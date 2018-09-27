Sears Holdings: Teetering On The Edge

The debt exchanges could result in Sears having over 800 million shares in the scenario with the most dilution.

The transactions may buy some additional time for Sears but at the cost of dilution and further reductions to its asset base.

Sears' annual cash interest costs would be greatly reduced if all the transactions go through, but cash burn would probably still be at $1+ billion per year.

ESL's latest proposals for Sears Holdings (SHLD) indicate that Sears is teetering on the edge, with "significant near-term liquidity constraints". Lampert has been keeping Sears alive before through lending it money, and it seems that continued lending may be contingent on at least some of the proposals going through. Even with the interest reduction that may occur as a result of the proposals, Sears will probably have cash burn of $1+ billion per year still.

Potentially Massive Dilution

The decline in Sears' share price during 2018 has vastly increased the potential dilution from any convertible debt. I had discussed in May that it was possible for Sears to end up with close to 400 million shares. That number has increased significantly with the latest proposal.

Assuming 100% participation in option A, the $315 million in outstanding ESL 2nd Lien Loan (PIK), and $175 million in outstanding 2nd Lien Notes (PIK) due October 2019 could be converted into 408 million shares at a conversion price of $1.20 per share (as an example).

Source: Sears Holdings

Assuming 100% participation in option A as well, the $411 million in outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes [Cash] due December 2019 and the $223 million in outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes (PIK) due December 2019 could be converted into another 288 million shares at a conversion price of $2.20 per share.

Source: Sears Holdings

This would result in approximately 805 million shares outstanding for Sears Holdings. Thus, even if Sears can somehow get rid of the remainder of its debt and end up with a profitable company generating $500 million EBITDA per year, its value would only be $4.35 per share with a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple ($3.5 billion market cap). I don't believe that Sears can become profitable but am discussing this potential scenario anyway.

This is only marginally higher than Sears' share price in May and illustrates the dangers of investing low in the capital structure (common equity in this case) with a cash-burning company with lots of distressed debt. Even if things work out exceptionally well, investors who purchased shares just four months ago would see only modest potential gains.

While $4.35 per share seems like a large gain from Sears' current share price, it seems likely that even in the best scenarios, Sears will burn a lot of additional cash and will conduct further debt exchanges to try to buy itself additional time. This would result in more dilution and further lower Sears' potential upside.

As well, even if Sears does somehow manage to scrape together a profitable company, it probably would generate a significantly lower amount of EBITDA than $500 million per year anyway since Sears' assets keep getting sold.

Continued Cash Burn

Although ESL notes that Sears' cash interest costs will go down to $88 million per year (resulting in $351 million per year in savings) if the proposed transactions all go through, Sears will still be burning a very large amount of cash.

Source: Sears Holdings

Sears reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $562 million in 2017 and reported adjusted EBITDA that was $51 million worse in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017. It also would incur additional rent costs as a result of the proposed real estate transactions, while the other asset sales would also ostensibly negatively affect Sears' EBITDA.

Thus, Sears' cash burn would probably end up over $1 billion per year again despite the interest reduction, eating up the liquidity improvement from its revolver paydown.

Conclusion

If ESL's latest proposals go through, it should give Sears some additional runway, but the longer-term outlook for Sears' common equity and unsecured debt looks very dismal. Even with the reduced interest costs, Sears looks like it will burn $1+ billion per year. This will result in secured debt being added back to Sears' capital structure, after the significant reduction from the proposed transactions.

Sears appears to be running low on things that it can pledge as security, so I'm not sure how much more it would be able to borrow beyond what it frees up from its revolving credit facility. I doubt there will be much left for any unsecured debtholders in a couple years in any case.

As for Sears' common equity, the downside remains zero, while the upside is limited by dilution that could result in Sears ending up with over seven times its current share count. The downside scenario appears much more likely than the upside scenario.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.