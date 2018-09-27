Nutrien: Could The Stock Be Worth $90?

Share price has plenty of room to run - but this will take time.

In this article, we will examine different scenarios and their impact on valuation.

Fertilizer prices have rebounded from their trough, and so has market sentiment.

Nutrien's (NTR) first full year since the merger will most certainly go down as a successful one. In August, the company raised its guidance for the second time this year and market conditions have kept improving ever since.

Looking ahead, what should shareholders expect from Nutrien? Where are we in the fertilizer cycle? How much upside is left for the shares?

In this article, we will review a few scenarios and discuss the upside potential.

2018: fertilizer recovery on the way

The recovery that started at the end of 2016 in the price of the three main nutrients (Nitrates, Potash, and Phosphates) has picked up speed so far in 2018.

(Source: 2Q earnings presentation)

While it can be argued that prices have been erratic in nitrogen, and that phosphate prices were pushed up mainly by a rise in input costs, the trend is definitely positive and margins have been improving. This favorable backdrop led Nutrien to revise upwards their guidance as part of the 2Q earnings announcement, for the second time this year:

(Source: 2Q earnings press release)

Assuming Nutrien reaches the high end of the revised guidance, the P/E ratio for 2018 would be in the region of 21. This is reasonable for a company which enjoys the competitive position of Nutrien - but let's turn our attention to the medium term.

Looking ahead: Assessing Nutrien's upside potential

In order to assess the potential of the shares, we need to define what earnings would look like in an average, normalized, year. In a cyclical business like fertilizers (where demand is steady but supply is not), this corresponds to mid-cycle earnings. In a presentation to investors earlier this month, Nutrien released the following simulation of its EBITDA and free cash flow generation capacity, in three different scenarios:

at current fertilizer prices (factoring in run-rate synergies from the merger, hence the discrepancy with the $3.7-$4.0B EBITDA from the guidance)

at prices equal to the 8-year average for each nutrient

at replacement costs (of Nutrien's producing assets), which according to Nutrien would require much higher prices

(Source: Nutrien's presentation at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference)

As shown on the chart above, Nutrien - and the industry as a whole - are leveraged plays on fertilizer prices. A return to what Nutrien considers normalized prices (8-year average in this case, see footnotes below the chart for details) would add almost $3bn to Nutrien's EBITDA, with little incremental CAPEX since the company would simply be increasing the utilization rates of its existing facilities. At replacement costs, EBITDA would be even more spectacular, almost triple the level reached in 2018.

How likely are these conditions to occur? Is the mid-cycle level chosen by Nutrien realistic?

Assessing the scenarios

1) 2018 conditions

A scenario based on current conditions is conservative. As mentioned earlier, we are only a year and a half into a recovery in fertilizer prices (especially potash), and the current levels look much closer to the trough than to the peak.

In the potash segment, the rise in spot prices has now been echoed by the annual contracts (for 2019) that Belarusian producer Belaruskali signed, first with India, then with China, both at a price of $290 per ton. This was a 26% improvement on the 2018 contract, which stood at $230. Canpotex, the marketing arm of Nutrien and Mosaic (MOS) is yet to sign its own contract with India and China, but the Belaruskali deal is expected to set the tone for all producers. Nutrien achieved an average realized price of $237 per ton in 1H 2018, so assuming the 2019 contracts are signed on the same terms as Belaruskali's, the potash segment EBITDA should rise significantly.

In nitrogen, the overcapacity that weighed on prices in 2016 and 2017 has subsided, as incremental demand and plant closures in China helped the market rebalance. The decrease in Chinese exports to the U.S. looks structural, as higher energy prices (see below) and recent environmental restrictions have made Chinese producers less competitive.

China anthracite coal prices (US$/t)

(Source: Nutrien's 2Q financial report)

Finally, in phosphate the ramp-up of new capacity worldwide has been slower than expected while demand exceeded forecasts. The new capacity will definitely put a lid on prices at some point, but current levels appear sustainable.

All in all, it looks like the 2018 scenario is a low case which leaves plenty of upside.

2) Mid-cycle based on 8-year average prices

What about the mid-cycle scenario mooted by Nutrien?

With regards to potash, I analyzed the supply and demand fundamentals of the market in this article: Nutrien: The Potash Market's Swing Producer?

