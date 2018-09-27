$100 Oil Means These 2 Dividend Growth Stocks Are Set To Soar

That being said there are important risks to consider before investing in either stock.

With oil prices likely to rise steadily, perhaps to $100+, both EOG and PXD are potentially capable of long-term CAGR total returns of about 20%.

That includes future 100% focus on the U.S.'s largest, fastest growing, and lowest cost shale formations. Both companies are planning 15% to 25% CAGR production growth in the coming years.

Independent oil companies are not usually the place investors turn seeking safe and steady dividend growth. That's due to their business models, which sell highly volatile commodities that can result in wild swings in earnings and variable dividend payouts. In addition they lack the diversification that comes from an integrated business model that includes refining and petrochemicals that can help smooth out revenues and earnings during industry downturns.

That being said, there are a few independent oil and gas producers that I consider to be worth considering for those looking to cash in on America's epic oil boom. That's especially true given that the fundamentals of the oil market are now pointing to steadily rising long-term oil prices that might very well hit $100 per barrel in the coming years.

So let's take a look at why crude prices are possibly headed back to triple digits. More importantly find out why EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are two of my favorite independent oil companies to profit if it does. That's because both companies are focused like a laser on maximizing sustainable low cost production growth from acreage with very low break even costs. That means that both stocks’ dividends are likely to be maintained during the next oil downturn, as well as grow very quickly in the coming years fueled by some of the industry's best earnings growth rates.

And despite an impressive rally in the past year, I consider both stocks to be about 8% undervalued, meaning they offer risk tolerant income growth investors about 20% CAGR long-term total return potential.

Why Oil Might Be Headed To $100 Per Barrel

According to the International Energy Agency or IEA, the world's oil supply is hit a record 100 million barrels per day in August. That's compared to 98.7 million barrels of oil demand. This means the world's supply/demand balance is currently showing slight excess supply.

However, that's not likely to remain true in the coming years. That's because the IEA estimates that global demand growth, largely due to rapidly growing emerging markets like China and India, will boost demand by 1.4 million bpd and 1.5 million bpd in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This means that by the end of 2019 the world is likely to be consuming 101 million bpd.

The trouble is that the IEA estimates that about 52% of the world's total production is currently coming from aging wells with annual decline rates of about 6%. This means that just to maintain current production would require global oil producers to bring online about 3 million bpd in new annual capacity.

The trouble is that massive underinvestment in new oil projects caused by the worst oil crash in over 50 years (crude fell 76% at one point) means that new production is likely to be far below these levels. According to private equity firm Burggraben Holding, the new oil projects coming online between 2019 and 2022 are expected to boost global supply by just 1 to 1.5 million bpd annually.

In the meantime production disruption from Venezuela's collapsing economy and Iranian sanctions could take a lot of supply off the market. For example, the IEA estimates that Venezuela's oil production, which in early 2016 was 2.5 million bpd, fell to just 1.2 million bpd in August. And that's likely to fall to 1 million by year end. Meanwhile Iranian sanctions (which go into effect in November) might reduce global supply by anywhere from 500,000 bpd to 2.5 million bpd.

What about OPEC tapping into its spare capacity? Well analysts currently estimate that OPEC, mainly via Saudi Arabia, has about 2.7 million bpd of space capacity. That's the lowest figure, as a percentage of global demand, in decades. That capacity is purely for short-term use and not a long-term solution to meeting the world's growing oil demand.

What about US shale production? While true that US shale producers have ramped up production by an impressive 2.5 million bpd over the past two years, going forward production growth is likely to be insufficient to close the supply gap. For example, according to the US Energy Information Administration or EIA, here's how US oil production figures will look through 2019:

2017: 9.4 million bpd

2018: 10.7 million bpd

2019: 11.9 million bpd

US oil production is growing fast, but almost exclusively due to fast production growth from US shale formations like the Permian basin. But pipeline takeaway capacity is now maxed out and new pipelines aren't coming online in the Permian until the second half of 2019. And not until the end of 2020 will Permian pipeline capacity increase enough to unleash the full power of US fracking. In total OPEC estimates that US shale production will boost American oil production by 6 million bpd from 2017 to 2023 (to 13.4 million bpd). For context that increase alone is nearly what the US was producing in 2008 before the fracking revolution kicked into high gear.

