Into Weakness, Citigroup Prepares To Report Earnings

I prefer to keep my hands off the stock at the moment, favoring what I perceive to be higher quality names like JPM and BAC.

I believe the consumer business will benefit from healthy consumer confidence and spending, but have questions about the institutional client side of the equation.

Following a tougher year in the sector, Citigroup is about to open earnings season for financial institutions.

Have bank stocks lost their "mojo"?

After an outstanding post-election rally that did not quite fizzle out in 2017, the industry has been having a much tougher 2018. The sector (KBE) is down about 1% YTD against a broad equities market (SPY), up 8%, that continues to climb without much hesitance.

Partly to blame for the softness in banking, in my view, are (1) fears, following a decade of almost uninterrupted macro strength, of overexposure to a space that performs better in the early-and-mid stages of the economic cycle, and (2) rapidly rising short-term rates that have been threatening to flip the yield curve on its head, pressure net income margins, and slow down the current, long-lasting economic recovery.

Against this backdrop, diversified financial institution Citigroup (C) is gearing up to report the results of its 3Q18, scheduled to come out on October 12th, ahead of the opening bell.

I was not very impressed to witness Citi's performance last quarter, believing that much of the seven-cent EPS beat and sizable YOY earnings improvement was primarily driven by significantly lower tax expenses. The consumer segment looked softer than I had projected, as non-interest income failed to impress, and fixed income continued to face challenges. Helping to lift the company's results was cost containment at the opex line, which I appreciate as a value investor, but believe that it speaks very little to the health of the bank's core activities.

This time, I expect the global consumer segment to display some strength in interest income generation. As much as I believe that we are leaning more towards the mature rather than the early stages of the economic cycle, consumer confidence and spending have shown few, if any, signs of having deteriorated. With loan balances likely to be up in the low-single digits and interest margin perhaps expanding minimally (see base rate vs. treasury yield trend below), the consumer business could very well be the bright spot in Citi's 3Q18 report.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Citi and the U.S. Treasury Dept.

The institutional client segment, on the other hand, is the big question mark in my mind. Investment banking tends to be a volatile and often unpredictable business, due to the lumpiness of the deal flow. But on the fixed income market side, I would expect (and hope, were I a shareholder) to see increased volatility in 2018 help to support trading activity and, as a result, generate higher non-interest income.

Last quarter, peer JPMorgan (JPM), one of my two favorite names in the space, took advantage of the tailwinds and delivered solid results. Citigroup owes to shareholders, in my opinion, better performance in fixed income in the third quarter.

In the end, I do not have good reasons to be overly optimistic about the results of Citigroup's institutional client division this quarter. But it is possible that upside to expectations could come from this end of the business, which would likely be viewed as a positive for the stock.

The investment case

Following 2Q18 results that failed to inspire me, I turned much more cautious about an investment in C three months ago than I had been in the past. For me to change my stance on this name, I would probably need to see better execution first. The third quarter might be Citi's opportunity to convince me and other potential investors that the stock's valuation discount to the peer group (which has widened a bit YTD, see below) is not justifiable.

C PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On my end, I find it much more prudent to gain exposure to a sector that may be close to running out of breath by betting on higher-quality names. JPM is certainly one example that comes to mind, considering the superior performance that it and peer Bank of America (BAC) have been displaying as of late.

For the reasons above, I will be curious to inspect Citigroup's report closely as it opens 3Q18 earnings season for the diversified financial institutions sector. But I prefer to keep my hands off the stock at the moment.

