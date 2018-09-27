DMC Global Thrives On The Fracking Boom

A considerable uncertainty is the patent infringement case brought by a competitor, although management seems certain about winning this.

The fracking boom, which underpins much of the company's progress also seems pretty well set for the near future.

Capex will temporarily increase but this will expand capacity as well as margins, so we view this as a positive.

Despite the company beating expectations and producing all out, the shares crashed 20% on Q2 earnings as there are some cost increases related to capex and litigation.

On May 1 we argued that shares of DMC global (BOOM) would have further upside, and indeed that turned out to be the case:

However, you also see a pretty violent reaction to the Q2 figures when the shares tanked 20% in a single day. Given the fact that Q2 figures actually beat expectations, we wonder what the snag was, and whether it's a temporary one.

The company has two divisions:

NobelClad

DynaEnergetics

BOOM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

You see a rapid increase in revenues but a more muted operational improvement. We will argue that this is largely due to one-off items.

NobelClad

But let's start with NobelClad, which produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Growth was kind of steady, 8% over Q2 2017 and an 21% increase sequentially. Backlog was also up a bit, from $35.6M a year ago to $37M in Q2.

The action was in gross margins at 25% down from 25% last year but up from the 18% in Q1 due to a particularly large order that came in at reduced margins and was mostly completed in Q1.

Operating income was $1.7M versus operating income of $2.3M in the year-ago quarter. Excluding restructuring charges related to NobelClad’s European consolidation program, adjusted operating income was $1.9M. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7M versus $3.3M in last year’s second quarter.

DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. It also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to oilfield service companies.

Much of the rest of the article will be about DynaEnergetics, which is booming as a supplier to the unconventional energy production in the US, that is, the shale revolution.

International sales are flat, the US unconventional energy revolution is still fairly unique in the world, but the company d

They are capacity constrained so it's not surprising the segment produced some stellar results:

Revenue increased to $58.9M, up 120% versus last year’s second quarter and 20% sequentially.

Gross margin was 37%, up from 34% in last year’s second quarter.

Operating income was $12.2M versus $2.0M in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8M versus $4.2M in the 2017 second quarter.

How about that for a boom? Yet there are some (we would argue minor) issues that reflected on margins. Q2 gross margin was 37%, which was up from 34% in last year but actually down from 40% in Q1. Here are the causes:

Cost increases

Litigation cost

CapEx expansion

Cost

BOOM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins have been increasing with the recovery in the oil price and the resumed fracking boom.

However, there were some cost increases as material prices which might have been related to the tariffs as management noticed a generally firm environment for steel prices.

Then there are increases and they have bottlenecks in the production of some components like shape charged detonators. As a consequence, the latter had to be air-frighted in from Europe, adding quite a bit to the cost.

What the company did was implement a 5% price increase per August 1, as well as increasing their own production capacity to remove these bottlenecks (Q2CC):

DynaEnergetics recently announced it will institute a 5% price increase to address the recent rise in material costs. The increase will take effect August 1. We expect DynaEnergetics' transition to in-house manufacturing of select components, coupled with the price increase, to lead to improved margin performance during the balance of the year.

Litigation

Full year litigation cost are guided at $8M-$10M. These were $2.5M during the first six months and it's not surprising they're going to increase as the litigation is coming to a head in October with a trial related to a patent infringement. Management argues their record is pretty good (Q2CC):

We've had 3 -- probably 4 major areas that we have had litigation expense in recent times and going forward into the fourth quarter. As you will recall, there was a one case that the jury found in favor of DynaEnergetics and then also on a trademark infringement they found in favor of DynaEnergetics. And then there was another patent case in which -- and the second case, the jury also found in favor of DynaEnergetics, and so we've had a pretty good record going forward.

The case was brought against the company by GEODynamics and involves US Patent No. 8,544,563 (the “563 patent”), U.S. Patent No. 8,220,394 (the “394 patent”) and the German part DE 60 2004 033 297 of European patent EP 1 671 013 B1 granted on June 29, 2011, a patent related to the 394 patent (the “EP 013 patent”). Here are some relevant parts from the Q2 10-Q:

As part of that defense, on September 20, 2016, DynaEnergetics filed an Inter Parties Review (IPR) against the 563 patent at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”), requesting invalidation of the 563 patent. On March 17, 2017, DynaEnergetics’ IPR request was instituted by the PTAB, and on March 1, 2018, PTAB issued its decision in favor of DynaEnergetics, invalidating all challenged claims of the 563 patent. We do not believe that the 563 patent, the 394 patent, the EP 013 patent or infringement claims based on the patents are valid, and we do not believe it is probable that we will incur a material loss on the 563 matter, the 394 matter or the EP 013 matter. However, if it is determined that the patents are valid and that DynaEnergetics or DynaEnergetics EU, as applicable, has infringed them, it is reasonably possible that our financial statements could be materially affected. We are not able to provide a reasonable estimate of the range of loss, and we have not accrued for any such losses. Such an evaluation includes, among other things, a determination of the total number of infringing sales in the United States or infringing products manufactured in Germany, as applicable, what a reasonable royalty, if any, might be under the circumstances; or, alternatively, the scope of damages and the relevant period for which damages would apply, if any.

