’s other metrics looked very good in the quarter.

Source: Canadian National Railway’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 7.

Gross ton per mile, a measure of railroad productivity, increased 9% versus the first quarter of this year and 5.4% versus the second quarter of 2017. This is a company record for workload. Terminal dwell, the length a train is stationary, dropped 20% from the previous quarter. Train speed, which had declined for four consecutive quarters, also grew by more than 20% from the first quarter. These improvements show that Canadian National was operating at a more efficient pace.

To help increase efficiency, Canadian National has made investments in its operations. The company completed five projects, along its western and southern routes, in order to increase the amount of cargo Canadian National’s trains can transport. Higher volumes should lead to higher revenues for the railroad.

On the downside, fuel costs increased to C$436 from C$329. This is a 32.5% increase from the previous year. Labor costs ticked up 6.8%. These increases helped to explain part of the higher operating ratio.

Canadian National’s management team updated guidance for 2018 on the conference call.

Source: Canadian National Railway’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 13.

After second quarter earnings results, Canadian National now forecasts a midpoint for earnings per share of C$5.38, up from C$5.18 previously. If the midpoint for EPS is achieved, this would represent 7.8% growth from 2017. There are 24 analysts who cover Canadian National and the average estimate for EPS in U.S. dollars for this year is $4.22. Canadian National reports third quarter earnings results on October 24th.

Dividend Growth History

For industrial companies, whose earnings are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors, I like to see ten-year and five-year dividend growth rates of at least 10%. Higher dividend growth often means that the management of the company sees solid earnings growth going forward. While not perfect, it does give me a window into the company’s thinking.

Canadian National has increased its dividend for the past twenty two years. This ties the company for the fifth longest among Canadian companies. Canadian National has increased its dividend by:

17.1% annually over the past five years.

14.7% annually over the past ten years.

Even factoring in currency exchange, Canadian National has managed to increase its dividend to U.S. shareholders for the past twenty one years. While the payments may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, the dividend has increased on an annual basis for more than two decades. This is the longest streak for any railroad. For U.S. investors, they have seen their dividend increase:

11.2% annually over the last five years.

12.5% annually over the last ten years.

The company’s five and ten-year growth rates in both U.S. and Canadian currencies are above my minimum threshold of 10% growth, making the stock eligible for us to purchase. Canadian National last increased the dividend for the March payment by 9.7%.

Based on expected dividends per share (US$1.39) and the midpoint for expected earnings per share (US$4.22), the current payout ratio for Canadian National is 32.9%, very much in line with other rails that I’ve looked at recently. According to Value Line, the average payout ratio over the past decade is 28.4%. This low dividend payout ratio allows Canadian National to continue to increase its dividend while at the same time affording the company some cushion in case earnings were to decline rapidly.

U.S. shares of Canadian National currently yield 1.58%. This is slightly below the average yield of the S&P 500 (1.75%) and well below the yield of the ten-Year Treasury Bond (3.08%)

I should note that Canada imposes a 15% dividend withholding tax on investors located in the U.S. In most cases, this fee is waived if investors hold Canadian stocks through a U.S. retirement account. Investors should also check with their tax accountant for more information on this issue.

My Valuation

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price of a stock and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see if shares are over or undervalued at the moment. This helps me to determine fair value. For companies with at least a decade of dividend growth, I am willing to pay 5% above fair value to acquire shares.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth Five-Year Div Growth 1.58% 22 17.10% CFRA One-Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $100 $106.38 $75 Current P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E Value Engine One-Yr Price Target 21.1 16.9 $92.10 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Fin Strength My Price Target $78.65 2 / A Under $92

Value Line awards Canadian National a 2 for safety and an A for financial strength. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength as this means that the company is on solid financial ground.

Based off of the midpoint for earnings expectations for 2018 and the September 25th closing price of $88.03, Canadian National trades with a price to earnings ratio of 21.4. According to Value Line, the average P/E over the last five years is 16.9. This means that shares are trading at a 21.1% premium to their historical valuation. For comparison, the S&P 500 trades with a P/E multiple of 25.3.

CFRA’s one-year price target of $100 offers upside potential of 13.6%. CFRA’s fair value estimate of $106.38 shows shares to be 20.9% undervalued. Morningstar’s fair value estimate of $75 means that the stock is trading at a 14.8% premium to their fair value. Value Engine’s one-year price target of $92.11 says the stock could rise 4.6%, but their fair value estimate of $78.65 means that they feel shares are 10.7% overvalued presently.

Average these totals out and I find shares of Canadian National to be 1.25% overvalued. Therefore, I find fair value to be $87 for the stock. Given that Canadian National has increased its dividend by more than two decades and has averaged at least double-digit dividend growth for both the past five and ten years, I would be willing to pay 5% above what I think is fair value. Any price under $92 and I would bless the purchasing of Canadian National Railway.

Conclusion

Canadian National Railway had a very solid second quarter. Outside of automotive, all products saw higher revenues and volumes. While the operating ratio did increase slightly year over year, Canadian National still managed to lead the railroad industry on this metric. Even with currency exchange rates fluctuating, the railroad company has managed to increase its dividend to U.S. investors for more than two decades.

Canadian National also has a very low dividend payout ratio. This means that the dividend is likely safe even in the event of a prolonged recession. For investors looking to own a railroad, Canadian National should be at the top of their watch list.

What are your thoughts on Canadian National? Is there a railroad you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the follow button at the top of the page.

