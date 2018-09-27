Louisiana Pacific Is A Buy

In spite of the massive economic tailwinds behind it, the stock has dropped 4% over the past year.

Over the past year, the shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) (hereafter “LP”) are down about 4%, and I think the shares are now trading at a reasonable valuation relative to the cash flows. I think investors would do well to buy them at these levels, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the tailwinds the company should enjoy for the next several years, the financial history, and by reviewing the stock itself.

The less an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower the risk. The shares have traded this inexpensively on a price to free cash flow basis only once over the past several years, and I think investors should take advantage of the market’s relative pessimism and buy.

Background

Louisiana Pacific is a leading designer and producer of sustainable engineered wood products, including siding, oriented strand board (OSB) and engineered wood products. The company’s products are used primarily in new home construction, repair, and outdoor buildings. The company has facilities in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil.

Demand for the company’s products obviously moves with new home construction activity in the United States, which obviously shows some cyclicality. In general, though, the trend has been steadily rising along with population growth. I anticipate some cyclicality here, obviously, but I think the long-term demand drivers are intact for the firm. In order to put some context around this discussion, let me first present two charts related to housing starts and the long-term population growth in the United States.

Housing Starts

Source

Source

Demand For Louisiana Pacific’s Products Remains Robust

Within the context of a robust decade of (admittedly cyclical) growth in housing starts, LP's business is doing rather well. The following slides from various investor presentations sum up LP’s business nicely in my view. Given that 48% of revenue is derived from OSB, and 32% of revenue is derived from siding, I’ll focus on the demand and price dynamics for both, starting with OSB. In sum, the demand for both is robust. Consider the following from the Norbord Investor deck:

Source: Norbord Investor Relations

Source: Norbord Investor Relations

Both of these point to relatively robust demand growth for OSB.

In terms of siding demand, the following slide from LP’s latest investor presentation sums up the state of the market nicely in my view.

Source: Louisiana Pacific Investor presentation

Financial Snapshot

I think the impressive growth for their products is reflected in the financial history here. For instance, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 5.6% since 2013, while net income has grown at 17%. The fact that net income growth has massively outstripped revenue suggests to me that the company is quite scaleable. I think one of the highlights of this investment is the capital structure.

The level of debt (and therefore risk) has been in steady decline for a number of years, having dropped at a CAGR of about 16% over the past five years. In addition, the company has about $2.87 in cash for every $1 of debt. Finally, most (98.5%) of this debt is due in the year 2024, suggesting that there’s little concern about an immediate credit or solvency problem at the firm.

In addition, management seems intent on treating shareholders well. Although they’ve only recently enacted a dividend policy, during the first six months of 2018, the company paid out fully $37.6 million for dividends, and spent $46.7 million to buy back stock. They did this while reducing debt, which is significant in my view.

In my opinion, financing share buybacks and dividends with debt is an increasingly unwise strategy for a few reasons. We happen to be near the top of valuations for most companies, which calls the wisdom of buybacks into question. In addition, there’s a very good chance that companies that take on debt will be renewing that debt at an uncomfortable time. Thankfully, Louisiana Pacific doesn’t seem to engage in this behavior.

Source: Company filings. Please note that the capital expenditure for the first half of 2018 is an estimation based on the company’s stated forecast of a CAPEX of between $200-$250 for the year.

The Stock

It’s all well and good to find a company that has grown nicely on the back of a host of macro trends, but if you overpay for the stock that represents that company, the investment return will be subpar. With that in mind, I must spill some virtual ink by talking about the stock as a thing distinct from the company itself.

I judge whether a stock is a reasonable buy using a few methods, two of which I write about on this forum. The first is the price to free cash flow per share. If an investor can purchase a dollar of future cash inexpensively, they’re better than likely to do well over time. The following graph suggests that the shares haven’t been this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis for some time.

Source: Gurufocus

I also like to look at what the market’s current assumptions are about long-term growth. In order to work this out, I turn to the work produced by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In his book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and a bit of high school algebra) to work out what the market is assuming about long-term growth of the firm. According to this methodology, the market assumes a growth rate of about 1% for the firm at the moment. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic, and therefore potentially profitable, level of skepticism about the company’s future.

Conclusion

Taking all for all, there’s very much to like about Louisiana Pacific. Although it suffers from short-term cyclicality, there’s a great deal of evidence that the housing/repair market will remain robust over time. This robust demand growth has translated into the financial performance here, given that the company has managed to buy back stock, reduce debt, and initiate a dividend this year. In spite of all of this, the stock is sitting near multi-year lows on a price to free cash flow basis. All of this leads me to conclude that we should take advantage of market fears and buy this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.