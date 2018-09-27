The Market Expects Relatively Little From DSP Group's Transformation

The declining cordless business produces cash that can be reinvested in R&D and the enterprise VoIP market provides worthwhile growth potential in the short-to-medium term.

DSP Group is trying to repurpose its core voice/noise and low-power capabilities into more promising new growth opportunities like home IoT and voice-activated consumer devices.

DSP Group (DSPG) is trying to do a difficult thing in the chip space and basically reinvent itself with new applications for its core competencies in voice integration and low-power functionality. Somewhat unusually for the chip group, it’s not staking its turnaround/reinvention on a sizable M&A transaction, and is instead trying to reinvest the earnings it still generates from its fading lead business in DECT/CAT-iq SoCs for cordless phones.

In targeting markets like home gateways, low-power IoT connectivity, enterprise VoIP, and voice user interface SoCs, I believe the company is making logical decisions about where it can apply its core technologies and generate better growth in the coming years. There are admittedly not really any blockbusters here, but likely enough to generate decent revenue growth and margins in the coming years. For now, though, the Street isn’t buying it, as the shares seem to trade in line with some rather lackluster expectations.

Cordless Fading Into The Sunset

DSP still generates about half of its revenue from its cordless phone SoC business, where it holds 70% share and where there’s almost no new competitive interest (Dialog (OTCPK:DLGNF) is one of the few remaining competitors of note), as consumers increasingly cut the cord and abandon landline service altogether. DSP management has been pretty realistic in my view as to the declining opportunities here (if anything, the 10% drop in the second quarter was better than the trend management has been expecting).

While this is a fading business, it is one that requires virtually no reinvestment from the company and still earns decent margins, which creates earnings and cash that can support a higher level of R&D to continue developing new, more promising products for the company’s next leg.

Enterprise VoIP Feels Like A Placeholder

DSP’s second-largest revenue contributor is SoCs for VoIP, which generate about 30% of the company’s revenue. This is a double-digit growth business at present, and DSP enjoys solid 30% share as well as supply relationships with major players like Cisco (CSCO), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Avaya (OTC:AVYA).

Although I believe this can be a double-digit grower for a little while longer as DSP benefits from the market exit of former participants like Broadcom (AVGO) and Texas Instruments (TXN), it’s a small market (about $150 million) with not particularly attractive growth (mid-single-digits), and I believe it’s mostly just a stepping stone for the company.

Can SmartHome And SmartVoice Create A New Future?

Insofar as I can see, whatever growth future DSP Group has, it lies with its SmartHome and SmartVoice operations – both of which have potential, but a lot of competition and execution risk.

SmartHome revolves around applying DSP’s enhanced DCET technology to SoCs for home gateways and leveraging its ULE wireless connectivity technology into the home IoT market. ULE (which stands for Ultra-Low Energy) is a wireless connectivity standard that DSP hopes will compete with standards like WiFi, BLE, and ZigBee in the IoT connectivity market. The main features of ULE include ultra-low power demands, interference-free bands, security encryption, and a relatively impressive range of 70m indoors and 500m outdoors.

The most direct comparison/competition that comes to mind for me is Silicon Labs’ (SLAB) ZigBee standard, but ULE has been designed as an open standard. Thus far, though, what adoption of ULE there has been has largely been in Europe (DSP supplies Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) for their smart home platform) despite an otherwise impressive-looking roster of corporate partners, including Dialog, Cisco, Huawei, and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY).

SmartVoice is a different opportunity altogether. Offered as HDClear, these are high-performance, low-power solutions that offer voice processing, beam forming, and far field noise reduction primarily for always-on voice applications. DSP Group scored a big early win Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in 2015, but was designed out of the Galaxy S8 and the company has been working to rebuild the momentum in this business.

DSP has scored some recent design wins with mid-range Korean and Chinese handset OEMs for its SoCs and also won business with Amazon’s (AMZN) Echo Connect, as well as recently getting its 3-mic development kit certified by Amazon’s Alexa Voice Services.

Between smart home networking, wearables, phones, tablets, and smart speakers, there are certainly significant revenue opportunities here that could support a return to meaningful revenue growth and a return to meaningful margin leverage and cash flow generation. It’s a high-risk call, though, particularly given the competition in wireless connectivity from companies like Silicon Labs (as well as TI and many others) and in voice enhancement/noise cancellation from companies like Knowles (KN) and Cirrus (CRUS).

The Opportunity

I believe management has been relatively realistic in the markets and opportunities it is targeting, and nobody is calling for a hockey stick-shaped revenue ramp to $1 billion in revenue or even $500 million. I do believe, though, that these new products can support mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and enough operating scale to where mid-to-high teens operating margins would be attainable again (if not even more than that).

If 5% to 6% long-term revenue growth is a reasonable goal (and keep in mind that the stronger growth of enterprise VoIP, SmartHome, and SmartVoice will be counterbalanced for a while by declining cordless revenue) and the company can get back to low double-digit adjusted free cash flow margins, a fair value in the low-to-mid teens seems reasonable today.

The shares also appear undervalued on margins and EV/revenue. Even at the low margins of today, the shares are arguably undervalued and deserve closer to a 1.3x forward multiple. When I say “deserve” I base that upon what the market has historically been willing to pay for various levels of margins in the past (across multiple cycles).

It has been a generally reliable methodology for me, though it doesn’t always work as well at the extremes of low and high margins (and DSP is certainly on the low end). If the company were to hit management’s longer-term goals and operating margins of 15% to 20% come into play, that fair multiple would more than double to 3x, but that is still pretty far down the road.

The Bottom Line

I am not wildly enamored of DSP Group, largely because I come away from analyzing their target market opportunities thinking that they’re alright, but the best opportunities will have some fairly stiff competition and I’m not sure that DSP has the stature to muscle their way to the table (even if their low-power technologies are very competitive). Still, with the valuation what it is, this is a name worth tracking as a sort of under-followed, undervalued stealth turnaround play.

