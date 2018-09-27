Now Is The Time To Buy Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter results of 2018 were good, as earnings rose to $2.10 per share from an anticipated value of $2.07 cents per share.

From June 2018, the share price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been rising, which has resulted in investors attaining a return of 21% on their capital. Hence in this article, I shall ascertain the possibility of Johnson & Johnson having a short-term correction after which it shall commence a bullish ascent. Thus, to ascertain the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamentals affecting the stock whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamentals reasons to buy

Robust financials

Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter results of 2018 were good. The firm’s earnings per share rose to $2.10, which surpassed analysts estimate who had it pegged at $2.07 per share. Moreover, the earnings rose by 14.8% from the quarter of a year ago.

Johnson & Johnson’s sales revenue for the second quarter of 2018 stood at $20.83 billion, which is an increase of 10.6% from the prior year’s quarter. Moreover, the revenue level surpassed analysts’ estimates who had it pegged at $20.21 billion. This increase in revenues was due to an operational increase of 8.7% and a positive currency impact of 1.9%. Furthermore, if we exclude the effect of acquisitions and divestitures then the sales revenue rose by 6.3% on an operational basis, which is higher than the 4.3% increase seen in the prior quarter. This rise primarily occurred due to double-digit growth seen in the firm’s pharmaceutical segment coupled with accelerating sales in the medical devices segment. Lastly, the second quarter revenue in the domestic market rose by 9.4% to $10.64 billion and in the international market it rose by 11.8% to $10.19 billion.

On the costs front, we see that selling, administrative and marketing expenses fell by 60 basis points on a year on year basis to 27.5% of sales. This drop occurred even though the firm has invested heavily in new products for the consumer and medical devices business. The key reason behind the drop-in expenses is due to lower costs in relation to sales growth seen in the pharmaceutical division. However, the only cost that rose was the research and development costs, which as a percentage of sales rose to 12.7%, which is a 50 basis points increase from the prior year’s quarter.

Positive track record in dividends

Johnson & Johnson shall always be a favorite for long-term investors who are searching the market for well-paying dividend stocks. This is a very important factor for the firm as it shall always ensure that money keeps flowing into the stock, which shall cause the share to appreciate as the level of selling from this group of investors is extremely low. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend yield stands at 2.58%, which is one of the highest for its industry.

One factor that dividend stockholders shall appreciate with Johnson & Johnson is that it has had a consistent pay-out growth rate over time. For the past 56 years, the healthcare giant has provided shareholders with a consistent annual raise. Most recently in May, the firm rose its dividend payout by 7%.

Major acquisitions and licensing deals:

A high level of growth is hard to come by for firms that are of the size of Johnson & Johnson. Thus, we must acknowledge that J&J has done a darn good job at finding ways to expand and they have done this primarily through acquisitions and licensing deals.

The major acquisition I would like highlight is the purchase of Actelion which helped boost the firm’s last quarter results. The acquisition of Actelion was done through an all cash tender offer, which paid $280 per share, thus placing the whole acquisition value at $30 billion. The key reason Johnson & Johnson chose to purchase Actelion is due to the firm’s drugs such as Remicade, Stelara and Darzalex. These drugs have aided Johnson & Johnson in increasing its share market in the segments of psoriasis, Crohn’s disease and myeloma.

Johnson & Johnson has always been lagging in the high-growth field of immuno-oncology. However, the firm managed to turn the tables on this front, as it inked a licensing deal with a Chinese firm called ‘Legend Biotech’. This acquisition has helped Johnson & Johnson develop a world-class chimeric antigen receptor called LCAR-B38M. In layman terms, the drug shall be utilized to treat advanced multiple myeloma. Moreover, this drug in its early testing stage has produced an impressive 100% response rate in patients whose multiple myeloma had returned after prior treatments. Hence, this drug has a huge chance of becoming the standard medicine for treating advanced multiple myeloma. This in turn, shall translate into astounding sales down the road.

