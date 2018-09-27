Small Companies With Superior Growth And Strong Momentum

Backtested performance numbers should always be interpreted with caution, but the system makes sense from a fundamental perspective, and it can be a valuable tool to identify promising ideas for further research.

However, these kinds of stocks can also be particularly risky and volatile.

Investing in high-growth stocks can generate outstanding returns over the long term. In essence, a stock is simply a share in the ownership of a business, and businesses with superior growth rates tend to create more value for investors.

Importantly, growth tends to slow down as a company gains size, because it’s much easier to generate rapid revenue growth from a smaller revenue base. This means that investing in growth stocks while they are still young and relatively small makes a lot of sense for investors who are looking for superior growth potential over long periods of time.

On the other hand, high-growth stocks tend to be particularly risky and volatile, especially more when they are small. Looking for high growth stocks among small businesses can lead to serious losses if things don’t work out as expected.

Implementing a solid growth investing strategy is much easier said than done. A good idea without a strong implementation can do more harm than good, especially when it comes to growth investing, since both the risks and the upside potential tend to be much higher in these kinds of stocks.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs are introducing a quantitative investing system focused on relatively small companies with consistently above-average growth over different time frames and strong momentum. The system makes sense from a fundamental point of view, and backtested performance statistics are quite strong.

Growth Leaders By The Numbers

One of the main problems when investing in growth stocks is that it's not easy for companies to sustain vigorous growth rates in the long term. In a competitive market, success attracts the competition, and increasing competitive pressure can have a negative impact on growth levels for different companies in the industry.

Since growth companies generally trade at demanding valuation levels, this can be particularly problematic. If growth slows down more rapidly than expected, then you end up paying an excessively high price for a company that cannot sustain performance over time. Consistency and sustainability are key considerations when investing in growth stocks.

The following quantitative system focuses on multiple time frames in order to find companies with consistently above-average performance. In particular, a company must have revenue growth rates above the 50% of companies in the industry over three different time frames: The most recent quarter, a trailing twelve-month period, and the past five years.

Even a mediocre company can generate attractive growth numbers when the wind is on its back and industry conditions are favorable. However, it takes a particularly strong business to outperform the industry over multiple time periods.

If the company is outgrowing the competition consistently, then this is arguably indicating that it has superior fundamental qualities such as better technologies, a more innovative management team, or superior brand power.

Among the companies that meet the consistent growth criteria, the system invests in the 50 stocks with the strongest price momentum over the middle term. This is calculated through a ranking system that measures price performance in different time frames.

The variables in the ranking system include:

Return over 1 month.

Return over 3 months.

Return over 3 months 3 months ago.

Return over 3 months 6 months ago.

Return over 3 months 9 months ago.

Academic research has proven that stocks with superior momentum tend to produce market-beating returns over the long term. Besides, money has an opportunity cost. When you buy a stock with weak momentum, you are also missing an opportunity to allocate that capital to a stock with superior performance. This means that we don’t just want to buy stocks that are doing well, we also want to buy stocks that are outperforming other alternatives.

Wrapping up the process, only companies that are among the best 50% in their industry in terms of revenue growth over 3 different periods are considered for inclusion. Among those names, the system buys the 50 stocks with the highest momentum rankings. The portfolio is equal-weighted, so all stocks have a 2% weight in such a portfolio.

Every four weeks, the system is run again, stocks in the portfolio are replaced when there is another stock that also meets the consistent growth requirement and has superior momentum metrics.

In a nutshell, investors are always pondering two big questions, what to buy and when to buy it. This system is basically looking to buy relatively small companies with consistently above-average growth rates, and it’s looking to buy those stocks when they are delivering superior momentum over multiple time periods.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest eliminates over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization level below $250 million from the investable universe to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level.

The system also eliminates companies with a market capitalization value above $2 billion to focus only on relatively small companies. This $2 billion threshold is admittedly arbitrary and subject to discussion, but it’s also a fairly common rule of thumb when it comes to differentiating between big and small companies in the market.

The backtest builds an equally-weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks recommended by the quantitative system, and it evaluates performance since 1999. The portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks, and it has an assumed trading cost of 0.2% per transaction. The benchmark is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Backtested performance numbers are quite strong. Since January of 1999, following the portfolio recommendations from the system produced an average annual return of 14.48%, comfortably beating the 8.82% produced by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the same period. System Alpha was 5.7% during the backtesting period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

In plain English, a $100,000 investment in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF in January of 1999 would have a current market value of nearly $526,200, and investors following the portfolio recommendations from the quantitative system would have made as much as $1.4 million based on the backtesting data.

Offering more information, the table below shows the return numbers for the system versus the benchmark over different periods.

