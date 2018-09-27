Marinus Looks Like More Than A Me-Too

Marinus has been a volatile biotech, as investors have debated how its drug ganaxolone will stack up to the much-celebrated and much further-advanced brexanolone from Sage.

Developing safe and effective drugs is hard, and doing so in the CNS space is even harder than normal. Add in worries that your lead (and only) drug is just a “me-too” product doomed to languish in the shadow of a celebrated advance in the field, and I suppose it makes sense that Marinus (MRNS) would have well-above average volatility.

I may be fundamentally mistaken, but I believe Marinus’s drug ganaxolone is more than just an attempt to hitch a ride on the coattails of Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) lead drug brexanolone. While Sage will likely enjoy a meaningful head start getting its drug to market in post-partum depression, I don’t believe that lead will cripple Marinus and I believe there’s still upside here if ganaxolone proves to be a respectable second-place finisher.

Targeting Some Very Difficult Conditions

The lead indications that Marinus is pursuing are difficult to treat and sorely in need of better options for patients. The largest indication is post-partum depression, a condition that affects over half a million women in the U.S. each year. Thought to be at least in part the result of hormonal changes following delivery, post-partum depression can lead to serious quality of life issues up to and including self-harm and harming others (including the baby). Commonly-used anti-depressants like SSRIs and SNRIs don’t often work particularly well (and take a while when/if they do work), and therapy is likewise not often an especially effective near-term help.

Marinus is also currently pursuing two serious epilepsy indications. CLDK5 deficiency is a genetic disorder that almost always leads to recurrent epileptic seizures (among other effects). The disease typically manifests itself early in life (often in the first few months) and can cause multiple seizures per day, sometimes over 20 or more. Refractory status epilepticus (or RSE) is characterized by dangerous seizures that last for five minutes or more a time, can be life-threatening, and require treatment in a hospital. First-line treatment is the administration of benzodiazepines, and in this case the “refractory” refers to those patients who no longer respond to those medications.

In all three cases, there are few treatment options. People with CLDK5 deficiency can be given anti-epileptic medications, but they rarely provide meaningful long-term relief, while patients with RSE are often sedated, sometimes into a coma, to stop the seizures.

Ganaxolone Could Prove More Than Just A Me-Too

Marinus’s lead drug is ganaxolone, a modified synthetic version of inhibitory neurosteroid called allopregnanolone . As a positive allosteric modulator of GABA at the GABA-subA receptor, ganaxolone has significant anti-anxiety and anti-convulsant properties with relatively benign side-effects (sleepiness being among them).

The problem, such as it is, is that ganaxolone is very similar to Sage’s drug brexanolone (which is a naturally-occurring formulation of allopregnanolone), a drug that Sage has successfully guided through clinical development in post-partum depression. Sage will be facing an FDA committee meeting for the drug on November 2, with a PDUFA date of December 19. With Marinus’s drug only Phase II trials, Sage likely has a multiyear lead on Marinus in getting its drug to market.

Ganaxolone isn’t identical to brexanolone, though, and those differences may well prove to be very significant. Ganaxolone takes the same molecule and adds a methyl group to it. Adding that methyl group increases the bioavailability and half-life of the neurosteroid, and also prevents it from being converted back into progesterone or other intermediates (which can have negative side-effects, including being pro-convulsant). With the addition of that methyl group, ganaxolone’s bioavailability is sufficient to allow oral dosing, which is not possible with brexanolone.

The controversy is what, if anything, that methyl group addition does to the efficacy of ganaxolone versus brexanolone. There is some evidence (preclinical pharmacological work) that brexanolone is a more potent modulator of GABA-subA, but the differences do not seem to me to be large, and I believe the enhanced bioavailability and half-life of ganaxolone compensate for that, but that is basically just speculation ahead of actual human clinical results.

In terms of real-world results and use, it is plausible to me that brexanolone could be slightly more efficacious in serious cases of post-partum depression, and perhaps in moderate cases as well. Ganaxolone, though, will have significant ease-of-use advantages, as the company’s Phase II protocol for moderate cases (the Amaryllis study) is all-oral, and the protocol for the second part of the Phase II Magnolia for severe cases calls for a <24hr infusion followed by oral administration. Sage’s brexanolone requires a multiday infusion that I believe will not be very appealing to patients, nurses, or insurance providers, particularly in moderate cases.

Sage is also working on an oral formulation, though, and SAGE-217 could be a serious competitor. Like ganaxolone, SAGE-217 takes the original molecule and adds to it – in this case a methyl group side chain added at a different place than the ganaxolone methyl group. The point of the addition is more or less the same – modifying the molecule in such a way as to improve the bioavailability and half-life and preventing conversion back to progesterone, et al.

