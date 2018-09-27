Tech Data: Selloff Overdone

With financial results improving and a forward PE ratio in the single digits, the risk-reward looks favorable for investors.

Year-to-date Tech data's stock has sold off almost 30%. The market got overly optimistic on the company's potential revenue growth, and the stock sold off strongly after its recent earnings report. Margins are also under pressure due to product mix as its wholesale consumer-oriented side of the business, which has lower margins, has been outgrowing the rest of the business. The recent tech selloff has also hurt sentiment; if tech spending slows then this technology distributor's business will suffer.

TECD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

But leverage is coming down rapidly, as management is using basically all of its cash flow to pay off debt from a recent acquisition. In the event of a downturn, the company will be financially positioned to either buy back stock or make more strategic acquisitions. With expectations now reined in and revenue still growing, the company's forward PE ratio, just under 8, is way below the market average.

TECD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I think the risk-reward is favorable, and I've recently bought a small position in the company.

Competitive Position

Tech Data provides a cost effective way for its vendors (Apple, Cisco, HP ect.) to globally reach fragmented markets. It has 27 logistics centers located around the world to serve its vendors and customers efficiently. Everything from financing and inventory management to training, marketing and technical support.

With technology constantly evolving, the company has to ensure it is adapting to new technologies and customer needs.

First we’re continuing to build our expertise and capability in next generation technologies and delivery models such as cloud, analytics, security, IoT and the services that support those areas...Second, we are strengthening our end-to-end portfolio by creating robust tailored solutions that deliver better business outcomes for our customers and their end-user customers...Third, we are transforming our company digitally by investing in process design, automation, and advanced analytics. As the physical and virtual worlds collide, we must have the tools and digital capabilities to speed decision making, drive productivity and deliver and enhance customer experience throughout all aspects of our business...And fourth, we are optimizing our global footprint, whether by expanding our line card, growing our share of wallet in certain geographies or streamlining processes. We will leverage our scope and sales coverage to drive efficiencies and deploy next-generation technologies around the world.

Its business is divided between its Endpoints Solutions Portfolio (PCs, phones, printers, ect.) and its Advanced Solutions Portfolio which distributes primarily data center technologies. It provides multi-vendor solutions for its customers and purchases products from vendors on a non-exclusive basis allowing it the flexibility to provide critical services and products for its customers.

The company's moat, which I would describe as narrow, comes from its economies of scale and enormous purchasing power. A few vendors like Apple and Cisco account for over 10% of net sales, and while some vendors have huge leverage over the company, margins are razor-thin already. Vendors can establish direct relationships with customers so it's critical that the company maintain its operational efficiency.

TECD Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Encouragingly, its customers are fragmented with no customer accounting for more than 10% of net sales in 2018, 2017 and 2016. Overall the company has a decent competitive position, but growth in earnings will likely have to come from increased sales rather than margin expansion.

Earnings Momentum

The company's future earnings power is materially more than the last 12 months indicate. Earnings are partially depressed due to high non-cash amortization costs. Acquisition-related amortization costs were $22.71 million in the most recent quarter. With net income just under $76 million in the most recent quarter, the amortization charges were a significant detractor from earnings but don't affect cash flow. The company generates substantial free cash flow as capital expenditures are not onerous, so Tech Data can use its free cash flow to rapidly pay down its debt from its recent acquisition. Expenditures for property and equipment were $14.13 million and software costs were $8.59 million.

TECD Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net income benefited from lower provisions for income taxes which decreased in the first six month of fiscal 2019 compared with fiscal 2018 as provisions for income taxes decreased by close to 65%. However, tax provisions were abnormally low in the last two quarters as the company benefited from a $12.8 million tax benefit due to a recent settlement agreement, but net income should still benefit from the US tax cuts over the next two quarters.

With no additional acquisitions recently, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses declined substantially in the first six months of fiscal 2019. However, Tech Data's Global Business Optimization Program will keep expenses elevated in the near term but will result in substantial long-term benefits.

The GBO Program is expected to result in annual cost savings of $70 million to $80 million, of which approximately half will be reinvested to accelerate the Company’s strategic priorities. To achieve these cost savings, the Company expects to incur one-time costs of $70 million to $80 million over the next 18 to 24 months.

Encouragingly, the cash conversion cycle, a window into how efficient the company is, has shown improvement in the recent quarter.

Turning now to some of our balance sheet and cash flow metrics, the combination of our higher velocity product mix and our team’s efforts at managing working capital in the quarter resulted in a cash conversion cycle of 18 days. Lower by 6 days compared to Q1 and to the prior year quarter. This improved cash conversion cycle resulted in strong operating cash flow generation of $561 million in Q2.

Promisingly, sales increased 10% year-over-year in the most recent quarter. Europe sales increased 13% and sales increased 7% in the Americas while Asia Pacific only grew 5%. Obviously, IT spending is very strong presently and that may change as cycles come and go. But with how cheap the stock is, that is a risk I'm willing to take.

Earnings could further benefit from renewed depreciation in the dollar. My view is that the dollar will resume declining reversing the recent trend since April. Management's guidance for the upcoming quarter assumed a 1.14 USD to 1 Euro exchange rate. With the recent rebound, the current rate is 1.18 to 1. It's hard to forecast what will happen in the short time, but I believe exchange rate changes will be a tailwind for the company in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

With how competitive Tech Data's industry is, paying off debt puts the company in an enviable financial position in case of a downturn. Its enterprise value should continue to decline making its valuation more and more appealing. It's down from over $5.4 billion to almost $3.5 billion currently as the stock has sold off and debt has been repaid.

TECD Enterprise Value data by YCharts

This is the right strategy. Interest expense was basically flat in the quarter due to rising interest rates, but interest expenses should decline over time as debt gets paid off. It's hard to find a company with a depressed valuation that's still growing. Tech Data is not a core position in my portfolio, but I'd feel comfortable doubling down if the stock continues to struggle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.