But that impressive production growth will be about 1.0 million bpd per year on average, meaning US shale can only cover about 33% of the supply gap through 2023. But isn't the rise of renewable energy and electric vehicles going to mean that global oil demand soon peaks and starts a terminal decline?

Actually probably not. That's because while rapid adoption of EVs is expected in the developed world (and China) by 2030 the emerging market is set to drive slower but steadily rising oil demand through at least 2040. That's because according to the CIA World Factbook the US consumes about 60 bpd per 1000 people. But around the world those figures are very different:

5.8 billion people or about 80% of the global population consume about 15 bpd per 1000 people

75% of the global population consumes 15 bpd per 1000 people or less

50% of the population consumes less than 10 bpd per 1000 people

As emerging market economies grow over the coming decades oil demand per capita is almost certainly set to rise off those extremely low levels. Even if US per capita consumption fell by 50% and the rest of the world merely rose to match that, it would require global oil production of 217 million bpd, or more than twice what we generate today.

Basically this means that in the coming years the world is likely to face a steadily tighter oil market, which should mean crude prices might move steadily higher into the triple digits. But if that happens then EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources are two of the best dividend growth stocks to own to profit from the current oil super cycle.

EOG Resources: Best In Breed Independent Oil Company With 28 Year Safe Dividend Track Record

EOG is primarily focused on operating in all of America's hottest shale gas and oil formations. This accounts for 90% of its total production. At the end of 2017 it had proven net reserves of 2.527 billion barrels of oil equivalent, good for 11.2 years of current production rates.

However, thanks to its focus on US shale EOG Resources actually has 13.3 billion barrels of proven reserves. These are reserves the company believes it will eventually produce and which is sufficient to allow for 49 years of production at current rates. And the company has a great track record of finding new reserves faster than it can grow production.

For example, in 2017 its reserve replacement ratio (new reserves/production) was over 200%, one of the highest rates in the industry. That was due to adding about four new premium drill locations for each one put into service. And in 2018 so far EOG has been adding premium drilling locations far faster than it's been completing new wells. This means in 2018 EOG's reserve replacement rate is likely to also be well over 100%.

The company's product mix is primarily focused on higher margin liquids:

61% oil production

23% gas production

16% natural gas liquids

EOG has a total of 20,000 drilling locations, 9,500 of which are premium locations are defined by an ability to generate 30% after-tax rates of returns with oil prices at just $40 per barrel. That large number of drill sites creates about 25 years of potential drilling and growth runway (over 13 years purely from premium drill sites).

EOG is rather unique in that it is highly vertically integrated. That means it supplies much of its peripheral services itself. For example it owns its own frack sand mine, and also has its own company owned supplies of:

drilling mud

water

pipeline tubing

fracking chemicals

This allows EOG to have stronger pricing power with oil service companies, including utilizing smaller operators that are willing to undercut the big boys. This is what has allowed the company to continue cutting production costs, including a planned 5% in 2018.

In the first half of 2018 EOG reported some of the fastest top and bottom line growth, not just in its industry, but of any US corporation. That's thanks to a combination of rising production per well (production efficiency), falling production costs, and rising oil prices (up 35% YOY).

Metric First Half 2018 Revenue Growth 52% Net Income Growth 2467% EPS Growth 2456% Dividend Growth 19% just announced, 31% YOY

EOG's production is booming, rising 15% in the first half of 2018, 16% in Q2 (YOY). And management believes its on track to deliver 18% production growth in full year 2018. This is what allowed EOG to raise its dividend for the second time this year, by 19%.

EOG has maintained or grown its dividend for 28 consecutive years, through no less than three oil crashes and an entire decade of low crude prices. In fact, since 1990 EOG's annualized dividend growth rate has been 13.7%, which is exceptional for an oil & gas producer. And over the past 20 years the company's dividend has grown at 19% CAGR, or nearly 25 fold.

More importantly for income investors, management plans to grow the dividend at 19+% annually going forward. That's while funding about 15% long-term production growth at a conservative average oil price of $50 per barrel (currently $72). And at $60 oil EOG estimates it will have sufficient cash flow to fund its rapid dividend growth and organically support 25% CAGR production growth.

