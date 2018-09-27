Gencor Industries Looks Cheap Again - But How Is Value Realized?

Add to that the problem of how value is realized, and it's tough to get too excited here.

But this is a stock that's been cheap for years - and probably should be going forward - and Q3 results were concerning.

As a stock, Gencor Industries (GENC) has had an interesting run the last few years. GENC spent the first three-plus years of the 2010s as a 'net net', trading at a discount to a cash and investment hoard it had built up before the crisis. In 2011, the SEC even asked the company if it should register as an investment company, as the cash balance seemed more pertinent to the stock than the operating asphalt plant business.

GENC would get a boost in 2013, when President Obama signed a new highway bill. A bigger, five-year package implemented in late 2015 offered another boost - and the spending unleashed sent Gencor's business, and GENC stock, flying:

Revenue more than doubled between FY15 and FY17 (fiscal years end September 30). EBIT went from an $800K loss to $10 million-plus. The strength continued into the first half of FY18, but a disappointing Q3 report early last month sent GENC tumbling:

The pullback leaves GENC intriguing - and also rather difficult from an investment standpoint. Street coverage appears to be nonexistent, and disclosures are relatively limited. There's obviously a good deal of cyclicality in the business - and it's tough to tell whether Q3 was just a bump in the road or a sign that the 11 quarters of big growth (starting with Q4 FY15) are ending.

From a valuation standpoint, GENC looks to have priced in those concerns - and then some. Cash and investments still total $7.66 per share, about 61% of the market cap. Revenue still grew in the disappointing Q3, though input costs are pressuring margins. At ~7x EPS backing out cash and 5x+ EBITDA, and two years left on the existing highway bill, fundamentally there's a case to step in near post-election lows.

But there's an added question: if GENC indeed is undervalued, how does that value get realized? That question, combined with the uncertainty in the operating business, seems like enough to stay on the sidelines, even with GENC off ~32% from the highs.

The Q3 Slowdown

Gencor's fiscal 2016 showed a dormant business coming to life. Fiscal 2017 looked perhaps more impressive. Against a tough comparison (sales up 78%), revenue rose 15%. Gross margin expanded, and SG&A was leveraged. The $10 million-plus in EBIT was the first time operating profit had reached eight figures this century. (Gencor at one point was a much larger company; it's long since shed international operations and an interest in synthetic fuel plants.)

The first half of fiscal 2018 looked solid too - with Gencor itself appearing to set itself up for longer-term growth. Q1 revenue rose a sizzling 46%, reaching the highest levels for the quarter in over 20 years, per the Q1 release. Margins appeared disappointing: gross margin compressed 430 bps to 22%, while PE&D (product engineering & development) expense rose 68% and SG&A 23%. But both the Q1 release and the 10-Q cited higher investments to manage the revenue - and to drive growth going forward. CEO John Elliott said in the Q1 release that quoting activity and orders both were rising, with accelerated tax deduction on capital purchases providing another potential catalyst for demand.

As such, the higher operating and overhead spend seemed logical. And with Q1 the seasonally quietest quarter for Gencor, the impact of the investments was likely amplified. Despite the margin pressure, EBIT still rose 9.5%, with EPS climbing a penny to $0.11 excluding a ~$0.05 benefit from tax reform.

Q2 looked similar. Revenue rose 37% year-over-year. Elliott said in the Q2 release that "Gencor has experienced growth in all regions across the U.S. as demand for our equipment continues to be strong." Margin performance was better sequentially: gross margin fell 120 bps, which both the release and the Q attributed mostly to higher material costs (notably steel in the wake of the Trump Administration tariffs). PE&D spend again spiked (+61%), albeit while remaining just ~3% of sales. SG&A rose 37%, due to higher headcount additions, commissions, and trade show expenses to "capitalize on the renewed optimism within the highway construction industry," per the Q. Even with the opex investments, EBIT still rose 25%. EPS climbed to $0.26 from $0.23 despite a ~$0.05 impact from realized and unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio. Figures from the Q suggest that all of that impact came from unrealized gains and losses, which logically could be due to a big increase in the corporate bond portion of the portfolio in a rising-rate environment.

Coming out of the first half (which ended March 31), then, Gencor seemed to be in a very nice position. Despite a two-year revenue stack of 100%+, sales grew another 41% in the first half. Management of the family-run (CEO John Elliott is founder E.J. Elliott's son; John's brother Marc is President) and family-controlled company is investing for growth going forward. Those investments seem to suggest more than just a cyclical swing.

After all, the Elliotts know the cyclical nature of the business; indeed, they just lived through one of its darkest periods. (John had left the company in 2006 before returning in 2015, but Marc has been President since 2005 and E.J., at age 88, remains Chairman.) The 2015 bill is expiring two years on, but President Trump has talked up infrastructure spending and the nation's highways need years of catch-up maintenance and repair. There's some cyclical help boosting near-term numbers, clearly. But there's also a case that growth could - and maybe should - last for years to come, leaving GENC still notably undervalued given the stock drifted down for the first seven months of 2018.

