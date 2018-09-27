Tandem Diabetes Investor Day: Pumping Out Profits Soon

Management's goal is to increase its installed base from 66,000 to more than 175,000 in the U.S. over the next five years, with an additional 50,000 internationally.

At Tandem's (TNDM) investor day yesterday, management raised near term guidance and provided long term goals that exceeded analyst forecasts. Importantly, presentations by clinicians highlighted the benefits of the t:slim x:2 Basal IQ pump with the Dexcom G6 sensor. This system reduces hypoglycemic events and eliminates fingersticks, thereby providing some advantages over the Medtronic (MDT) 670G system. The Control IQ system, to be introduced in mid-2019, will additionally reduce hyperglycemic episodes. Given Animas' recent exit from the market, Tandem is well-positioned to increase its current 12% domestic market share. Furthermore, advances in technology should make pumps a more attractive alternative to multiple daily injections, resulting greater overall share of the type 1 diabetic population.

Regarding international markets, management stated that it expected to record $2 million in sales in the current quarter, and $4-5 million in the fourth quarter. As mentioned above, the goal is to have more than 50,000 customers in five years.

The opportunities for Tandem over the next 5 years are impressive. Increasing the number of patients on pumps in the US from the current estimate of 550,000 (30% share of Type 1 diabetics) to 750,000 would increase the overall pump market by $800 million, and would add $200 million in annual supply sales. This is not just a hypothetical analysis; rather, it is supported by technological advances, especially as it relates to decreasing hypoglycemic events, which have significant associated morbidity (seizures, unconsciousness, irregular heartbeat, confusion). For the patient, this translates into better sleeping, reduced testing, greater comfort when driving or working and a sense of control.

For 2018, I am increasing my revenue estimate to $164 million (+60%), and for 2019, my forecast is $230 million (+40%). I would expect this to be above consensus even after analysts similarly raise forecasts. By 2023, revenues should readily exceed $500 million.

Over the next 15 months, there appears to be little to derail the Tandem story, with the exception of a delay in approval of the Control-IQ pump. As I have discussed in prior write ups, the company is benefiting from the four year pump renewal cycle, as it shipped 6,500, 10,800 and 15,500 pumps in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. Although Tandem currently is converting only 35% of renewal candidates, its goal is to increase this to 70%. The recent approval of Basal-IQ, with the forthcoming aforementioned Control-IQ, should enable this goal to be met. Furthermore, the market withdrawal by Animas increased the customers available to Tandem in the US by 45,000, and worldwide by 90,000. Most of this business should accrue to Medtronic due to a preferential relationship it has with Animas. Internationally, Tandem is just beginning to realize revenues, utilizing a distribution network initially focusing on Animas pump sellers. Lastly, I am expecting, based on input from clinicians, the percentage of Type 1 diabetic patients on pump therapy in the US to increase by ten points over the next three years. This should create an incremental $400 million in total pump and supply revenues during this period.

Tandem's stock has been an outstanding performer, having risen by over 1800% in 2018. The market capitalization now approximates $2.7 billion, or 12x my 2019 revenue estimate. For comparison, Dexcom (DXCM) and Insulet (PODD) sell for 12x and 9x, respectively. In 2017, Tandem had a pre-tax loss of $76 million, and for the first half of 2018, it was $29 million (excluding a non-cash charge of $42.5 million). My rationale for continuing to recommend the stock is two-fold. First, my estimates remain significantly above consensus expectations, implying continued positive revisions. Secondly, as I look out to 2023 (admittedly an extended period), the case can be made for the company having pre-tax earnings per share approximating $3.00.

