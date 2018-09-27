Prime Time For T-X And Boeing

Probably, the last big contract that will be awarded during this fiscal year for the Department of Defense is the T-X contract. It’s a contract award that is long due, and several important milestones leading up to a final selection have been postponed several times. In this report, we have a look at the role of the T-X, the potential, and value of the contract as well as contenders and its importance.

T-38 Talon

Source: tallyone.com

The T-X RFP (Request For Proposal) calls contenders to propose a replacement for the aging T-38 fleet. The T-38 is an aircraft used to train fighter jet pilots, but the aircraft itself is quite old, which impacts the availability and reliability of the airframe.

The T-38 was produced by Northrop Grumman (NOC) between 1961 and 1972. In total 1,146 units were built, of which 456 are in operation with the US Air Force, 33 with the Turkish Air Force, and 35 with the German Air Force. So, out of the total number that has been built, roughly half are still in service with air forces around the world. To increase reliability and validity of the trainer jets, the jets have been upgraded to maintain an availability of at least 75% and keep the aircraft serviceable beyond 2020. In recent years, that availability has slipped to a level below the target of 75%, which is not weird for an airframe of this age. The harsh reality is that, this year alone, there have been 3 accidents with the T-38.

Value

The reliability and availability show that a replacement is required, and that is why the US Air Force will award a contract for 350 replacement aircraft valued at $16.3B, including but not limited to support, spares, and training systems. The number of 350 jets coincides with the number of current trainers multiplied by the desired availability.

Demand for trainer aircraft from other countries is not as big as the demand coming from the US, so for any contender that launches a completely new design viability stands or falls with orders from the US, while existing designs need to be based on an already widely successful fighter jet.

Contenders

Previously, there has been as much as 6 contenders, each having possible candidates in various stages of the process. Northrop, Lockheed (NYSE:LMT), and Boeing (BA) with their respective partners were the only companies that had a flying model making a bid more likely.

However, Northrop Grumman dropped its plans to bid as well and said the following in a statement:

Northrop Grumman and its principal teammate BAE Systems have carefully examined the U.S. Air Force's T-X Trainer requirements and acquisition strategy as stated in the final request for proposals issued on Dec. 30, 2016. The companies have decided not to submit a proposal for the T-X Trainer program as it would not be in the best interest of the companies and their shareholders. Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems remain fully committed to performing on current and future U.S. Air Force programs to deliver critical capabilities to America's airmen.

While Northrop Grumman was one of the companies with a flying model, they believed that the program would eat away on the bottom line and cash flow. From this, we can conclude that Northrop Grumman believes that it would have to land money in the program without a big chance of winning the contract or an inability to produce the trainer with profits in case a contract was awarded. I think that the company has acknowledged that its chances to win the contract are slim since it already has won the $80B stealth bomber contract, this put pressure especially on Boeing to come up with a competitive pricing. Having bagged the stealth bomber contract, Northrop simply had no appetite in participating in a pricing race to the bottom.

Source: Defense News

For Boeing, things are different. Over the past 30 days, the company has won some important Defense orders and, maybe against expectations, got some Super Hornet orders as well as the Trump administration reversed a decision made by the previous administration to stop procuring the Super Hornet, and some foreign military sales were finalized. Seemingly, that puts Boeing in a more comfortable spot than it was years ago when it faced shutdown of its fighter jet business and lost the stealth bomber contract. While Boeing did receive fighter jet sales that keep the line running through 2025, we do think that if Boeing does not win this contract, its capability to design fighter jets might start diminishing. A whole lot of its effort would be and is already being put into upgrading and supporting the existing installed base while Boeing would need some additional foreign military sales, and one could ask for how long the Super Hornet is going to continue bagging orders. Fighter jets that are successful in the marketplace have production runs of 4-5 decades, and Boeing is approaching those production runs with its current fighter jets. Beyond that, it does not have a fighter jet or a fighter jet like aircraft that it can deploy its expertise on. So, with the extreme long term in mind, as well as support that goes with delivered airframes, the T-X program for which the US jet maker partnered with Saab is still an extremely important one for Boeing.

Source: Pinterest

The second contender is Lockheed Martin. In cooperation with Korean Aerospace Industries Lockheed wants to enter the bid with an upgraded version of the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle, which is built to specification of the South Korean Air Force. Strategic partner Lockheed is important in the bid, since it produces the aircraft that the fighter jets are trained for. On paper, with Lockheed having the contract for the F-35 and having a trainer jet based on an existing design, it should be able to offer the lowest pricing, but it should also be pointed out that with the incredibly big F-35 program in the pocket, it might also not feel obligated to lower pricing.

The third contender that is still in the race is Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY), but with the lack of a US partner, one can question how likely it is that it will be selected to make its T-100 the next trainer jet.

Previously, there have been a handful of potential bidders, and some of them didn’t enter in the final bid. Most surprising to us was the fact that Northrop decided not to bid, while Leonardo did bid. For the other contenders that didn’t push through, we correctly predicted their chances of either being selected or continue entering in the bid process even though we did receive a message from a representative of one of the companies who seemed to either suggest that we were not informed about the company and its capabilities while simultaneously suggesting that its designs had been copied by other manufacturers. To clear things up, we proposed an e-mailed interview with the CEO of the company, but it was insisted that we would make a phone call. Since in the same conversation, it was also suggested that the company might in the future miss out on companies investing in the represented company to which my work might be the root cause, we weighed the importance of having the chat with the CEO of the company and came to the conclusion that the message’s main purpose was not to inform us better but letting us know the company is reading it, so I better tone it down a bit. I don’t think that is a constructive way to do things and therefore chose not to contact the CEO, thereby also protecting my objectivity.

Strategic selection

Who is going to win the T-X contract remains unknown, but we will know in the coming days. We don’t expect a lot from Leonardo, since it really has no US native partners. On paper, Lockheed could offer the lowest pricing, while many of the pilots would be trained to fly on the F-35 platform that is developed by Lockheed Martin. On the other hand, we have Boeing, and despite some recent favorable contract awards, the T-X contract is key to keep alive their aspirations in the fighter jet business for decades to come. With that in mind, they will be likely to be willing to drop pricing. Lockheed likely is very much aware of this and will also price its product in such a way that it might heavily dent Boeing’s fighter jet and trainer business.

Eventually, pricing might not be what is going to drive the decision. The USAF benefits from a competitive environment, where contenders can excel either in product capability, project risk and costs. By awarding the contract to Lockheed Martin, the USAF would put all eggs regarding fighter jets and its future in Lockheed's basket, creating an environment with eroding competitivity. Boeing would be left out without a new platform that it could continue building on or allocate engineering resources to, which would mean that, over time, its design capabilities in the fighter jet business could be significantly impacted. The T-X probably is the only 5th generation fighter jet program for years to come, where Boeing can hop in with a big contract and really cement its future in the fighter jet business, thereby also securing its in-house knowledge on the development of such products.

Does it mean that Boeing will shut down its fighter jet business if it does not get the T-X contract? No, not directly, but it would mean that Boeing has to win business in the 4th generation fighter jet space for the Super Horner, Growler, and win business with the F-15X as an F-15C/D replacement. It would position Boeing in a way where it depends on 4th generation aircraft in the future.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. To get the best reading experience, I recommend to read my reports on a desktop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.