Return System Benchmark Annualized 14.48% 8.82% One Month 3.97% -1.15% Three Month 8.87% 2.77% One Year 37.82% 19.10% Three Year 67.82% 58.67% Five Year 103.17% 69.63% Total 1324.53% 426.19%

In most rebalancing dates, the portfolio rotation level is in the range of 30% to 60%. Trading expenses are already incorporated in the backtesting numbers, with an assumed trading expense of 0.2% for every buy and sell. Since many brokers are currently offering aggressively low trading costs, the assumption for trading costs in the backtest is arguably too high. However, it makes sense to err on the side of caution when making these kinds of assumptions.

Capital gain taxes vary substantially among investors, but the point remains that the tax cost of implementing the strategy can be substantial in some cases. An alternative method to reduce the tax burden could be only selling stocks when their momentum ranking falls below the best 10% or 20% of the investable universe.

The chart below divides the investable universe into 5 buckets based on their momentum ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500. There is a clear and direct relationship between momentum rankings and historical performance. This is to be expected when the quantitative system is robust and consistent.

Also, companies with a momentum ranking above 80, meaning the best 20% of the stocks in the investable universe, substantially outperform the market. This is indicating that rebalancing the portfolio when the momentum ranking falls below 80 is an effective strategy to reduce portfolio rotation and related expenses based on the performance data.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 50 stocks currently recommended by the system. Data in the table also includes market capitalization and return over the past 52 weeks to provide a quick reference about momentum levels for the companies included.

Name Industry Mkt. Cap (Millions) 52 Week % Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) ELECTRICEQUIP $497 108.8 America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) RETAILSPECIAL $542 90.58 Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) REITMORTG $786 42.71 AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) HCAREEQSUPP $1,243 60.44 Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) SOFTW $407 187.05 AudioCodes (AUDC) COMMEQUIP $299 43.56 BioLife Solutions (BLFS) HCAREEQSUPP $282 215.29 Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) RETAILSPECIAL $805 209.81 CareDx Inc. (CDNA) BIOTECH $1,013 583.25 Cerus Corp. (CERS) HCAREEQSUPP $993 173.8 Control4 Corp. (CTRL) ELECTREQUIP $914 24.56 CryoLife Inc. (CRY) HCAREEQSUPP $1,313 66.28 Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO) HCAREEQSUPP $434 155.56 Endocyte Inc. (ECYT) PHARMA $1,287 1222.3 Enova International Inc. (ENVA) CONSUMERFIN $1,057 138.08 Ensign Group (ENSG) HCAREPROVID $1,957 74.73 Everbridge (EVBG) SOFTW $1,717 132.44 FARO Technologies (FARO) ELECTREQUIP $1,113 78.37 Fate Therapeutics (FATE) BIOTECH $834 289.78 First Bancshares (FBMS) BANKCOMM $516 33.22 Freshpet (FRPT) FOOD $1,296 141.45 General Finance (GFN) TRADINGDISTRIB $407 209.09 Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) SOFTW $1,050 109.6 Habit Restaurants (HABT) HOSPITALITY $325 28.86 Hamilton Lane (HLNE) CAPMARKET $1,059 79.11 Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) INSURANCE $791 202.89 Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) SERVICEPRO $655 70.62 IntriCon Corp. (IIN) HCAREEQSUPP $442 414.75 iRadimed Corp. (IRMD) HCAREEQSUPP $372 267.37 Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) BIOTECH $1,094 70.02 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) HOSPITALITY $663 34.69 Natera (NTRA) BIOTECH $1,397 105.38 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) STAPLERETAIL $380 201.6 NV5 Holdings (NVEE) CONSTRUCTION $979 60.73 OnDeck Capital (ONDK) FINDIVSVCE $561 65.27 Ooma Inc. (OOMA) TELECOMDIV $320 55.29 PGT Innovations (PGTI) BUILDING $1,118 56.94 Pure Cycle (PCYO) UTILWATER $266 47.37 R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) HCAREPROVID $1,074 178.35 Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) SOFTW $1,753 123.61 Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) HOSPITALITY $906 47.83 Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) HCAREEQSUPP $988 140.03 TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) HCAREEQSUPP $1,331 408.73 Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) INSURANCE $1,714 125.46 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) TRAINTRUCK $1,044 83.29 Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) SOFTW $703 64.83 Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) BIOTECH $369 23.99 Vicor Corp. (VICR) ELECTRICEQUIP $1,958 134.69 Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) TECHSVCE $1,628 47.87 Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) RETAILSPECIAL $689 61.68

It’s important to keep in mind that backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, and future performance for the quantitative system will depend on the market environment to a good degree.

In years in which value stocks are outperforming growth and momentum stocks, or in times when most investors are seeking refuge in low volatility stocks, chances are that this quantitative system will materially underperform the broad market.

That being acknowledged, making investment decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying on emotions and subjectivities when picking stocks. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, it makes sense to expect attractive returns when investing in companies with consistently superior growth rates and vigorous momentum.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUDC, BLFS, IRMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.