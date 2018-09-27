The Lean, Mean, Income Machine: Volume 5

We explain how we avoid this outrageously expensive asset class and still keep our portfolio less volatile.

We rarely own bonds and when we do they are high yield distressed assets designed to be a better play than the equity.

The 60% stock and 40% bond portfolio is one of the best known in the financial world. Giving the juice of stock returns while buttressing it with the lower volatility bond component , this portfolio has apparently everything going for it. It's most recent test during the 2008 crisis proved its value where it outperformed a pure stock portfolio by a significant margin.

A significant benefit of such a portfolio lies not only in its outperformance during recessions but its impact on the psychology of the investor. Smaller drawdowns help investors focused on their long term goal and decrease impulses to abandon their financial planning and move to cash. Then why is it that we own absolutely no bonds in our portfolio? The answer is complex but we are hoping we can explain it to you and help you in your retirement goals at the same time.

The little known juicer that boosts your returns: Options

While we have been long admirers of using options to boost returns, we are not the only ones. CBOE has actually analyzed data on using covered calls or cash secured puts versus the index and the results are quite fetching.

Cash secured puts beat the S&P 500 by a good margin and they do it with less volatility than the index.

The standard deviation of a 60:40 portfolio is around 9%, a far cry from the S&P 500's 15.9%. But a "blind" put strategy on the index, lowers the standard deviation to 10.6%! So you are getting a higher return, with less volatility just by using index put selling with no thought process.

What if you made it even better?

If you sell puts on great stocks that you love, that have high dividends built into put premiums, and sell options when volatility is high, can you improve these returns? Absolutely. Let's look at some examples.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) post the dividend cut was a great opportunity to lock in a 34% annualized return for a flat price.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) was another one with a 34% annualized return scenario for a flat price.

Premiums are not always extremely high and we may lock in lower numbers. In the case of Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI), we expressed our bullish thesis via a 12.3% annualized return option sell. The option shown below if for 2 years out and hence Significantly lower than other cases, but still exceeding the dividends by a good margin.

We hope we have answered via we don't own any bonds. Our secret to low volatility lies in literally selling volatility (or Vega in option terminology) to others. We call it selling insurance or lottery tickets as the case may be, but the end result is the same.

One interesting aspect of the data is the outperformance cash secured puts versus covered calls. Cash secured puts are almost always better as they protect better against surprise dividend cuts. But the large amount of outperformance here in this data versus covered calls was a bit surprising to us and we have not quite figured out the exact reason except for market inefficiency.

Portfolio Updates

Enbridge Corporation (ENB)

On ENB we were very bullish in mid March but we got defensive as the stock hit $36. We covered our cash secured puts,

as well as sold calls against our long position. The rationale was that higher bids were coming for Spectra Energy partners LP (SEP), which has happened since, and also for Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) and Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ), and those would pressure ENB lower in the shorter term. We were happy capturing 3% extra yield for 2.5 months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, (AMD)

This has been a tough one. It continues to trade on future hype rather than on current metrics and has gotten high into the stratosphere. We averaged higher will further short sales with an average price of close to $26. We have our reached our limit on this and will not be adding more. We think the semiconductor space is ground zero for the problems for the technology sector as that is a space that margins are most mean reverting.

We are also seeing some heavy divergences, most notably in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) versus the sector. AMAT's guidance was weak and as a company that is a supplier for many other semiconductor companies, we take their weakness very seriously.

AMAT data by YCharts

While the sample size is small, AMAT's relative weakness and poor guidance has at times been a forecaster of bigger troubles. Notice AMAT's refusal to join Intel Corp (INTC) and Micron Technology's (MU) euphoria in the latter part of 2000.

AMAT data by YCharts

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Nowhere does the bubble in technology run with more fervor than in NVDA. The steady state rise in gross and operating margins have created another "this time is different" idea.

NVDA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This has led to the stock to be valued at close to 15 times sales. Investors buying here will definitely make zero dollars over the next decade, although shorter term movements are much harder to predict. The last time investors were ready to pony up 8X sales (half as much as today) was in late 2000 and the stock was found meandering at the same level 8 years later.

NVDA data by YCharts

Even ignoring the great recession investors should note that NVDA lost 80% from the September 2000 high before bottoming.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH)

This is a small cap stock that we finally purchased a few days ago.

BCRH is still suffering for insurance adjustments from last year's hurricanes. The adjustments are close to winding down in our opinion and the stock has a cash book value of $14.26. That amount could go a little lower as the final markdowns come but the buffer is sufficient here. The stock can generate a $1.30-$1.50 in earnings and it currently pays a $1.20 in dividends annually. The buy trigger was the big discount to tangible book as BCRH has historically traded at much higher multiple.

Conclusion

The market is getting very expensive in select areas. While some growth forecasts and current earnings seem to justify the prices, we assure you that abnormally high margins means that abnormally high supply will eventually come. While we have found some more bargains recently, they are very concentrated in a few sectors. We personally have not had issues making big sector bets but the most investors don't feel the same way and that makes navigating this market even harder.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

