Equity CEFs: Adding XLC To My Model Portfolio

By employing an option strategy on the position, a sell call option on each 100 shares owned could yield an annualized return as high as 14.8%.

No matter where this market goes, new communications and technology will remain at the forefront of investors' buy lists.

I am adding the new SPDR Communications Services Select ETF, XLC, to the model portfolio at its September 25th closing price of $48.57.

My model portfolio includes both CEFs and ETFs. Though XLC is not a CEF, I have been leaning more toward adding ETFs recently. The overriding criteria for either fund class is how can we generate income.

Note: This article reflects market prices accurate as of the morning of September 26, 2018.

The State Street SPDR ETF (XLC) is a new fund that came out in June and represents an updated version of the telecommunications sector. The new fund includes a number of popular names from the old technology sector ETF (XLK), most notably Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX) as well as large cap companies such as Walt Disney (DIS), Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA). The top holdings are shown below:

I continue to diversify the Model Portfolio with Exchange Traded Funds simply because they are far more liquid than CEFs. If the markets go into a more difficult market period, whether it be a correction or bear market, liquidity in funds will play a major role in market price performance.

And in a effort to continue to offer income from our investments, you can quickly establish (if you don't already have options capability) a Level I covered-call option approval on your brokerage account to sell a covered call option on every 100 shares of XLC you own.

For example, if you bought 100 shares of XLC at yesterday's closing price of $48.57, or $4,857 plus brokerage commission, you could sell a November 16, 2018 with a strike price of $49 for $1.20 (will vary with market price). This means you are selling the rights to your 100 shares for $1.20 with an expiration of November 16th, or roughly 2-months.

This would give you upside to $49 (with a break-even of $50.20), but more importantly, if the option expired worthless, you would have gained $120 in roughly two months for every $4,857 invested. Annualized, that works out to a 14.8% yield (6*$120/$4,857).

At the end of each roughly 2-month expiration, the market price of XLC will probably be higher or lower than where the fund started the period. Ideally, the fund goes up a little but doesn't go past your strike price. If that happened every 2 months, then that 14.8% is realistic though you probably can't expect that to happen.

If XLC depreciates over the next couple months, then you keep the option premium and your break-even to the downside is $47.37 (the $1.20 option premium minus the $48.57 paid). If XLC appreciates past $49, you may get called away at expiration and you would need to decide if you wanted to buy back the option before your shares get called away.

This is exactly what option-income CEFs have to do if the markets keep appreciating. They have to buy back their options and re-establish at a higher strike price. Remember, your break-even to the upside is $50.20. That doesn't mean you lose money if XLC goes past $50.20, it just means you would have been better off just buying XLC at $48.57 and not selling an option against it.

Selling options against your fund or stock position is a much smarter way to play options. It's the buyer of the option that takes on the far greater risk. It's sort of like going to Las Vegas. By selling a covered-call option, you essentially become the house while the buyer of the option is really the gambler at the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLC, XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.