Manchester United: Not Appealing Quite Yet

Manchester United (MANU) has a long and complex history as a publicly traded company. The stock first IPO’d back in 1991 on the London Stock Exchange to a muted reception. The stock languished for years until the Glazers bought out the club in 2005 (generating a 24% annual compound return for shareholders). The company went public again in 2013, this time trading on the NASDAQ exchange in the US. Since its second IPO the stock has lagged the S&P 500by almost 40%.

We’ve written often about investing in sports teams and regular readers will know our preference for North American major league sports teams over other teams. Is Manchester United worth an investment? Should investors expect market beating returns like it’s first IPO or more muted returns like after its second IPO? Let’s take a look at the club, the English Premier League, and how it all compares to other sports teams!

Manchester United and the EPL versus NA Major League Teams

If you’ve read our previous articles on sports teams you’ll remember that the major driver of expenses for non-motorsports teams are player salaries. At first glance Manchester Untied stacks up pretty well. In 2017 the club only spent about 24% of its revenue on player salaries. This is actually below most other top tier major league North American teams. We chose the top valued team for each major sport. We excluded the NY Knicks since their parent company split the revenue streams for the team into two different entities. We also included the Atlanta Braves (BATRA) and Green Bay Packers since their financial statements are public and thus we have exact figures for them.

(Source: Company filings, Forbes, Spotrac, Green Bay Press Gazette, author’s calculations)

The Dallas Cowboys spent a lower amount on a cash basis but that is likely only due to the fact the Cowboys have a significant amount of salary cap space tied up in non-cash “dead money” charges.

But, the biggest issue is not the absolute dollar values each team spends on salaries, it’s where each incremental revenue dollar ends up. As TV contracts, ticket sales, and merchandise dollars increase, does the team primarily benefit or do the players? Here things do not look as good for Man U.

Over the past eight years revenue compounded at 9.63% while player and staff expenses compounded at 9.98%. While the figure does include training, coaching, and corporate staff salaries we know that player salaries are the bulk of the expenses and account for the bulk of the increases (no one is reading articles about skyrocketing pay for athletic trainers or accountants).

Now contrast this with what happened in the NFL over the same eight years. In 2009, the NFL salary cap was $123M. In 2017, it was $167M. That is an average annual increase of around 4% per year. According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys brought in $280M in 2009 and $864M in 2017 for an annual average growth rate of a little more than 15%! Jerry Jones, the team owner, was the primary beneficiary of the NFLs increasing popularity and lucrative TV deals not to mention the team’s new stadium. With Manchester United, the increases in revenue were split with a slight tilt towards the players.

The English Premier League seems to be a league of haves and have nots. Since 1992 only six different clubs have won the league title. If you exclude Blackburn and Leicester which only one the title once each since 1992 then the title has been shared by just four clubs.

The finances for the “middle of the pack” clubs or clubs that haven’t won a championship but also haven’t been relegated are unimpressive. The table below shows Everton’s net income for the past eight years. Over the entire eight years, they’ve managed to generate just 9M GBP in cumulative profit.

(Source: UK corporate filings)

Other clubs like Tottenham Hotspur show similar financials with some years of positive net income and some years with losses. It seems unless you’re a top team it’s hard to consistently earn a profit.

For US teams, we’ve never seen a study that shows a team’s record plays a significant role in it’s valuation. There is some debate about whether teams in small media markets that are consistently successful can increase their value slightly but there is no evidence we’ve seen that winning plays a role in valuations for major media market teams.

Summary

For an EPL team to be financially successful it looks like it must be in the top tier of clubs and frequently a contender for the championship. Otherwise, the team may end up like Everton or Tottenham Hotspur and simply recycling revenue increases into player salary increases in an effort to keep up with the top teams. This dynamic isn’t all that dissimilar from what we’ve seen in motorsports, especially Formula One. You have top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes that turn a profit, a middle tier of teams that struggle to break even, and a bottom tier of “perpetually going bankrupt” teams.

Recently the EPL has implemented a type of salary cap by imposing some restrictions on the salary increases teams can dole out each year. However, the restrictions only apply to Premier League central funds and not revenue from external sources such as ticketing and merchandise. It remains to be seen how successful these efforts will be at containing player expenses. The fact that football is a global sport and players can move between leagues and countries makes implementing a hard cap much tougher than it is in North America.

So long as Manchester United remains a top team and a perennial contender we think the stock should do will. However, we don’t see it as attractive enough to displace any of our holdings in North American sports teams since there is the added risk that Manchester United’s financial success likely has some dependence on it’s on field (or on “pitch” if we are being British) success. If efforts to implement some type of salary cap continue and show signs of keeping wage growth below revenue growth you’d likely see us become enthusiastic about buying Manchester United stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BATRA, FWONK, MSG, MSGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.