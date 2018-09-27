How Safe Is The 11.7% Dividend Of Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a diversified capital manager that engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. As it currently offers an 11.7% dividend, almost all the shareholders are holding the stock for its dividend. Therefore, the big question is how safe this dividend is.

Annaly borrows funds from the repo market and invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. It thus profits from the spread between the long-term interest rate of its investments and its short-term borrowing rate. As its dividend yield is much higher than the prevailing yields in the market, it is evident that the market considers the dividend of Annaly to be at risk of being cut.

The greatest risk for Annaly has always been an unexpected steep rise in the interest rates. As the Fed has been raising the interest rates quite aggressively in the last two years, some investors expected that Annaly would be severely affected. However, the key is that these rate hikes are completely predictable. The Fed does its best to provide reliable guidance to the market and stick to that guidance in order to avoid causing panic to the market with its decisions. As a result, its interest rate hikes have become almost completely predictable. Therefore, Annaly has plenty of time to hedge against these hikes and thus it protects its earnings. It is worth noting that the curve of interest rates is currently markedly flat so the hedging cost is very low. To cut a long story short, while Annaly has been traditionally viewed as vulnerable to rising interest rates, this is not the case any more.

Moreover, Annaly has greatly increased the diversification of its portfolio in recent years. It has increased its investment options from 16 in 2015 to 37 this year and has thus significantly enhanced its ability to allocate its capital efficiently. In addition, since it began to enhance its diversification, the company has impressively stabilized its performance. To be sure, Annaly has maintained a markedly steady net interest margin, as shown in the chart below.

As a result, Annaly has reported earnings per share between $0.29 and $0.31 for eight consecutive quarters. Thanks to this consistency in its performance, the company has managed to pay a constant quarterly dividend of $0.30 for 20 consecutive quarters. This is impressive consistency for a stock that belongs to the mREIT sector.

It is also worth noting that the underlying business conditions remain favorable for Annaly. The domestic economy continues to grow at a satisfactory pace, with no signs of an imminent recession. In addition, unemployment remains around historical low levels and hence homebuyer sentiment continues to improve. All these factors bode well for the performance of Annaly in the upcoming quarters.

On the other hand, the dividend is not entirely safe. As Annaly pays a $1.20 annual dividend and is expected to earn $1.19 this year, its payout ratio currently stands at 101%. This means that the company does not have a margin of safety in reference to its dividend. On the bright side, as mentioned above, the company has considerably stabilized its performance in recent years. However, in the event of a recession, its earnings are likely to plunge and hence they will not be sufficient to cover its dividend.

Some investors will claim that there are no signs of an upcoming recession. While this is undeniably true, a recession has not shown up for nine consecutive years. Moreover, the interest rates are on a steady rise. Therefore, as rising interest rates tend to reduce the total amount of investment in the economy, it is very likely that a recession will show up in a few years from now. Of course no-one is able to predict when the next recession will show up but it will almost certainly emerge at some point in the years ahead. In such a case, the shareholders of Annaly are likely to incur a double hit; a dividend cut and a falling stock price.

Final thoughts

Annaly has remarkably stabilized its performance in the last three years and hence its dividend can be considered safe in the absence of a recession. On the other hand, the stock currently has a payout ratio of 101%. As a result, its dividend will be vulnerable whenever the next recession shows up. Nevertheless, while a recession will inevitably arrive at some point in the future, no-one knows when it will show up. To be sure, no-one predicted that a recession would not show up in the last nine years. Therefore, income-oriented investors who are risk-tolerant and seek high-yield investments may consider purchasing Annaly. If a recession does not show up for another five years, the accumulated dividends will more than compensate the shareholders for the dividend cut and the decrease of the stock price that will take place in the next recession. On the other hand, conservative investors should stay away from the stock until it incurs a meaningful correction unless they are confident that a recession will not show up in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.