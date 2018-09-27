Marko Kolanovic And The De-Dollarization Thesis

Over the past month, market chatter has revolved around the notion that a "convergence trade" is in the offing.

I've spilled gallons of digital ink both in these pages and elsewhere documenting the evolution of the "convergence trade" narrative.

The idea is simply that by the time August rolled around, the disparity between the performance of U.S. stocks (SPY) and the rest of the world was, on some measures, unprecedented. Key to understanding how that divergence of fortunes came about is appreciating the extent to which, since April, U.S. fiscal policy has been a boon both for the dollar (UUP) and for U.S. equities.

On the greenback, late-cycle stimulus turbocharged an already overheating economy, prompting the Fed to lean hawkish in the interest of guarding against the possibility that the Phillips curve might suddenly reassert itself (as it's wont to do in late-stage expansions). As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic explained earlier this year, "in the past, this stage always exhibited a dramatic, practically straight line rise in wages in response to infinitesimal improvements in economic activity."

You can see that in the following chart which illustrates this dynamic in the context of the current cycle (what you're looking at is the curved blue arrow that draws your attention to the shift steeper illustrated by the difference in the angles represented by the two red dashed lines - the red box marks the most recent ECI print):

(Deutsche Bank)

Meanwhile, U.S. trade policy raises the specter of tariff-related price pressures at a time when headline CPI is already rising at nearly its fastest pace since 2011 and PCE is at the Fed's target.

When considered in conjunction with myriad other data points which all suggest the U.S. economy is likely on the verge of overheating, the Fed has every reason to persist in gradual rate hikes. That policy lean is bullish for the dollar, especially when you consider how far behind on the road to normalization the ECB and the BoJ are. This policy divergence manifests itself in ever widening rate differentials, bolstering the case for a stronger dollar. The UST-bund spread, for instance, continues to hit new records:

(Bloomberg)

All of this explains why specs flipped bullish on the dollar this year around the same time the greenback began to respond to favorable rate differentials and a hawkish Fed.

(Bloomberg)

At the same time, the very same fiscal policies that have played dollar positive since April have also buoyed U.S. equities. There's nothing complex about that narrative. The tax cuts bolstered corporate bottom lines and catalyzed a wave of buybacks. Additionally, repatriated cash further feeds the self-fulfilling dollar strength loop.

By August, the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the rest of the world (and the dollar strength that went along with it) drove emerging markets to the brink of crisis. Rate hikes from Bank Indonesia, the RBI and Argentina utterly failed to stem declines in the rupiah, the rupee and the peso, respectively. The Turkish lira collapsed under the weight of a diplomatic row with Washington and central bank independence concerns. The ruble labored under the threat of U.S. sanctions. The South African rand fell in sympathy as the market questioned the fundamentals (earlier this month, we discovered that in fact, South Africa fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 in Q2).

The pain wasn't confined to emerging markets. European autos, for instance, suffered mightily as investors pondered the threat of U.S. tariffs on cars. European financials underperformed as spillover risk from Turkey made an already tenuous situation worse. And dollar strength pushed commodities lower.

In China, Beijing jumped at the opportunity to allow the policy divergence between the Fed and the PBoC to push the yuan weaker. The pace of the devaluation from June through the first week of August was astonishing and while countenancing depreciation was an effective way to shield the economy from the initial impact of the U.S. tariffs, it weighed on sentiment for domestic equities at a time when A-shares were already down sharply.

Through it all, U.S. stocks held up thanks in no small part to buybacks and record corporate profits. But starting early last month, folks began to question how long that resiliency would last if the dollar continued to rise on the way to tipping EM into an outright crisis. The greenback needed to take a breather, and it did, midway through the month. Here's the Bloomberg dollar index, with the August pullback, the reemergence of EM risk in early September and the most recent pullback, all highlighted:

(Bloomberg)

During that mid-August breather, the "convergence" trade narrative took root, and market participants began to speculate about the possibility of a benign recoupling between U.S. stocks and the rest of the world. The idea is simply that ex-U.S. assets will outperform their U.S. counterparts on the back of a weaker dollar. Paradoxically, that's just what the doctor ordered for U.S. shares. With the pressure off EM, spillover risk from global turmoil would disappear and U.S. stocks would be free to make new highs even if they underperform as the rest of the world catches up (remember: "underperformance" need not equate to negative returns).

As documented extensively in the post linked here at the outset, the convergence trade played out in fairly dramatic fashion last week.

Among the first people to go out on a limb with that call was none other than JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. For the movie buffs out there, there's a fun Dark Knight Rises reference in the following humorous tweet:

On Wednesday, Marko was out with a new note, adding some additional color on why he believes this is a good trade going forward. Those interested in a more expansive take can read some of the details here, but one of his points is that this year's rally in the dollar and selloff in commodities pale in comparison to the 2014-2016 episode. "By these measures the current stress is five times smaller than what was experienced in the 2014-16 time period”, Marko writes.

But in addition to the gains you might be able to log by playing for a convergence between downtrodden international equities and still elevated U.S. stocks, diversifying into ex-U.S. assets might be compelling for another reason.

In a separate section of Kolanovic's Wednesday note, Marko suggests that current U.S. trade and foreign policy could end up accelerating the global de-dollarization push. Specifically, Marko says this:

With the current US administration policies of unilateralism, trade wars, and sanctions increasingly affecting both friends and foes, the question arises whether the rest of the world should diversify away from the risks of the USD and USD-centric finance.

