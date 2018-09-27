Seacoast Banking Making Money In The Sunshine State

Competition and paydowns are pressuring yields and investors should be wary of the risk of slowing loan demand and a sector-wide re-rating.

A couple of years ago, Seacoast Banking (SBCF) was a “show me” story where investors were uncertain if the company could execute on opportunities to reduce costs, improve its utilization of technology, and drive better loan growth. Over the past three years, not only has Seacoast delivered on multiple growth and quality metrics, but the shares have roughly doubled since then, roughly doubling the regional bank indices and eking out a small win over CenterState (CSFL) over that time.

There are a lot of things I still find very attractive about Seacoast, including its strong core deposit franchise, its data-driven business model, and its leverage to significantly above-average growth potential in its home state of Florida. While I don’t think there are serious credit risks yet, I do have some concerns about where we are in the cycle and how that might impact a higher-multiple growth bank like Seacoast.

Although the valuation on a P/E basis isn’t bad, I find the long-term discounted earnings valuation a little stretched and I’m worried that bank multiples could re-rate lower. While I think M&A appeal is a back-stop to the valuation, I’d rather see a wider discount to fair value as compensation for some of those risks.

A Community Bank Growth Story

Seacoast was teetering on the brink a decade ago, as the bank’s construction-heavy loan book (roughly one-third of the book) threatened to kill the bank as the Florida real estate market collapsed. Due in part through private equity infusions, Seacoast made it through and the company is now one of the stronger growth stories among Florida-based community banks.

This is an old bank and that at least partly explains the bank’s very strong core deposit franchise. More than half of the bank’s deposits are demand deposits, and non-interest-bearing deposits make up more than 30% of the deposit mix, with only a modest dependence upon time deposits (particularly jumbo CDs and brokered deposits). More than a third of the bank’s deposits are based in Port St. Lucie, where the bank enjoys market-leading deposit share of over 18% ahead of Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and PNC (PNC), and the bank’s cost of deposits is attractively low (in the 0.30%’s) with a low beta.

Seacoast’s loan book is fairly typical for a growth-oriented community bank, with a decent base of residential mortgages, but a large commercial real estate lending operation. Commercial real estate makes up more than 40% of the book, split pretty evenly between owner-occupied and investment, but the multi-family contribution is rather small. Residential mortgages are about 20% of the book, with another 10% or so in consumer loans and HELOC. Construction lending has been moving up, and currently sits at 10%, but isn’t yet at what I’d consider a problematic level and Seacoast doesn’t lend on undeveloped land.

Like CenterState, Seacoast has used a dual-pronged strategy of augmented and supplementing strong organic growth in recent years with selective acquisitions. Seacoast recently announced the acquisition of First Green in a $133 million all-stock deal that will strengthen the company’s presence in Orlando and add over $700 million in assets while offering up above-average cost-cutting opportunities.

Data-Driven Growth

While digital banking and IT investments are a common topic in banking today, Seacoast has actually delivered the goods where its IT investments are concerned. Management has managed to move about half of its retail transactions to mobile/digital channels without losing deposits or customers, and has backed that up with high-quality centralized service. Seacoast has also used advanced data analytics to better price its deposits and target loan and cross-selling products to its retail clients, and has recently started rolling out an analytics platform for its commercial lending.

With these data analytics capabilities, Seacoast can get a better real-time sense of a borrower/applicant’s business and make more accurate underwriting decisions more quickly and without having to compromise on credit control or pricing (often times in banking, when in doubt, either walk away from the business or bump up the interest rate in the hopes it’ll pay for the risks/doubts).

Faster underwriting decisions is popular with customers, and a major reason why borrowers will go to banks like CenterState and Seacoast over larger banks like Bank of America (as well as the fact that larger banks often can’t efficiently handle smaller commercial loans).

The platform has apparently proven popular with lending officers as well, and Seacoast continues to have success recruiting productive loan officers away from larger regional/super-regional banks as it targets growth in markets like Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

Not Everything Is Perfect

I do have a few concerns as it pertains to Seacoast’s business and model. First, while the bank has a low deposit beta and expects it to stay low (around 25% versus peers in the 40%’s and 50%’s), the asset beta has also been low and that has weighed on the net interest margin. Elevated paydowns should abate, but increasing loan competition could remain a risk and a headwind to spreads and the asset beta.

Seacoast is pretty much spread-dependent, as although it has some fee-generating businesses like wealth management, it’s not yet a significant part of the mix. This is not uncommon with banks like this, but it is something to recognize.

I’m also slightly concerned about the credit situation. I’m not really worried about the reserves, but provisions were higher than expected last quarter and the NPA ratio looks a little high. It’s not a red flag, but more of a yellow flag to monitor.

On the subject of M&A, although CenterState is quite a bit bigger than Seacoast, I see them in a similar situation where they are running out of attractive in-market deal opportunities that can really move the needle. I do believe that Seacoast could itself be an attractive target (though the multiple would create some dilution challenges), and frankly, I could see CenterState as a potential acquirer.

Last and not least is basic cycle/economic risk. This recovery/expansion phase has gone on for a while and concerns are growing that the yield curve might start to invert – something that’s almost never good for bank stocks (or their financials). Good growth stories can grow through the ups and downs of the cycle, and I believe that includes Seacoast, but there is a risk that growth could start to slow, credit costs could start to rise, and sector multiples could shrink again.

The Opportunity

Like CenterState, I believe Seacoast is well-placed to benefit from the above-average population growth and loan growth in Florida (the population of Orlando has been growing at 3x the national rate, with below-average unemployment). With opportunities to drive more loan growth, leverage its low-cost deposit base even further, and improve operating efficiency, I believe Seacoast could generate mid-teens long-term earnings growth.

Turning to valuation, Seacoast is a somewhat more complicated case. The shares are not cheap at all by ROTE-P/TBV, which is as to be expected for a fast-growing bank. While a 14x multiple to 2019 EPS would support a fair value in the low $30s, a long-term discounted earnings model drives a more modest high-$20s result.

The Bottom Line

I know I say this a lot, but Seacoast is another example of a company I’d like to reconsider at a lower multiple. I favor CenterState on a direct head-to-head basis (because I get a better fair value result with a long-term discounted earnings model), but both of these banks are high-growth Florida banking stories with broadly similar drivers and risks. Investors who are not as concerned about the cycle and the risk of a bank sector re-rating may find more to like here, but even those reader who find it pricey might do well to check up on it from time to time.