How can EOG make such optimistic guidance when it's business model is so volatile? Well, that's thanks to one of the best management teams in the industry focusing on only the most profitable long-term investment opportunities.

World Class Management Team And Strategic Long-Term Growth Plan

EOG has a great track record of leading the US oil industry. For example it was one of the first major frackers in the Barnett, Marcellus, and Haynesville gas formations more than a decade ago. And in the last 10 years it's been one of the first movers into the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and DJ Basins. Now the company is planning on boosting production in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, where it recently increased its estimated reserves by 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

That boosted the company's premium reserves by 26% in Q2 alone and gives it some of the largest proven reserves in the industry. Enough to produce at current levels for nearly half a century. With so much incredible opportunity in the US, the company has wisely chosen to gradually exit its international business in recent years. That includes selling Canadian assets starting in 2014 and UK assets this year.

The reason for EOG's focus on the US is the company is one of the most disciplined when it comes to capital allocation. For example according to CEO William Thomas, the company "earned a company record direct after-tax rate of return of 150% on $1.5 billion of total invested capital." That was in Q1 but the company remains "on track to continue reducing both operating costs and well costs." In the first half of the year the company's after-tax rate of return was 140% and its latest wells have been generating 200+% returns thanks to higher oil prices and ongoing cost cutting.

The key to EOG's capital efficiency is its over 20 years of experiencing in horizontal fracking. This has allowed it to steadily decrease its costs per new well drilled. Not just during the oil crash, but even during the boom years of $100+ oil. That's thanks to its vertical integration which allows it to avoid higher oil service costs that rivals face when oil prices are high. This in turn allowed it to steadily lower its operating cost per barrel, thus boosting profitability to today's record levels.

Profitability levels that put its peers to shame, in all major shale basins.

Going forward the company expects to continue earning industry leading rates of return due to EOG's shift to its focus on premium drilling locations which it began in 2016 during the oil crash. In the last two years EOG has tripled the number of its premium drilling sites (1,500 alone since February), which explains why its bottom line and rates of return have been soaring in the past 12 months.

William Thomas told analysts at the last conference call:

"We're committed to a disciplined growth strategy. For the remainder of the year, and as we look to start planning for 2019, you should expect EOG to remain disciplined about growth and capital allocation to maximize returns." -William Thomas, EOG CEO

Those maximum returns on investment also benefit from EOG's consistently higher average oil price than its peers. That's courtesy of locking down pipeline takeaway capacity early and thus maximizing revenue per barrel. That's because EOG is able to sell its oil at WTI prices, rather than discounted Midland prices, which are about $10 lower due to lack of pipeline takeaway capacity.

Basically the reason EOG is my favorite pure play oil stock is that management isn't targeting growth for growth's sake. Rather it's focused on maximizing drilling returns and profitability. That makes it one of the safest and fastest growing dividend stocks in its industry and a great long-term income investment for the next five to 10 years at least.

But while EOG is the best pure play blue chip in American oil, Pioneer Natural Resources also offers potentially stronger long-term total returns. That's thanks to its massive Permian fueled growth plans.

Pioneer Natural Resources: The Best Permian Pure Play You Can Own

Pioneer Natural Resources has decided to divest all of its non Permian assets to focus purely on the fastest growing oil formation on earth.

That's because, according to analyst RS Energy, the Permian may hold up to 248 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. More importantly about half of those reserves have break even production oil prices of $40 or below.

Of course such recoverable reserves and break even price estimates vary by which analyst model you use. Pioneer estimates the Permian holds about 160 billion barrels of recoverable reserves. But that would still put it on par with the Ghawar super massive field in Saudi Arabia, long thought to be the biggest ever discovered.

Pioneer estimates the Permian's break even production price is under $30, which is the lowest of any US shale formation. This means the Permian doesn't just hold the largest US oil reserves, but also the lowest cost ones.

The combination of low cost geology and reserves to rival that of Saudi Arabia is why Permian production has been soaring. That's even during the oil crash when crude prices hit a low of $26.

What's more, Permian production is expected to continue growing rapidly, at about 15% annually. Thus production will roughly double in the next five years.

Today Pioneer Natural Resources is the largest producer in the Permian, with production nearly triple its nearest rival.