You might recall that on Tuesday, in "It's Time For Investors To Take President Trump Seriously On Trade", I flagged Monday's announcement that the E.U., Russia and China intend to establish a special purpose vehicle for circumventing U.S. sanctions on Iran. Here, specifically, is what I said:

Meanwhile, America's European allies on Tuesday announced the formation of a special purpose vehicle specifically designed to allow for the circumvention of U.S. sanctions on transactions with Iran. It goes without saying that has the potential to inflame tensions between Washington and Brussels and could well prompt the Trump administration to adopt a more recalcitrant stance when it comes to the highly contentious issue of auto tariffs (the 232 probe).

But the implications of that news go well beyond whether it ends up inflaming tensions between Washington and Brussels. Consider what I wrote over on my site earlier Tuesday morning:

This certainly sounds like it’s designed to promote the internationalization of the euro (FXE). If that’s indeed the case, it would mean the E.U. has bigger things on its mind than simply preserving the JCPOA. If the European powers view this as an opportunity to de-dollarize at a time when the U.S. is seen as an increasingly unreliable partner for France and Germany, well then Europe’s resolve might be stronger than Washington anticipates.

Guess who picks up on that same point? Marko Kolanovic, that's who. Here's another excerpt from his Wednesday note:

The EU foreign affairs chief announced this week the creation of a ‘special vehicle’ for trade despite US sanctions, and similar ideas were promoted by Germany’s foreign minister. US unilateral policies risk bringing major powers of China, Europe and Russia closer, and such an alliance could profoundly impact the USD-centric financial system. While the current US administration may be a catalyst for long-term de-dollarization, such diversification may be prudent even if Washington policies change. For instance, currency/rate diversification might be in the best interest of Emerging Market economies, time and time again left at the mercy of US Federal Reserve rate cycles.

This adds another dimension to the debate about whether recent dollar weakness is the product of renewed concerns about the deteriorating U.S. fiscal position. In late 2017/early 2018, the greenback stubbornly refused to respond to rising U.S. yields and favorable shifts in rate differentials. Part of that was down to worries that the ballooning U.S. deficit is dollar negative over the longer term.

Well, when you combine concerns about the fiscal outlook with worries that dollar dominance in an age of unpredictable U.S. foreign policy has the potential to stoke volatility in, for instance, emerging market assets, you end up asking some very serious questions about the relative desirability of holding USD assets.

If you don't believe Marko, just ask Morgan Stanley's Hans Redeker who, in a note out last week, actually suggested that record high yield differentials are no longer adequate to compensate foreign investors for the fiscal risk they're taking in the U.S. (especially considering hedging costs):

Within DM, USD-supportive yield differentials have reached a historic magnitude. However, this has not been sufficient to support USD. The DXY has lost 2.6% since mid-August and our four-factor scorecard predicts further USD weakness. Widening USD-supportive yield differentials should be seen in the context of rising capital import needs. We believe the current yield compensation offered by the US is no longer adequate to attract sufficient foreign funds to cover US capital-import needs. Hence, we posit that USD has to decline to attract international funds to the US.

Redeker goes on to call the flows into USD assets over the past several months "low quality". To wit, from the same note:

Much of the inflows driving the recent USD rally has been driven by ‘low quality’ flows, or short-term flows which are quick to reverse, as opposed to long-term flows like FDI, equities, and long-term bonds. US inflows derived primarily from investors trimming their EM investments, as risk-adjusted returns in EM declined while the attractiveness of low-risk short-term investments into the US increased.

There's more than a little irony inherent in that assessment. It suggests that myopic fiscal stimulus has turbocharged the dollar (via Fed policy) and that's manifested itself in similarly myopic (i.e., "hot") flows into USD assets as recent dollar strength pressures ex-U.S. assets. If those flows reverse due to a realization among market participants that the very same policies which have played dollar positive since April are in fact dollar negative over the longer term, it would feed into the very same dollar weakness that should buoy ex-U.S. assets, in a kind of self-feeding loop.

Some of the above is a long-term story. Clearly, the world isn't going to de-dollarize overnight. That said, the U.S. fiscal position is deteriorating pretty quickly. The U.S. budget deficit ballooned to $898 billion in the eleven months through August. That means that through last month, we were already $94 billion ahead of the CBO’s full-year estimate and in this case, “ahead” is a bad thing. The $898 billion figure compares to $673.7 billion during the same period in FY2017.

(Treasury Department)

When you think about all of that in the context of the Fed, do note that during the next recession, the onus will fall squarely on monetary policy when it comes to countering the downturn. Fiscal policy is exhausted after the tax cuts and the stimulus.

The question, then, is this: Who is going to be willing to sponsor the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve in an environment where the U.S. is running large deficits and the central bank is cutting rates? Yields would likely have to move sharply higher and the dollar markedly lower to create demand.

There are obviously myriad implications for asset allocators and stewards of capital in everything said above, but even if you don't want (or need) to ponder the longer-term story, the de-dollarization theme lends further credence to the convergence trade, which is effectively a tactical call on EM/Europe outperformance through year-end 2018.

Take all of that for what it's worth (and it's actually worth quite a bit), and do note that the Fed's removal of the term "accommodative" from the statement on Wednesday likely means they're starting to get the impression that the hiking cycle is getting a bit long in the proverbial tooth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.