And then Q3 results undercut the entire bull case. Revenue rose just 1.6% year-over-year - a huge slowdown from the previous 11 quarters. In the Q3 release, John Elliott notes that "deliveries on some equipment" shifted into Q4 - and that year-prior orders were unusual, explaining a relatively steep drop in backlog ($29.3 million versus $37.9 million).

Gross margins compressed again, this time by 160 bps - with material costs now an increasing concern. The 10-Q notes that expanded steel tariffs have "caused an immediate reaction throughout the supply chain of raw materials and related finished goods", and Elliott forecasted those pressures to continue into Q4. Gross profit dollars actually fell 4%. PE&D investments slowed, with the figure up just 23%, due to increased staffing. SG&A declined 3.5% year-over-year, possibly due to trade show expenses in the year-prior quarter. EBIT still dropped nearly 9% year-over-year.

Q3 notably colors the story here. It's probably unwise to overreact to a single quarter, but the notably slower revenue and the 23% drop in backlog both raise concerns about the top line. Increasing margin pressure from higher material costs doesn't get lapped for at least two more quarters. Federal infrastructure isn't getting approved until after the midterms, according to the administration itself, making that a 2019 story (and a tenuous one at that, given current U.S. politics). There seems to be good reason why GENC has fallen flat over the past two months.

Thinking Through GENC Now

That said, fundamentally there's still a pretty reasonable case for GENC at these levels. Coming out of Q3, market cap is $183.8 million, and enterprise value $70.5 million. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA (my calculation, with no adjustments for one-time effects, mostly because none appear in the filings) is $12.4 million, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 5.7x. Backing out investment gains and losses and dividend income, trailing twelve-month EPS is in the range of $0.60, implying a P/E of about 8x excluding cash.

Essentially, the market is pricing Gencor's business as if Q3 is evidence of a nearing cyclical top. And that alone creates a reasonably attractive fundamental case here. If the market is right, GENC probably doesn't get hit too bad. There's still $7.66 per share in cash and investments; the portfolio (which is externally managed) is split roughly one-third between equities, corporate bonds, and cash/government securities. The business has some value - it's unlikely that demand dips back to early-decade trough levels. Even if Q3 is a sign of what's to come - slow top-line growth and margin pressure - the operating business is priced accordingly, or close. Barring a big collapse in the broad markets that revalue the ~$2.50 per share in equities held, it's hard to see how GENC drops back below $10 at this point.

Meanwhile, what if the market's wrong? Per management, demand shifted into Q4, meaning Q3 could be just a blip. Highway spending should remain intact for the next two years; 2019/2020 political drama aside, the long-term case for asphalt remains intact as U.S. highways do need to be repaired. (As I wrote back in January, there is a long-running battle over the relative merits of asphalt and concrete; for now, asphalt remains the dominant material used outside the interstate highway system.) If growth returns in Q4 and FY19, profits rise and the multiple likely expands. There's a pretty easy case for a bounce-back to the $16-$17 range seen earlier this year, which now suggests 30% upside and still-reasonable multiples around 9-10x EBITDA and 13-15x FY18 EPS (assuming tax help leads to growth in Q4).

In theory, I see that case. In practice, though, I see some problems. There's still the question of what value the $7.66 per share in cash and investments actually has. Some discount needs to be applied on that front for funds managed by an external investment manager and directed by GENC management. The company still doesn't plan to pay a dividend, per the 10-K. It told the SEC seven years ago the cash and investments were for an "Acquisition Fund"; it hasn't made an acquisition, however, and moving into what are likely less-liquid corporate bonds undercuts the idea that Gencor needed the money to be opportunistic. Management also told the SEC the financial crisis cut short its pursuit of potential acquisition targets; does it now start that process back up, at the same time investors are worried about a cyclical top?

There's not really anything shareholders can do, either, with the Elliotts controlling Gencor through a dual-class system. And so GENC looks like a stock that should be cheap - and maybe doesn't deserve, or won't consistently receive, 9-10x EBITDA and even mid-teen P/E and P/FCF multiples. (That was part of my argument against the stock early this year.)

Setting aside the specific concerns about capital allocation, consider GENC from a broad standpoint. It's a hugely cyclical, controlled, micro-cap, somewhat illiquid, stock that doesn't pay, and doesn't plan to pay, a dividend, or to repurchase shares (at least per filings). It's a manufacturer facing potential impacts from tariffs and relying rather heavily on the U.S. federal government for revenue stimulus going forward. That's not a business for which investors will, or should, pay a premium. And it's a stock with too many practical concerns to step in even with an admittedly intriguing fundamental case.