Due to poor weather earlier in the year Pioneer's production growth was less impressive than earlier quarters. However, in the first half of 2018 the company still managed to generate 54% top line and 28% EPS growth that allowed management to quadruple its dividend. Admittedly that's off a very low base. But it shows a shareholder friendly attitude to return cash to shareholders rather than blindly grow production.

Metric First Half 2018 Revenue Growth 54% Net Income Growth 28% EPS Growth 28% Dividend Growth 300%

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus)

With management guiding for 19% to 24% production growth in 2018 investors can likely expect Pioneer's earnings, cash flow and dividend to continue growing strongly in the coming years. That's because management has a long-term plan for becoming the biggest Permian producer by far.

Pioneer's Industry Leading Hyper Growth Permian Plans

Pioneer currently has 20,000 low cost drilling locations that management thinks can drive 20% annual production growth over the next eight years. That would be enough to boost the company's daily production to 1 million bpd, 70% of which would be more lucrative oil. It would also be a nearly 500% increase since 2016.

If PXD is able to execute on its growth plans then by 2026 it could be producing about 20% of all the oil in the Permian basin. A key factor in the company's growth plans is having secured 90% of its oil takeaway capacity through the end of 2021. 70% of its Permian gas capacity is also secured under long-term contracts.

This means that Pioneer has the pipeline capacity locked down to get its oil from the Midland basin (part of the Permian) to export terminals on the Texas Gulf Coast. This allows PXD benefit from higher prices (West Texas Intermediate vs Midland) but its able to capture the Brent global oil standard price for much of its production. Midland crude is currently trading at about $60, WTI at $72 and Brent at $82. Thus, like EOG, PXD enjoys higher profitability on its invested capital than most of its peers.

In fact, thanks to the lowest break even price of any oil company in America (about $22 vs $26 for EOG) Pioneer has the potential to achieve far higher profitability. That's because as it ramps up production it will enjoy greater economies of scale and pricing power with oil service suppliers.

Of course big growth plans are great, but useless unless the company has the capital to execute on it. Fortunately PXD has $1.1 billion in cash, a $1.5 billion untapped revolving credit facility, and plans to fund its growth purely from fast growing operating cash flow. Or to put another way, the company has a realistic and conservative plan to achieve some of the industry's best growth rates and has plenty of dry powder to pull it off.

But strong growth potential at both Pioneer and EOG is hardly the only reason to like these stocks. There's also the crack management teams, who have proven they can generate industry leading profitability and returns on capital.

Superior Management With Great Capital Allocation Track Record

Good long-term investing results depend on a skilled management team that's able to allocate investor capital efficiently and profitably. A good proxy for quality management is a company's profitability and returns on invested capital relative to their peers.

Company Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Invested Capital EOG Resources 40.8% 23.5% 16.6% Pioneer Natural Resources 22.6% 2.8% 13.3% Industry Average -2.3% -4.4% 4.5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, CSImarketing)

EOG's long-term focused and innovative team has been on the forefront of making smart investing decisions for over two decades. For example years ago it bought 50,000 acres of Oklahoma land for about $750 per acre. Today rivals are paying $14,500 to $23,750 per acre in the same region. This ability to buy prime low cost production acreage ahead of its peers is a main reason that EOG is one of the most profitable oil companies in America. One with returns on invested capital that's about four times the industry average. That's partially due to EOG's pure focus on organic growth rather than harder to execute acquisitions (none in the past two years). And with oil prices now at over $70 and EOG's rates of returns climbing steadily higher, that ROIC is likely to continue rising.

Pioneer as well is benefiting from a long-term focused management team. For example, Pioneer acquired much of its Permian acreage back in the 1990's when oil prices were low. Thus it was able to lock in low royalty rates on the land its drilling. Those rates remain in effect even now that oil prices are much higher.

Another Competitive advantage PXD enjoys is that it's now 100% focused on investing in the infrastructure it needs to become the undisputed king of the Permian basin. That includes not just locking down pipeline capacity, but also building out gas processing capacity so that it doesn't have to flair (burn off) natural gas but can sell it. In addition, the company is expanding its water capacity, which is vitally important to fracking. That's because fracking a single well can take anywhere from 800,000 to 6 million gallons.