As Always, It Comes Down To Data

As is typically the case with biotech, there’s plenty of forecasting, speculating, and posturing, but at the end of it all, there is a reason that the FDA requires clinical trials, and those trials will tell the tale as to whether Marinus’s drug is effective.

Ganaxolone is in Phase II testing for severe and moderate post-partum depression, with data expected in the fourth quarter of this year. Marinus has frustrated investors with its development timelines, previously deciding to double the enrollment in the Magnolia study after seeing a greater than expected placebo effect in Sage clinical trial data, and then announcing a slower-than-expected pace of enrollment.

Unfortunately, the Phase II data from the two post-partum studies won’t be definitive. Investors are certainly expecting to see efficacy (both studies have the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale as primary endpoints), but the Phase II studies weren’t designed as head-to-head comparison studies with the Sage studies, so it is more likely than not that there will be some interpretation required and some confusion afterward. It certainly also does not help that Sage established a high bar, with brexanolone delivering a 14-pt improvement in moderate cases and a nearly 20-pt improvement in severe cases with impressive p-values.

My base-case expectation is that the Phase II data will show positive signals of efficacy and further inform the company’s trial design for Phase III (particularly with respect to dosing). Unfortunately, the market may well try to hold Marinus’s Phase II data up to the standard of Sage’s Phase III data, and that could well prove to be a source of disappointment.

With the epilepsy programs, Marinus is in Phase III testing of ganaxolone for CDKL5, with top-line data expected in late 2019 or early 2020. The primary endpoint here is seizure reduction, and Phase II showed a 43% reduction in median seizure frequency over 28 days and a 78% median increase in seizure-free days. Not all patients responded, but those that did responded more than those median figures. The company is also in a proof-of-concept Phase II trial in RSE, with data likely at the end of this year.

The Opportunity

The market for ganaxolone in CDKL5 is likely to be limited, as there are only about 500 patients with the condition in the U.S., and about 1,600 or so worldwide. The drug is likely to get orphan drug pricing, but I believe commercial acceptance will depend upon the details of the data, including the number of seizure-free days and the number of patients seeing significant seizure reductions. There are another 150,000 or so people in the U.S. with other types of early-onset epileptic disorders, though, and success in CDKL5 could pave the way for off-label use and/or future studies in other individually rare disorders.

The market opportunity in post-partum depression is clearly larger and much more controversial. I believe just 15% share of the severe market and 35% share of the moderate market could support close to $2.5 billion in revenue. Those share estimates are driven by assumptions that ganaxolone is less efficacious in severe cases (making the long IV time of brexanolone more acceptable) but more competitive in moderate cases, and acknowledges that Sage will likely have a meaningful multiyear advantage in the market. Should Marinus deliver compelling data showing superior outcomes, the market share numbers would clearly have upside, and likewise there would be substantial downside if the drug proves ineffective or uncompetitively effective.

In terms of actual numbers, I believe a fair value in the mid-$15’s is fair today, including almost $12/share in value for the post-partum program. I am expecting that Marinus partners out the post-partum indication and keeps the epilepsy indications, and I also expect that the company will need further financing before commercialization. If the Phase II results of Magnolia and Amaryllis are positive and well-received, I would expect Marinus to raise money on that tailwind.

I will also note that my fair value calculations include significant risk weightings to account for the risk of clinical trial and commercial failure. Given the encouraging Phase II data, I’m giving a 50% chance of success to the CDLK5 indication, which is a little lower than normal for a Phase III program to account for the above-average historical failure rate in Phase III epilepsy studies. My odds of success for the post-partum program are in the 35%-40% range, as I try to balance the poor development history of this indication (above-average failure rates) with the read-through from Sage’s experience, the assumption of similar/comparable efficacy (which, again, may prove erroneous), and the possibility of competition from SAGE-217 and other future compounds.

The Bottom Line

Before Marinus bulls go light their torches and sharpen their pitchforks, I will note that there is significant upside from here and from that mid-$15 fair value if and when the company produces more positive data. I believe a mid-$15 price is fair today and based upon what we know today, but good/bad clinical data will certainly move those risk weightings and market share assumptions, and it is certainly possible that additional indications will be added to the mix (including, possibly, major depressive disorder and other forms of epilepsy).

While the question of whether ganaxolone is just as good, if not better, than brexanolone is the key question, there are no firm answers at this point. That is a common risk in biotech and by no means exclusive to Marinus, but I believe the valuation today makes this a name worth further consideration by risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.