GasLog: A Growing Tanker Company In A Strong Industry

The growth in the industry over the next few years will likely cause GasLog to be able to continue with its historic revenue and earnings growth trajectory.

There will be significant amounts of new supply coming online to meet this demand, which will necessitate the addition of more tankers to the global fleet.

One of the reasons for this is that demand for LNG imports will grow, primarily from Southeast Asia but to a lesser extent Europe.

GasLog is the largest LNG tanker company in the world and this puts it in a solid competitive position in the industry.

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, liquefied natural gas tanker company GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is fairly typical for presentations of this type, GasLog provided a high-level overview of its industry and how the company fits in. GasLog then proceeded to explain its investment proposition. Overall, what we see here is that the company could indeed by an appealing play for investors given the strong positive fundamentals surrounding the LNG tanker industry.

GasLog is the largest operator of liquefied natural gas tankers in the world, owning 33 LNG tankers throughout its consolidated operations.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see here, the company's large size allows it to have operations all over the world. This grants the firm a few advantages. One of these is that the company will always have a local office from which it can coordinate operations for its customers in a given region. This is also important because the United States and Australia are likely to be among the largest sources of new LNG supply going forward while Southeast Asia and possibly Europe will be the biggest sources of new demand. It would clearly be beneficial then for it to have local offices in each area. This appears to be the case.

As we can see here, the company's fleet is quite a bit larger than its peers, with only Maran Gas and Teekay LNG (TGP) anywhere close:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

It is difficult to put down any exact benefits that the company's size would give it, although some might claim that the size gives it a greater amount of financial stability. The company's size does allow it to spread its operating costs across a greater number of ships though, which may give it somewhat higher margins. This is one reason why the offshore drilling industry has been consolidating over the past year. Perhaps the biggest advantage that the company's size gives it though is that it may have more name recognition than its peers and therefore be the first company approached when a prospective customer needs to charter a tanker. This could make it easier for the company to secure new business than it would be for a smaller peer.

Another factor that benefits GasLog's margins is the fact that its tankers have lower operating costs than their competitors:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This is due to the fact that by and large the charter rates (prices) that the company can get for its ships is set by the broader market. The pricing is thus somewhat out of its control. Therefore, the best way for it to maximize its profits is by keeping its costs down. As we can see, the company appears to be doing an overall good job of that.

As I mentioned earlier, the demand for liquefied natural gas imports is growing and this necessitates higher demand for liquefied natural gas tankers such as those operated by GasLog. As shown here, global LNG transported volumes increased by 9% year-over-year from the third quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2018:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

As we can see, the overwhelming majority of new demand came from Southeast Asia, although a handful of European nations also boosted their demand, likely in a bid to reduce their dependence on Russia. This growth is expected to continue further, with Wood Mackenzie estimating that demand will increase by a total of 35% over the 2017-2025 period:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

Of course, this growth in demand would be largely meaningless if there is no supply available to satisfy it. Fortunately, that is not likely to be the case. Due to the time required to develop a new LNG production facility, we already have a pretty good idea how much new supply will be coming online by the end of 2022. That quantity is approximately 90 mtpa, 60% of which is currently under development in the United States. A good portion of the supply is going to be coming online in the near-term, with approximately 48 mtpa of capacity slated to come online in 2019.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

Of course, this scenario would result in a growing demand for LNG tankers to carry the newly minted supply of liquefied natural gas from its production centers in North America to Southeast Asia and Europe. However, there does not appear likely to be enough tankers to meet this demand and thus we could very easily see a shortage of tankers:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This shortage of tankers would almost certainly boost charter rates as competition among customers to secure the tankers that they need causes prices to get bid up. Eventually though, it seems likely that tanker companies will build new ships to meet the demand. Either way, it looks likely that both the revenues and the profits of tanker companies will climb going forward. GasLog would be included among them.

GasLog has a long history of delivering both revenue and earnings growth. As shown here, since early 2012, the company has grown its revenue and EBITDA at 39% and 47% compound annual growth rates:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This has allowed the company to grow its dividends at a 5% CAGR over the same period, although it has not been consistent growth:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

The expected growth in the industry that was just discussed should allow the company to continue with this historical growth streak going forward. This should result in further dividend growth as well.

In conclusion, GasLog looks very well-positioned to take advantage of the growth in the LNG shipping industry going forward. Investors may want to consider reserving a place in their portfolios for the company for these reasons.

