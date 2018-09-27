BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Still A Bad Deal, Use The Strength To Unload

It should be more surprising than it is to see that BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (BPT) has delivered strong performance recently. I suppose that many players in the market only see the 17%+ yield and are immediately drawn to it. However, as I illustrated in an article last month, BP Prudhoe Bay Trust suffers from some structural issues that all but ensure that an investor buying it for income today will lose money over the long term. With that said, it may be an okay way to play oil prices, but at some point, the fundamentals will kick in, and it will lose its ability to even be a trading vehicle for that. In other words, anyone thinking about buying this thing should take a step back and consider the risks, while somewhat holding it as an investment may want to advantage of the recent price spike and sell off their position.

About The BP Prudhoe Bay Trust

Many energy investors are likely familiar with the giant Prudhoe Bay oil field located on Alaska's North Slope. This is one of the largest oil fields ever discovered in North America and one of the largest ever discovered in the world, containing approximately 25 billion barrels of oil at the time of its discovery. The field is operated by BP (BP), its largest stakeholder, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) each having smaller stakes.

BP set up the BP Prudhoe Bay Trust in 1989 as a way for it to raise money and provide investors with a direct way to participate in the oil market. BP received capital from investors upfront when it conducted the initial public offering of the trust in exchange for the requirement that the company makes royalty payments into the trust. These royalty payments are determined by the value of 16.4246% of the first 90,000 barrels per day extracted from the field. Unfortunately, in recent times, the field has not produced 90,000 barrels of oil per day. Therefore, the trust only receives a lesser amount based on the value of 16.4246% of whatever the field actually produces.

BPT And Oil Prices

As the trust's payments are based on the value of the oil produced by the field, we can expect them to increase when the price of WTI increases, assuming that production does not drop sharply. This may explain part of the run-up that we have seen over the past month. As shown here, the United States Oil Fund (USO), which ostensibly tracks the performance of West Texas Intermediate prices, increased by 5.82% over the past month. However, BPT increased by a whopping 17.01%:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Thus, while oil prices may at least partially account for the performance that we have seen with BPT over the past month, they certainly cannot explain all of it. In fact, other than investors chasing after yield, I can think of no reason for BPT's incredible performance over the past month.

Chargeable Costs

Unfortunately, for yield-seeking investors, it seems somewhat unlikely that the trust's current yield will last long. This is due to the way that the royalty payments made to the trust are calculated. Instead of paying the full price of the royalties due on the extracted oil, BP is able to reduce the payment by what are called chargeable costs, which are theoretically supposed to reimburse BP for the costs that it incurs in bringing the oil to the surface. These chargeable costs are not linked to the company's actual costs, though. They are merely a number that was set in stone when the trust was founded. According to the trust's most recent 10-Q filing, here are BP's chargeable costs over the current and next two years:

Source: BPT 10-Q Filing

These chargeable costs are then multiplied by an adjustment factor, currently 1.917, that is intended to account for the cumulative effect of inflation over the lifetime of the trust. The Federal Reserve is currently targeting a 2% annual rate of inflation going forward. If we assume that it achieves that, we can expect the adjustment factor to increase by roughly 2% annually. This gives us the following chargeable costs that will be deducted from the price of oil before any royalties are paid into the trust:

Source: Author's Calculations

As of the time of writing, WTI crude oil is trading at $71.94 per barrel on the NYMEX. Thus, if the price of oil remains relatively steady, the chargeable costs will exceed the price of oil in 2023, eliminating the royalties that are paid into the trust. In addition, the rapid escalation in chargeable costs results in a steady decline in the royalties received by the trust, which will result in the distributions declining going forward. It therefore appears that the only way BPT will be able to continue paying out the impressive distributions that it has in the past is if oil prices surge significantly over the next few years. While there are certainly some reasons to believe that this will be true, it is doubtful that WTI prices will reach the $150/barrel price that is really needed for this scenario to play out.

Production Problems

Another issue surfaces when we consider that the Prudhoe Bay field itself is well past its prime. One constant factor in the oil industry is that the production level of a field naturally declines as it ages. This is one reason why energy companies need to keep bringing new projects online in order to maintain production levels. Due to the age of the Prudhoe Bay field, it has begun to suffer from this problem itself.

As already mentioned, the BP Prudhoe Bay Trust receives royalties on either the first 90,000 barrels of daily production or the field's actual production, whichever is less. Unfortunately, the Prudhoe Bay field is producing well under that 90,000 bpd figure and will likely never hit it again. In the quarter ended April 30, 2018, the most recent for which figures are currently available, the trust only received royalties on 83,400 barrels of average daily production. This is the lowest level that it had over any of the past four quarters:

Source: BPT 10-Q Filing

As might be expected, this has a negative impact on oil royalties received. As a result, the amount that oil prices will need to increase by over the next few years will be even higher than if it needs to overcome the chargeable costs alone in order for the trust to continue to make significant distributions to its investors going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BPT is quite likely to stop receiving royalties in the middle part of next decade as the trust's chargeable costs exceed the price of oil. In addition, the combination of rapidly increasing costs and declining production will reduce the amount of royalties that the trust is able to pay out to its investors. For most new investors, the best advice here is to avoid the trust while current holders should use the current price strength to unload their positions.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.