All told, the company's Permian infrastructure investments means that in the past year it's been able to triple the amount of oil it’s transported to export facilities. Remember that means obtaining the highest oil price (Brent) which is why PXD is seeing rapidly growing returns on invested capital that are already triple that of its industry peers. That bodes very well for its long-term earnings, cash flow and dividend growth. That's especially true given that Pioneer is mobilizing the latest in fracking 3.0 technology to further lower unit production costs over time. That means using the internet of things and advanced AI driven real time drilling analytics to increase drilling productivity and further boost profitability over time.

The bottom line is that both EOG and Pioneer benefit from amazing management with proven smart capital allocation abilities. Which is why they are poised to deliver some of the most impressive long-term earnings and dividend growth of not just any oil company, but any US corporation period. That in turns means great dividend growth and strong, market beating total return potential.

Dividend Profiles: Low Yields But Excellent Long-Term Growth And Total Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is ultimately what determines long-term total returns.

Company Yield TTM EPS Payout Ratio Analyst Projected 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Total Return Expectation (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annualized Return Potential EOG Resources 0.7% 20% 17.5% 18.2% 19.1% Pioneer Natural Resources 0.2% 4% 15% to 25% 15.2% to 25.2% 16.2% to 26.2% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Now neither EOG nor Pioneer are great stocks for anyone looking for generous income. Both sport very low current yields, which is normal for this industry. But it's important to remember these are dividend growth investments, who make up for low current yields with safe payouts and strong growth potential.

That's because EOG and PXD are sporting extremely low payout ratios, that could easily rise in the future. More importantly it means that, combined with each companies very low break even production cost, both are likely to maintain their dividends during the next oil downturn. EOG has proven its ability to do so for nearly 30 years. And while PXD did have to cut its payout during the oil crash today, the company has transitioned to a much lower leverage business model. One that's purely focused on the Permian's super low cost acreage.

Speaking of leverage that's the second part of the dividend safety equation. Given the volatile nature of oil & gas prices you want to make sure any oil company's debt levels are low enough to sustain a company's growth and payout during an industry downturn.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Equity S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate EOG Resources 0.9 22.8 26% A- 5.0% Pioneer Natural Resources 2.3 16.8 16% BBB 5.5% Industry Average 3.0 10.6 40% NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

Fortunately both companies have strong balance sheets, as seen by their low leverage ratios, and much higher than average interest coverage ratios.

EOG plans to pay down $3 billion in debt over the next four years with excess free cash flow. That will reduce its debt by 33% and make its balance sheet one of the strongest in the industry (and earn it credit upgrades).

Meanwhile Pioneer's net debt/operating cash flow ratio Pioneer is an industry leading 0.2. And it too is focused on lowering its debt levels over time with retained cash flow. And with Pioneer funding all new growth purely from operating cash flow, that means its leverage ratio should fall significantly over time, also earning it credit upgrades. Basically both EOG and PXD have strong balance sheets and falling debt levels that should ensure maximum financial flexibility and dividend safety during the next industry downturn.

As for long-term dividend growth potential that is likely to track with earnings and cash flow growth. Currently analysts expect both companies to generate at least 17% long-term EPS growth, and Pioneer's growth potential might be as high as 25% if it hits its 2026 growth target. Even assuming their payout ratios remain very low, EOG should easily be capable of achieving management's target of 19+% CAGR dividend growth. And Pioneer's payout growth potential is likely 20% to 25% thanks to its larger long-term growth runway.

Because neither of these stocks is primarily owned for income the total returns should track growth in earnings and cash flow. But that still means both companies should be capable of about 20% long-term total returns. For context the S&P 500's historical CAGR total return since 1871 is 9.2%. And from today's market valuation Morningstar, Vanguard and BlackRock estimate that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver between 0% and 5% annual total returns over the next five to 10 years.

Valuation: Still Undervalued Today So A Good Buy

EOG Total Return Price data by YCharts

Both EOG and Pioneer have managed to outperform the market over the past 12 months. But that doesn't mean they aren't still good buys today.

Now there are dozens of ways to value a company. But one approach that I like to use for independent oil producers is a historical comparison of their PE ratios. That's because these business models are stable over time (they don't change) and so over time the market will provide a relatively stable average PE that approximates fair value. Basically this historical PE bakes in the natural volatility of commodity prices and its effects on both companies' earnings and cash flows.

