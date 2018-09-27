Is Michael Kors' Acquisition Of Versace Actually Bad News For Investors?

Kors' P/E ratio of 15 is relatively low for the industry.

The stock is now in the 'oversold' territory.

Michael Kors (KORS) has closed a deal to buy Versace for $2.12 billion. Initial news of the potential acquisition resulted in a sell-off in Kors stock, causing the stock price to drop 8.21%.

However, should investors really be worried about this acquisition? More importantly, is this knee-jerk reaction to the news a buying opportunity?

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez described the movement as an "overreaction" with some considering the stock to be oversold.

Is Versace an asset or liability?

Although Versace was profitable in 2015, in 2016, the company saw a 3.7% rise in annual revenues and posted a loss of 7.4 million euros. Last year, the Versace managed to turn a profit with revenue of 686 million euros.

Versace's unstable performance has not been well received by analysts. "Despite its profile, Versace has struggled to grow sales," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Saunders added that Kors would not be buying "a perfectly performing brand" as Versace still "needs work and some repositioning."

By acquiring Versace, Kors will undoubtedly suffer initial disruption to their well-oiled machine.

However, like most savvy investors, Kors is looking at the long-run with this investment. Having already acquired Jimmy Choo in 2017, Kors is building its own fashion conglomerate. If Kors seals the deal with Versace, the American company will be one step closer to competing with French conglomerate LVMH (EPA: MC). Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Sephora and Kors rivals Tapestry (TPR) are all under LVMH.

By building a conglomerate of their own, Kors will increase its defensive position in the global luxury market. Warren Buffett has always emphasised the importance of companies building an economic moat.

Of course, this is dependent on if Kors can transform Versace into a success.

How is Kors performing?

Whilst Kors is looking further afield, the brand is suffering from its own domestic problems. From 2017-2019, Kors will close up to 125 of its own stores, in an effort to cut costs. No matter how the company's PR tries to paraphrase the move, the closure of that many stores is never good news.

However, Kors' most recent quarter was impressive, exceeding expectations for revenue, operating margin and earnings. Total revenue increased 26.3% to $1.20 billion, including a $172.7 million contribution from Jimmy Choo. Gross profit increased 30.6% to $750.8 million.

Indeed, the company's acquisition of Jimmy Choo last year is already paying off. Kors was even able to raise its forecast because of Jimmy Choo's success.

Kors' acquisition of Jimmy Choo was certainly a success and the company has demonstrated its ability to take a company under its wing and reap the benefits. However, whether Kors can replicate similar success with Versace is yet to be seen. It's also worth noting that Jimmy Choo was enjoying success prior to the Kors' takeover.

Kors also currently has a P/E ratio of 15, which is relatively low for the industry. Tapestry's ratio is 25.24 and LVMH has a ratio of 24.65. If you measure a company's value on their P/E, Kors is positioned well.

So should we buy Kors?

Investors who expressed their anxiety by selling Kors stock upon the news of the Versace acquisition were warranted to do so. Although Versace is far from a garbage company, its current form and prospects are unstable.

Kors will certainly have their work cut out for them in reshaping the prestigious Italian luxury brand. $2.35 billion is a gargantuan price for a company that could prove to be a thorn in the side.

However, the knee-jerk reaction to immediately sell off the stock could be short-sighted. If Kors is successful in reshaping Versace, it will be able to build its moat and American luxury fashion conglomerate. Kors could then prove to be a formidable player in the industry and one which investors will feel silly to have missed out on.

Despite having to close many of its own stores, Kors is performing well with the help of Jimmy Choo. Since its acquisition of Jimmy Choo, Kors has ticked many boxes for investors: increased profits, growth and fair valuation. The acquisition of Versace will rock this rather steady boat.

For those who follow the mantra of 'if it ain't broke don't fix it', selling Kors now would be understandable. Nonetheless, Buffett frequently advises to be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. For those who follow this mantra, Kors might just be the stock for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.