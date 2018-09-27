S&P 500 Targets - The Grind Up Continues

My August 31st article urged investors to NOT lose their core long positions because the S&P 500 was breaking out. I went on to describe what constitutes a breakout, both from a support and resistance perspective and that of a traditional Elliott Wave Perspective.

In this article, I'll describe upside targets, and another investment alternative that can be held through the impending downside - that we're expecting - after this upside concludes.

Our ultimate upside target for the S&P 500 is 3,231 to 3,346, which is over the 2.0 and 2.382 Fibonacci extensions, respectively, off the 2009 low. See the daily chart below, where overall wave 4 of the move off the 2009 low was established as a running flat in April of this year. Since then, SPX has formed a diagonal wave i, and a picture perfect wave (I) to the .618 extension - the most common extension for wave (I). This setup is a classic Elliott Wave i ii (I) (II) setup to the upside, such that once the index broke over the top of wave (I), as it did in late August of this year, it set into place the potential for a slow grind higher.

(Chart Source: Time Price Analysis)

Naturally, there are other possibilities, but until prices break back below the .618 extension, or 2,850, there's no reason to consider stepping aside in equities until they reach, at a minimum, the 3,121 level. In layman's terms, there is an additional 15% of upside remaining, and while stock prices might seem frothy, having broken out to the upside, the grind up is just beginning.

Because this is the 5th wave of the 3rd of the super cycle wave iii, we will not overstay our welcome, and while we will take advantage of the last and final move higher, we'll be looking to exit our core holdings in the SPX 3,150 region.

(Chart Source: Time Price Analysis)

Upon completion of this move up, we expect an 18-month correction that will take the S&P back down to the 2,400 to 1,800 region, which is not a time for equity exposure. We recommend exiting most equity positions and awaiting an opportunity to re-enter from much lower levels. That said however, our expectation is for continued upside through to the first or second quarters of 2019 before exiting core holdings.

One of the approaches we are taking as the S&P comes into its multi-month high is to identify sectors that offer lucrative opportunities while the S&P corrects. One such area is solar energy stocks, with two examples being First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) and the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN).

FSLR may have just completed a wave (2) at the $47 region in a (1) (2) setup with a price target of $240-315 over the next 2-4 years.

(Chart Source: Time Price Analysis)

Supportive of this is TAN, which is currently sporting a similar pattern to FSLR, having just completed a wave (2) near $20.55, and with a price target of $157 over the next 2-4 years.

(Chart Source: Time Price Analysis)

It's important to keep in mind that while equities in general might correct 30-40%, some sectors will continue to move up. It is for this reason that we recommended our subscribers take long-term positions in FSLR and TAN.

As I've stated several times in other articles, cash is also a position. Going to cash during a larger correction not only preserves capital but allows investors to buy back similar positions at much lower levels while taking advantage of numerous opportunities to allocate capital during the correction. Herein I've mentioned just one such sector, and in prior articles, I have discussed opportunities setting up in the precious metals mining sector and natural gas.

In conclusion, retain your core equities position for now, but start to focus on price levels to exit, and on alternative investment sectors to allocate a portion of capital you'll be exiting from equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR & TAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.