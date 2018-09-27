Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A Pair Trade Opportunity In BlackRock Funds

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, the price of the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reached one of its lowest levels for the current year. It finished the week at $107.84, the lowest level since April.

Most of the market participants are focused on the next meeting of the Federal Reserve and their decision about the rates. It seems that the next rate hike is unavoidable, but the investors will be focused on the tone as well and will try to make conclusions about the future expectation.

Over the past months, the behavior of the sector was supported by the slip of the Treasury yields and trade fears. The Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Based on the current market conditions, we consider as a preferred option to find potential "Buy" candidates. Currently, the Munis provide us with strong statistical reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio. Of course, we strongly recommend having a hedging reaction which you can use in case of some market turbulence.

Flipping the coin, the low price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and the expectations of increasing yields left less room for potential "Sell" candidates among the funds.

The municipal closed-end fund which caught my eye and I am going to review today is BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD). Currently, the fund's spread between price and net asset value is almost 12% and it is accompanied by a Z-score of -1.40 points. So, we have a Z-score less than the average for the sector and yield on net asset value which is higher than the average for the sector. As usual, my first task is to check the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust’s (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality securities at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, primarily invests in municipal bonds with long-term maturities in order to maintain a weighted average maturity of 15 years or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

The current dividend is $0.0570 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 4.96% and the current yield on price is 5.63%. Both of them are above the average for the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

Compared to its peers, the fund offers a higher discount and the chart below proves it:

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

Source: VixCentral.com

The main part of the investments are with a rating of "AA" and takes 26.84% of the total portfolio. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in Illinois are 13.74% and these from California are 12.22%. The number of holdings in the portfolio is 240, and "Prerefund/Escrow" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, you can use the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF). Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation. The BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is currently trading at a premium and its six months Z-score is above 3.00 points.

BSD data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BSD can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio and MYF can be used as a hedging reaction.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/23/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.