Intra-Cellular Therapies: Betting On A Safer Drug

The drug candidate has a strong efficacy profile, but what truly differentiates it is its safety profile.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) is a mainly CNS-focused clinical stage biopharma with three platforms running multiple programs each. Of these, ITI-007 has 3 ongoing phase 3 trials in schizophrenia (using Lumateperone, lead candidate), bipolar depression, and agitation in dementia patients. Another program, consisting of PDE inhibitors, is in phase 2, and recently produced some early efficacy data in heart diseases. The third program is in preclinical stage.

ITCI has had something of a checkered history with Lumateperone in schizophrenia. It produced positive phase 2 data (study '005) in 2015 and earlier, followed by a successful phase 3 trial (study '301) in the same year. However, in 2016, the stock tanked 66% in a single trading session after study '302, another phase 3 study in schizophrenia, failed to beat both placebo and an active control risperidone. The company explained the anomaly as due to a high placebo effect at certain trial sites. Next year, in 2017, the company produced good safety data as part of an open label trial; this data followed an FDA request for preclinical animal toxicity data for Lumateperone, which had tanked the stock earlier in the year, but which was resolved after the FDA determined that due to differences in MOA, the animal data has no relevance to human data.

So that is the brief history of ITCI's efforts with Lumateperone in schizophrenia. Recently, we ran the company through the IOMachine, our four-factor test for determining small biopharma investibility. Here are the results.

Catalyst

The schizophrenia program has an ongoing rolling NDA submission, while the other two will provide data by end-2018, providing a cascade of near-term catalysts for the company.

Previous trial data

We discussed the schizophrenia trials briefly above. ITI-007 acts on serotonin, and at lower doses it is a potent 5-HT2A receptor antagonist. 5-HT2A is a subtype of 5-HT or serotonin, and is thought to play a mediating role in various CNS processes.

At higher doses, ITI-007 is a dopamine modulator and glutamate agonist. Dopamine is a potent neurotransmitter, one of whose various functions is to modulate reward-motivated behavior, the pathway that is most related to the indications targeted by ITCI. Finally, it is a glutamate agonist; glutamate is another potent excitatory neurotransmitter with effects on learning and memory.

So, on the whole, targeting as it does these three enzymes, ITI-007 has a unique pharmacology that may increase sleep function while reducing agitation and aggression at lower doses when it inhibits 5-HT2A. At higher doses, targeting the other two neurotransmitters, it has antipsychotic and antidepressant activity.

Also, as the company claims, "Additionally, efficient dopaminergic modulation with relatively low striatal D2 receptor occupancy as well as a lack of affinity for off-target muscarinic and histaminergic receptors predict a favorable side effect profile." The above-cited presentation also shows that ITI-007 produced strong efficacy results in a phase 2 trial with patients with primary insomnia, where a low dose of the drug produced dose related improvement in deep slow wave sleep, decrease in wake after sleep onset, and increase in total sleep time with no next-day hang-over effects.

In another trial in patients with dementia, the drug was "safe, well-tolerated, and improved measures of cognition."

As we have previously stated, the drug has produced solid results in multiple schizophrenia studies. It met the primary endpoint in two of these late stage studies, demonstrating efficacy "with statistically significant superiority over placebo at Day 28 as measured by the PANSS total score." Not only was the drug superior to placebo, it also showed advantages over control risperidone on key safety and tolerability parameters including glucose, lipids and weight gain. In fact, safety seems to be a key USP of the drug candidate, and it has been shown to be generally well-tolerated with a safety profile comparable to placebo.

As the switching study from last year showed, "Statistically significant improvements from standard-of-care baseline were observed in body weight, cardiometabolic and endocrine parameters in patients with stable symptoms of schizophrenia when switched to lumateperone and worsened again when switched back to standard-of-care medication. Additionally, treatment with lumateperone was not associated with the motor or cardiovascular disturbances often associated with other antipsychotic medications." All this safety advantages did not come at the cost of efficacy, either; the drug was particularly effective in a subgroup of patients with elevated symptoms.

To put this important safety profile in perspective, here's a chart from the company's corporate presentation which shows how its safety profile is well-differentiated from risperidone:

Source

Execution

The company has about $400mn in cash and $80mn in annual burn, providing it with a long runway to move its trials not only through clinical stages, but also through regulatory and marketing phases. The company has not needed any secondary offering recently, with the last one being almost 3 years ago.

Competition

Each of the three indications where ITCI has late stage programs has multiple treatment options. However, as we have said, ITI-007's USP is safety. Although there are currently approved drugs for treating, say, schizophrenia, ITCI claims its drug is safer. Taking the schizophrenia example here, there were first-generation antipsychotics like Chlorpromazine and others, these drugs sometimes produced the characteristic movement disorder known as tardive dyskinesia, among other neurological side-effects. So, second generation antipsychotics like risperidone were developed to address these side effects. However, these too have long lists of side effects, as we see here.

The difference between these and ITI-007 is summed up as follows:

Unfortunately, enthusiasm for the newer generation of antipsychotic medications has been tempered by the emergence of other severe and often debilitating side effects, including a liability for profound weight gain (as much as 50 lbs/year), an increased incidence of type II diabetes, cognitive impairment, sedation, orthostatic hypotension, blurred vision, constipation, dizziness, and loss of bladder control. The side effects appear to be associated with non-selective interactions of these medications with receptors that are unrelated to antipsychotic efficacy, including serotonergic 5-HT2C, histaminergic H1, alpha-adrenergic, and muscarinic receptors

Non-affinity to unrelated receptors and thereby a cleaner safety profile is the key characteristic of ITI-007, and is its key differentiator from the competition. In fact, this can be classified as a third generation antipsychotic drug, the firs in its class.

Investibility

Since we first covered it for our subscribers, the stock has gained some 25%, from sub-$20s to almost $25 at one point. Currently it trades at around $23, close to its 52-week highs. However, the stock still has a long way to go before it comes near its all-time highs of $60s, from which exalted heights it fell in September 2016 after it flunked the second phase 3 trial. It has started a slow build up in recent months; given the strong cash position and the potential of the drug, a quick entry is warranted even at these prices ahead of the phase 3 data and completion of rolling submission and eventual PDUFA under accelerated approval sometime in mid-2019.