Company Forward PE Historical PE Estimated Discount To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Return Boost Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential EOG Resources 19.3 21.0 8% 0.9% 19.1% Pioneer Natural Resources 19.4 21.2 9% 1% 16.2% to 26.2% Industry Average 19.4 NA NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, FastGraphs, Moneychimp)

Today EOG and PXD are trading at a forward PE of 19.3 and 19.4, respectively. That's about 8% below their historical averages and in line with the industry norm. That implies both stocks could be about 8% undervalued, especially given that EOG and PXD's superior profitability, management teams, and long-term growth potential is far better than average. Over time that slight undervaluation means a modest boost to long-term total returns.

Basically I consider both EOG and Pioneer to be industry leading blue chips as far as pure play oil & gas companies go. Thus I'm happy to recommend both of these stocks at today's prices. Of course that's only for income growth investors who are comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

While EOG and Pioneer are without doubt some of the best independent oil & gas producers in America that doesn't mean there aren't important risks to consider. The most obvious is the volatility of oil prices which are each company's dominant source of revenue, earnings, and cash flow.

(Source: ConocoPhillips investor presentation)

As you can see from ConocoPhillips (COP) proprietary long-term oil price model, the expected range of average oil prices through 2025 vary wildly. COP estimates that prices might average anywhere from $40 to $82. That depends on hundreds of hard to predict variables including how quickly the world switches to renewables and production growth from rivals like EOG and PXD.

Both oil companies enjoy extremely low break even prices, and are thus likely capable of sustaining their dividends even during another oil crash. But it's important to realize their long-term growth prospects are 100% dependent on oil prices. That's because both EOG and PXD are planning on financing production growth through excess operating cash flow (that factor in ther dividend costs). If the price of oil crashes (such as during another global recession) then both companies will have to pull back on new drilling. That would mean that they could miss their current growth guidance, and dividend growth could slow or even stop. For example Morningstar's Jeffrey Stafford believes that long-term oil prices will only average $55 for WTI and $60 for Brent. This is why he believes that Pioneer won't be able to generate sufficient cash flow to fund its ambitious 20% annual production growth through 2026.

Meanwhile the long-term risk for both stocks is the same as for all pure play oil & gas producers. Unlike integrated oil giants or energy mega caps that are diversifying into renewable energy, both EOG and PXD are pure play oil & gas stocks that will eventually face the inevitable end of the oil & gas age.

The good news is that this is not likely to come for decades. Analyst firm McKinsey has published a detailed report forecasting what it thinks the world's energy trends will look like (through 2050):

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Overall global oil demand could peak as early as 2036.

The good news is that even with the predicted rapid adoption of electric vehicles by 2030 (up to 50% of new vehicle sales in major developed markets, China and 30% globally) oil demand isn't expected to peak until 2036 at the earliest. However, the trouble is that such forecasts are educated guesstimates and can change rapidly over time as new data comes in.

Which basically means that both EOG and PXD, while great dividend growth stocks for the next 10 to 15 years, are not "buy and hold forever" investments. And their ultimate earnings and dividend growth rates are similarly smoothed out estimates that are far from assured. This means that only more risk tolerant investors, who are comfortable with highly volatile energy and share prices, should own either company.

Bottom Line: EOG and Pioneer Natural Resources Are Two Excellent Dividend Growth Investments To Profit From Rising Long-Term Oil Prices

Investing in independent oil & gas stocks certainly isn't for everyone. Integrated oil giants like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) offer far more stable business models that have allowed them to become dividend aristocrats.

However, companies like EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources benefit from their soon to be pure play focus on US shale production, which represents the biggest growth opportunity in global oil today. That means that while both stocks will see more volatile sales, earnings, and cash flow over time, both also benefit from far greater long-term growth potential.

That's especially true given that both companies have some of the most disciplined management teams in the industry, who are laser focused on minimizing production costs and maximizing returns on investment. And since both companies have strong balance sheets and are funding future growth purely out of excess operating cash flow this means that both are likely to be strong dividend growth stocks that will be able to maintain their payouts even during the next industry downturn.

This is why EOG and Pioneer are my two favorite dividend growth stocks in this industry. And from today's share prices, I estimate that both stocks are roughly 8% undervalued. For industry leading blue chips like these that makes them good buying opportunities for any income growth investors comfortable with their risk profiles.

