Eltek (ELTK) CEO, xxxx on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yitzhak Nissan

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Eltek’s 2018 second quarter earnings call. With me are Eli Yaffe, our Chief Executive Officer, and Amnon Shemer, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin by providing you with an overview of our business and summary of the principal factors that affected our results in the second quarter, followed by the details of our financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will happy to answer any of your questions.

By now everyone should have access to our second quarter press release, which was released earlier today. The release will also be available on our website at www.nisteceltek.com .

Our revenues in the second quarter of 2018 were $8.7 million, up 16% from the second quarter of 2017, and we incurred a net loss of $843,000 which is 22% less than the loss on the second quarter 2017. We recently appointed Mr. Eli Yaffe, who has a proven track record as a CEO in the defense and aerospace industries, as Chief Executive Officer in order to create and implement a turnaround plan that will focus on our future improving operating results and cash flow. Mr. Yaffe is establishing a new leadership team and has appointed already a VP Sales and Marketing, an Operating Manager, an IT and Procurement Manager.

I will now turn the call over to Eli Yaffe, our CEO, to discuss our financials. Eli, please.

Eli Yaffe

Thank you, Yitzhak. I am pleased to join Eltek as CEO. In accepting this position, I am aware of the challenges that face the company, and I am determined and committed to return the company back to profitability and to renew the industry’s recognition of Eltek as a leading high end PCB manufacturer.

Regarding the financial results, as of June 30, 2018, the company was not in compliance with financial covenants with its bank and does not expect to be compliant at December 31, 2018. The company has initiated discussions with its bank to obtain waivers for such non-compliance. As a result, long-term bank loans amounting to $417,000 were reclassified from long term to short term. In April 2018, Nitec provided a letter of commitment to the company to provide additional financing in the amount of up to $2.5 million good for one year, of which $2.2 million has been utilized. It should be noted that the company is making efforts to improve operations and its cash position, including [indiscernible]. Also, there is no certainty that the company will be able to attain this.

I will now turn the call over to Amnon Shemer, our CFO to discuss our financials.

Amnon Shemer

Thank you, Eli. Let me please turn your attention to the financials for the second quarter of 2018. During this call, I will be discussing also our non-GAAP financial results such as EBITDA. Eltek uses EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Please see our earnings release for our definition of [indiscernible].

Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $8.7 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Gross profit was $578,000, 6.7% of revenues compared to gross profit of $134,000, 1.8% of revenues in the second quarter of 2017. Operating loss was $721,000 compared to an operating loss of $1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $843,000 or $0.42 per share compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or $054 per share in the second quarter of 2017. EBITDA was a negative amount of $286,000, 3.4% of revenues compared to a negative EBITDA of $583,000, 7.8% of revenues in the second quarter of 2017. Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $571,000 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $517,000 in the second quarter of 2017. The change is mainly attributable to the operating results in this quarter and changes in asset and liability accounts.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018 were $981,000 compared to $792,000 as of June 30, 2017.

We are now ready to take your questions.

