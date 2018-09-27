Medical Equipment ETF Added To Tactical Sleeves

We further subjectively evaluated quantitative and qualitative data for the 18 and selected medical equipment ETF XHE as an addition to our tactical sleeve.

ETFs with solid momentum are currently focused on tech, healthcare and small-caps.

For those clients who complement their core strategic positions with a tactical momentum rotation sleeve as part of their Personal Investment Policy, we have added the medical equipment ETF (XHE) to those tax deferred accounts where we have discretion, and we recommend that addition for those accounts for which we provide advice.

The filter we use to select ETFs for tactical momentum rotation requires at minimum these things:

Upward sloping one-year regression trend line.

200-day average higher than one month ago, and price above 200-day average.

Price return 10% or more in excess of both T-Bills total return and S&P 500 total return over 12 months ending one month ago.

Maximum drawdown over last three months not more than 10%.

Three-month average dollar trading volume per minute at least $15,000.

Total dollar trading volume over three months greater than the three-month total volume ending three months ago.

From the current 18 survivors of that filter out of 2,051 ETFs, we subjectively evaluated other quantitative and qualitative factors to select XHE for addition to tactical momentum rotation sleeves.

To remain in the portfolio, a tactical position must continue to satisfy the minimum conditions on a weekly review basis, except that the total return, if greater than that of T-Bills, needs only to exceed that of the S&P 500 by 2%, and trading volume growth is not required. A position might be replaced with a more attractive tactical selection if the total amount allocated to the tactical sleeve is fully invested.

The following presents some, but not all, of the information we used in addition to our rules-based filter to make our selection.

The next two charts effectively demonstrate the recent historical momentum and superior performance that suggest the likelihood (but not certainty) of short-term inertial continuation of momentum for XHE.

One Year

This shows the one-year total return of S&P 500 (SPY in blue), S&P 500 Healthcare Sector (XLV in orange), and S&P Total Market Medical Equipment (XHE in red).



Three Years

This shows the relative total return performance of SPY, XLV and XHE over the past three years:

The next two charts add another healthcare ETF (PSCH) currently in our tactical sleeve, and also as a useful comparison, the iShares momentum factor ETF (MTUM).

One Year

Three Years



Currently, of the 18 momentum ETFs identified by our filter, they are all small-cap, technology, and healthcare, except for one retail ETF.

The relative returns of the five identified ETFs can also be viewed in tabular form to isolate specific trailing periods from one month to three years, as shown here:



Additionally, you can see the volatility (standard deviation) and Sharpe Ratio [(total return in excess of T-Bill return)/standard deviation)].

XHE is generally higher return than SPY and XLV, but is also more volatile. However, its Sharpe Ratio (return you get for the volatility of the ride) is competitive with the S&P 500.

This next table presents some comparative valuation and fundamental data:



XHE has higher valuation ratios, lower yield, lower ROE and ROA than the S&P 500 and its healthcare sector, which are risk factors. It has somewhat lower debt.

The following table shows a "growthier" XHE compared to the S&P 500 and its healthcare sector. Its one-year PEG (P/E divided by one-year forward earnings growth expectations) is competitive with the S&P 500 and better than the S&P 500 healthcare sector.



State Street Global advisors forecasts a 14.6% 3-5 year earnings growth path for the healthcare sector versus a 13.4% path for the S&P 500.

Looking inside of XHE's 74 holdings, and comparing them to the holdings of factor funds operated by Vanguard, we see that 33 of them accounting for 48% of XHE's assets by weight are included in the portfolio of VFMO (Vanguard's momentum ETF based on the Russell 3000).

We also see that 9 XHE holdings (16% of its assets by weight) are included in VFMF (Vanguard's multi-factor fund, also based on the Russell 3000). The multi-factor fund holds stocks that present a balance of attributes between value, quality and momentum, after excluding the most volatile stocks.

Including those not seen, three of the XHE holdings are in the Vanguard value factor fund (VFVA) and 21 are in the Vanguard quality factor fund (VFQY).



