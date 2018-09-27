Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 23 September 2018

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to the fifth edition of Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Dalgaranga gold project in Australia

There were several amazing drilling interceptions last week and the best one was 8m @ 373.5 g/t Au from 53 meters in hole DGRC509 at the Dalgaranga gold project of Gascoyne Resources (OTCPK:GYYSF). This is equal to 2,988m (AuEq.) and this hole formed part of the first ever RC drilling at the Tanqueray prospect. Gascoyne intersected gold grades up to 1,450 g/t within this eight-meter wide zone of high-grade visible gold mineralization and managing director Mike Dunbar said that it highlights the potential for a completely different style of mineralization to the known 1.32 million ounce resource.

Source: Gascoyne Resources

Dalgaranga is Gascoyne's flagship project and is located in the Murchison gold mining region of Western Australia:

Source: Gascoyne Resources

The project contains a resource of 31.1 Mt grading 1.3 grams per tonne, with some 650,000 oz in the mine plan for the Golden Wings, Sly Fox, and Gilbeys pits. The first gold pour was in May 2018 and the company has so far recovered just above 14,000 ounces of gold. The current life of mine of Dalgaranga is six years and Gascoyne plans to explore for additional mill feed, with the aim of boosting the mine life towards 10 years as well as progressing the 1Moz Glenburgh project to the north.

Source: Gascoyne Resources

Dalgaranga still hasn't reached commercial production, but I find it very encouraging that construction of the process plant at the project was completed six weeks ahead of schedule and under budget. In the gold mining space, it's rare to see projects delivered on time and on budget.

Commercial production at a run rate of around 100,000 ounces per year is expected by the end of 2018.

Source: Gascoyne Resources

Dalgaranga has very decent economics with an internal rate of return of 65% at a gold price of around $1,200 per ounce and a net present value of some $130 million using an 8% discount rate.

I think that the project has a very good exploration potential considering that less than a third of the associated mineralized trends have been tested to date and that there have been four discoveries in 2018 alone.

Regarding Tanqueray, I like its proximity to the processing proximity - it's located just 1.8 km north.

2) Manono lithium project in the DRC

On 19 September, AVZ Minerals (OTC:OTC:AZZVF) announced that it has intercepted additional high-grade lithium and tin mineralization at its 60%-owned Manono lithium project. The best interception was 273.45m @ 1.73% Li2O and 953ppm Sn from 50.55m in hole MO18DD044, which is equal to 2,495m (AuEq.).

Source: AVZ Minerals

Hole MO18DD043 was also impressive as it intersected 259.3m @ 1.76% Li2O & 1015ppm Sn from 41.00m.

AVZ managing director Nigel Ferguson said that with these new drilling results, there would very likely be an increase in resource tonnages and category at Manono's Roche Dure deposit considering that the holes were drilled outside the maiden resource area of influence.

Manono is located in the southern part of the DRC and is one of the world's best lithium-rich lithium, caesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposits. The Manono pegmatite extends for a strike length of at least 13km and is more than 290m thick in places:

Source: AVZ Minerals

I have already covered this project in greater detail in my article for the week ended 9 September here.

As a whole, I think that Manono will have very competitive operating costs considering that tin can be used for by-product credits and that ferric oxide, which is a potentially deleterious element, is very low for a hard rock deposit with an average of just 0.88%.

AVZ plans to complete its infill drilling program at Manono in late November and an updated mineral resource estimate should be released before the end of 2018.

3) Risti gold project in Finland

On 19 September, Aurion Resources (OTCPK:AIRRF) announced that it intersected 2.9m @ 789.06 g/t Au from 116.1m in hole AM18042 at the Aamurusko zone of its Risti project. The result could've been even more impressive, but 1.1 meters of core within this interval was lost in the fault/shear zone and this interval was assigned a value of zero.

Source: Aurion Resources

Still, such an amount of visible gold sure looks very impressive:



Source: Aurion Resources

Aurion is a prospect generator and it made headlines with Risti back in February 2017 when it announced a bonanza grade discovery. Back then, the company uncovered gold-rich subcrop within a 700 by 1,100-metre wide area and 36 out of the 133 rock samples collected from quartz-tourmaline blocks at surface assayed greater than 31 grams gold per tonne. Many of the blocks reported were larger than a meter.

Risti is located in northern Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland, which is considered geologically similar to the gold-prolific belts of Ontario and Quebec:

Source: Aurion Resources

CLGB is one of the largest Paleoproterozoic-age belts in the world, and I think that it definitely has potential considering that it's home of the Kittila, the largest gold mine in Europe.

In July, Aurion initiated a 15,000-meter drilling campaign at Aamurusko and it currently has two drills operating. The company is also currently trenching with two excavators throughout the property and it's prospecting with a team of six people.

Conclusion

Gascoyne has delivered the Dalgaranga gold project ahead of schedule and under budget, and the very first holes of RC drilling have discovered a high-grade visible gold mineralization which could be a game-changer. I think that Dalgaranga has very good economics and that the exploration potential at the project is great. Less than a third of the associated mineralized trends have been tested to date and that there have been four discoveries in 2018 alone. Even at $1,200 per ounce of gold, the project has a very high internal rate of return and a very short payback period. A red flag for me is the short life of mine which stands at six years at the moment, but it could make it into the teens if Gascoyne continues to find more gold zones.

Manono yet again delivered excellent drill interceptions and is quickly proving itself as the best lithium project in the world. Besides the size and grade of the project, I also like the good amount of tin, which can be a valuable by-product, as well as the low volume of ferric oxide, which can be a potentially deleterious element. Manono has been attracting a lot of interest from China, which I think is a positive since it will help with funding. My greatest concern is the jurisdiction considering that the DRC has never had a peaceful transition of power and presidential elections are scheduled for December.

Aurion is continuing to find a lot of high-grade quartz-vein gold at Risti amid a C$8 million exploration program. Drilling should run through to February 2019, and I expect that further visible gold interceptions like the ones in hole MO18DD044 could generate a lot of excitement around the company and become a catalyst for its share price. However, I prefer to invest in more advanced projects and Risti is very far from production. I will follow the progress of the company, but if I had to choose in which of the three companies to invest, I would pick Gascoyne due to its near-term positive cash flow potential and good track record of successful execution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