Strong pipeline

Johnson & Johnson’s management is constantly working on strengthening its Pharmaceutical segment, as this has been driving its revenues for the past few quarters. But I believe this segment shall be getting stronger as the firm shall be launching more than 10 blockbuster medicines by 2021. The new drugs focus on areas such as neuroscience, oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and infectious diseases.

Medical Devices segment

Johnson & Johnson has been employing a huge amount of resources into turning around its medical devices business. They have done so by developing innovative products that shall aid the firm in expanding its global footprint. The sales for this segment have improved in 2017, from the firm’s 2016 levels. Moreover, the positive growth momentum has continued into 2018. Furthermore, I firmly believe that the firm shall be able to deliver above-market growth levels for this segment by 2020. On the numerical front, the restructuring initiative for this segment has been very successful. I say that as it is on track to deliver $800 million to $1 billion worth of annual savings, with majority of the savings coming in at the end of 2018. Moreover, the initiative has already delivered savings worth $500 million in 2017.

Emerging Markets

Johnson & Johnson’s management in the past has expressed its interest in expanding the firm’s presence in emerging markets as this shall unlock a host of opportunities. To implement this strategy, the firm has set up manufacturing hubs and research facilities in China, India and Brazil. This has helped the firm nearly double its footprint in these emerging markets over the past three years. The reason I believe this shall be very profitable is due to these nations employing a huge amount of resources into making healthcare more accessible for their people. This in turn shall help boost the firm’s profit level and market share in these countries due to their early entry into the market.

Current products

Apart from the future products, the established products shall also aid the firm’s in boosting its profit levels significantly. One of the firm’s products, named Imbruvica, has assisted Johnson & Johnson in attaining a significant level of market share in the cancer segment. This is due to the drug being approved for nine indications of six types of cancer.

Moreover, a drug called Darzalex has aided the firm in treating multiple strains of myeloma. This shall help the firm grow its market share in this segment significantly. Lastly, the drug named, Stelara, has expanded its presence not only in America but also in the European Union. This is due to its being very effective in treating Crohn’s disease. Thus, due to the impeccable performance of the firm’s drugs, I believe that in the forthcoming period, these medicines shall contribute significantly to the firm’s bottom line.

Technical analysis

Daily chart

The stock's daily chart indicates that, in the coming days, traders can expect a minor correction after which we shall have a bullish rally. I anticipate this due to the ongoing formation of a ‘Three Black Crows’ candle pattern. I believe it shall be this pattern, as the stock has already formed the first two large bearish candles with very small wicks. The reason I expect this fall to be temporary as this candle formation has already resulted in a substantial decline. The other reason I believe that this is a temporary fall is due to the stock being a whisker away from its 127.2% support level at $138.13. Moreover, the next candle in the pattern shall result in the stock reaching the 161.8% support level at $136.82.

On the price target front, I do not expect the stock in the short term to extend its fall beyond the 161.8% level at $136.82. This is due to this level being a long-term support zone. However, once it corrects till this mark, then I expect the equity to have a rally up till the 127.2% and 161.8% resistance level. The 127.2% resistance level is at $144.36, whilst, the 161.8% resistance level is at $147.31.

Monthly chart

The stock's monthly chart, clearly indicates that the bearish correction is temporary. I say that as the current candle pattern is somewhat like a ‘Three advancing white soldiers’ pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bulls are running the show due to each green candle closing at or near the highs of the prior candle.

On the support front, the stock has currently taken support from the 50% Fibonacci level at $135.25. On the price target front, I expect the stock to rise till the 100% to 127.2%resistance levels. The 100% resistance level is at $153.03, whilst, the 127.2% resistance level is at $162.33. Once the equity does reach these levels then I shall expect a temporary correction once again.

On the indicator facet, the long-term RSI is in steep ascent which clearly depicts that the bullish run is here to stay. Furthermore, the ADX settings have perched between 30 and 34, thus, demonstrating to investors that there is an ongoing build-up in bullish pressure.

Overall picture

Overall, Johnson & Johnson has undertaken various activities that have aided the firm in setting out a robust growth plan. Thus, I am confident that the equity is in a sweet spot where the probability of a long-term price rise is high. However, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.