Fundamentals point to a tightening market, which is also the perception of CEO Chuck Magro:

We've also seen a slow ramp up in new projects which is typical for potash projects around the world and some reduction in capacity of mines as they reach end of life. In fact, we're seeing about 4 million tons of capacity reductions by 2020. All these factors have led to strengthening potash pricing. (Source: Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference)

This situation supports the rising trend in MOP (muriate of potash) prices. The $437 level assumed by Nutrien in this scenario could be reached if producers in Russia and Turkmenistan keep struggling with their ramp-ups. However, there will also be a point where Nutrien will try to keep a lid on the price in order to keep out new entrants like BHP's (BHP) Jansen.

In Nitrogen, the trend is expected to continue as the factors listed earlier (reduced Chinese exports, slow-down in capacity additions) persist. According to Chuck Magro:

We expect the nitrogen market to continue to tighten from its bottom in 2016 particularly as the pace of new capacity additions slows after 2019. […] I'd say we're very optimistic over the next two to three years and beyond. (Source: Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference)

Phosphate prices could be capped by market forces as Saudi Arabia and Morocco will keep absorbing incremental demand:

So certainly from Saudi Arabia and Morocco there's still some new capacity come online over the next few years, which I think will provide some pressure to the supply demand. (Source: Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference)

However, there is still scope for gains in efficiency as Nutrien integrates the phosphate assets purchased from Vale (VALE) in 2017, which should help the segment's margins.

In light of the above, Nutrien's mid-cycle outlook seems a realistic base case for normalized earnings.

3) Replacement cost scenario

The prices cited in the replacement cost scenario are much more challenging.

In potash in particular, MOP prices of $605/t (the assumption in this scenario) are not unprecedented, but they occurred under very specific conditions.

Potassium Chloride (Muriate of Potash) Spot Price data by YCharts

In 2008, there was a spectacular but brief spike in commodities in general, and potash was no exception. In 2012-2013, prices showed some strength again (not to the same extent), but, at that time, a marketing agreement between Belaruskali and Uralkali was in place. With Canpotex also pursuing a price-over-volume strategy, the market was oligopolistic.

This scenario should not be considered as a basis when valuing Nutrien, as peak prices are not sustainable. However, such prices cannot be ruled out for a brief period of time, as mentioned by Chuck Magro:

I won't talk about future peak pricing because no one wants to predict peaks but just like we saw trough recently we will see a peak again one day. (Source: Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Brokers Conference)

Valuation

How does this translate into upside potential for Nutrien's share price?

Nutrien currently has an Enterprise Value (EV) of about $46bn ($36bn equity, $10bn net debt). Using the company's EBITDA and Free Cash Flow estimates from the various scenarios, and the current share price of $58, we obtain the following ratios:

2018 conditions Mid-cycle (8-year average) Replacement cost EBITDA $3.9bn - $4.2bn $6.5bn - $7bn $10bn - $11bn FCF $3/sh $8/sh $13/sh EV/EBITDA 11 7 4 P/FCF 19 7 4

If we take the mid-cycle numbers as a normalized year, applying an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10 seems reasonable. Based on $6.75bn EBITDA, this multiple gives us an EV of $67.5bn. Subtracting the $10bn net debt, this would support a market capitalization of $57.5bn. With 625 million shares outstanding (diluted) as of July 2018, this equates to US$92 per share (58% upside potential vs current price).

Let's be clear about this target: If the shares were to reach $92, this would not happen overnight. In fact, in the words of CEO Chuck Magro, "the recovery is going to be really slow and steady", so investors should not expect the share price to suddenly take off.

This rough estimate, however, gives an idea of what could be achieved in the medium term (3 to 5 years in my opinion). Importantly, the scenarios above do not factor in potential gains in the retail segment of Nutrien. This is an area that the company plans to invest in, so it's reasonable to expect that growth could come from that avenue as well.

Takeaway

Nutrien's earnings have reacted strongly to improving market conditions in 2018, and this can be expected to continue as we are, in all likelihood, still far from mid-cycle fertilizer prices.

It will take several years, and possibly a bull market in agricultural commodities at large, for crop nutrient prices to revert to the mean. But once this happens, Nutrien will be very well-placed to capitalize. A share price of $90+ is not beyond the realms of possibility within 3 to 5 years.