So if this goes well the litigation cost will mostly disappear. The downside is unknown, not entirely reassuring, perhaps.

There is another potential liability which is related to an anti-dumping case which US customs has brought to bear on the company for the import of certain goods (mechanical tubing) from China via Canada From the Q2 10-Q (our emphasis):

On March 27, 2018, we received notice from U.S. Customs Headquarters that it intends to move forward with its pursuit of penalties. The Company has initiated discussions with U.S. Customs Headquarters regarding the scope of penalties asserted and will have the opportunity to further present the arguments set forth in its petition for relief and mitigation of penalties. Based on these arguments and mitigation factors, the Company believes that the probable ultimate penalty amount will range between $3,103 and $12,410 based on the AD/CVD of $6,205 that were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015. As no amount within the range is a better estimate than any other amount, the Company accrued the minimum amount in the range, $3,103 . As of June 30, 2018 , the total amount accrued related to AD/CVD, interest and penalties was $6,566 . The Tendered Amounts were applied to reduce amounts accrued, and we expect to pay the remainder of the AD/CVD when they are formally assessed by Customs. The Company will continue to incur legal costs and could also be subject to additional interest.

So about half of the possible penalties are already accrued.

CapEx

Since the company is supply constrained it is increasing CapEx considerably, from the Q2CC:

we have increased our 2018 capital expenditure budget to $46 million from the $30 million we announced at the outset of 2018. The additional $16 million will enable the vertical integration of key components used in DynaEnergetics' factory-assembled, performance-assured DynaStage system. We have ordered more than 20 advanced machining centers, which will be installed over the next several months at DynaEnergetics' manufacturing campus in Blum, Texas. We have also ordered additional automated detonator and shaped charge production lines, which will be delivered next year to address anticipated growth and demand for our intrinsically safe perforating systems.

The in-house sourcing is beneficial for margins (Q2CC):

sourcing manufacture of some of the higher-cost components that go into our products. And we're bringing that in-house as the supply chain has become more difficult and more expensive, and we see a significant opportunity to expand our margins by bringing that in-house.

One of these products is 'tandem sub adapters' and there is already a lot of progress here (Q2CC):

there's 15 machining centers, 5 have been installed in the last 2 weeks. And our -- the balance will be coming between now and the end of the year.

In general, management noted (Q2CC):

We are not a capital-intensive business. We just happen to be capital-intensive right now because of a step change in terms of our demand.. By the fourth quarter of this year, we will be demand-constrained rather than capacity-constrained.

Which is sort of a nice problem to have.

Guidance

Sales are booming and capex is expanding capacity so management is increasing guidance:

Full year revenues will be $310M-$325M (prior guidance was $290M-$305M).

This is all because of higher sales at DynaEnergetics ($235M-$245M versus the previous guidance of $215M-$255M).

Gross margin at 34% (at the high end of previous 33%-34% guidance).

SG&A will be up to $60M-$65M (up from $55M), primarily reflecting the litigation cost.

CapEx will be $46M rather than $30M.

Adjusted EBITDA at $55M-$60M up from $54M-$57M.

GAAP EPS will be $1.50-$1.70 and adjusted EPS $1.80-$2.00.

Cash

BOOM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the booming business cash flow generation isn't great. It was flat in H1 of this year and for the year as a whole free cash flow will be negative $10M-$15M.

This has mostly to do with the litigation, increasing working capital and CapEx. Share-based compensation isn't excessive and there is a mild dilution, but not really anything remotely alarming.

BOOM Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $6.6M. Net debt was $28M versus $18.6M at the end of the first quarter and $9M at the end of last year.

Despite the worsening balance sheet, the company is continuing with the 2 cents quarterly dividend:

BOOM Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

BOOM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

No surprise that the oil recovery has boosted valuation. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.89 this year rising to $2.52 the next, which would give the shares a forward multiple of 16.

Conclusion

In the sunny scenario we see a continued fracking boom in the US and at least some sales opportunities opening up abroad in the unconventional oil and gas business.

The company wins its litigation and the litigation cost subside, as well as the capex allowing the company to eliminate bottlenecks, increase sales and margins. That could add up.

But there are a couple of 'if's' in there so we understand the hesitation of investors. What is fairly certain is that the capex cost are a one-off. A continued fracking boom also seems likely, in our view.

That leaves the litigation, which we can't handicap. Based on the confidence of management, the fact that they haven't accrued anything and a prior win, we're inclined to argue there won't be a problem here, but this isn't 100% certain.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.