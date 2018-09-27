Gafisa: Review Of Activism And Our Investing Decision

The meeting was held September 25th. The board was removed and new members elected including GWI CEO, Mu Hak You.

GWI Asset Management notified Gafisa in July it must hold an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. GWI wanted to remove every member of Gafisa's Board of Directors and elect new members.

Shareholder activism is defined as “the use of rights as a shareholder to bring about change within or for the corporation”.

Activism at Gafisa

On July 31, 2018, GWI Asset Management S.A. (further referenced as GWI) notified Brazilian real estate developer, Gafisa (GFA), it must call an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. GWI, led by Mu Hak You, wanted to remove every member of Gafisa's Board of Directors and elect new members. On August 2nd, Gafisa notified GWI that the new roster of potential board candidates must be named. GWI submitted the list on August 7th. The shareholders' meeting was scheduled for September 25th.

Three measures were to be voted on at the shareholders' meeting. The first measure would either keep or remove all board members. The second measure would establish the number of members on the board at seven. The third measure would elect individual members.

By September 21, 2018, GWI's continuing accumulation to approximately 16.7 million of Gafisa's outstanding shares resulted in an ownership stake of over 37%.

The Results

In GWI's July notice, it stated the purpose of its share acquisition was to “change part of the Company’s administrative Board” (emphasis added). As planned, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place on September 25th. Mission accomplished.

The first measure passed by a vote of 17+ million to 9.8+ million. Gafisa's Board was out.

The second measure passed by a vote of 17.9+ million to 9.2+ million. There would be seven members on Gafisa's Board.

Yet, the vote on the third measure elected a mix from the slate of candidates offered by GWI and the slate offered by Gafisa in the event its existing Board was voted out. While victory on the first two measures is dependent on one's stance, this “mixed” result on the third measure could be considered the only thing close to a win.

GWI's slate had included two attorneys, a financial adviser, a professor/economist, an aviation company CEO, a jack-of-all-trades and GWI's own CEO. Other than GWI's own real estate attorney, no one on the roster had real estate development experience. On the other hand, Gafisa's replacement slate consisted of candidates with solid real estate experience.

Gafisa's Board will now consist of

Candidate Nominated By Description Tomás Rocha Awad Gafisa Business Administrator Eric Alexandre Alencar Gafisa Mechatronic Engineer Ana Maria Loureiro Recart GWI CEO GWI Real Estate/Attorney Karen Sanchez Guimarães GWI GWI Real Estate Attorney Pedro Carvalho de Mello GWI Professor/Economist Thiago Hi Joon You GWI Aviation Co. CEO/son of Mu Hak You Mu Hak You GWI GWI CEO

Mr. Awad did receive more votes than any candidate. He was a member of the Gafisa Board that was removed. Mr. Awad is a founding partner, CIO and investment analyst for 3R Investimentos. He was also a founding partner of LANDIX Real Estate Investments. He has been a sell side analyst for J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) and given lectures on the Latin American real estate market. Mr. Awad holds a degree in Business Administration.

.

Source

And, now, the pressure is on Mr. Awad. But, the task ahead may simply be too unwieldy.

Shareholders Beware

Korean fund manager, Mu Hak You, is no stranger to Brazil's economic marketplace. In 2011, he was suspended by Brazil's Security Commission in relation to significant losses on investments in Marfrig. The director of the commission attributed the losses sustained to an "irresponsible strategy adopted by the manager". Mr. You disclosed this suspension when GWI's slate of candidates was submitted to Gafisa.

Marfrig's 2011 financial statements reference GWI's withdrawal.

"Marfrig’s shares closed the year at R$ 8.54, 44.7% down on the end of 2010, mainly due to the withdrawal of the GWI Funds from our shareholder base."

Brazilian media sources detail the multiple debacles.

"GWI purchased Marfrig stock with funds borrowed from brokers with a deposit margin of only 17% of the amount invested. Thus, when the stock price tanked, the company needed more resources to cover its margin. By failing to do so, the shares were liquidated." Source

Source

"This month recalls the period of September and October 2008 when the Fund lost 52.68% and 89.81%, respectively. At the time, the Fund was closed until December of the same year to 'consider the situation of illiquidity'." Source "Astral hell of Mu Hak in scholarship began in 2008, when two wallets of GWI came to be closed to redemptions after a devaluation of up to 90%. At the time, the Fund's shareholders have decided to give a vote of confidence to Manager. MU Hak not only remained as administrator of the four funds opened three other portfolios until 2011. When the situation seemed under control, came a bigger fall in August. The credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the rating of the United States, dropped the bags and took the Global Fund Private astronomical losses GWI with fixed-term contracts of shares of Marfrig refrigerator. The Fund had to be closed to redemptions as well as six other portfolios of GWI."

A month later, there was speculation another subsidiary, GWI Real Estate, would sell assets to salvage the distressed subsidiary.

In practice, the Fund can only go back to operate on the market when you pay off the old debts. With the sale of at least part of the real estate portfolio, the company will ensure a new chance to rebuild. "The same experts say that GWI Real Estate has begun to organize the process that may culminate in the sale of all their properties, without exception – officially, the company says plans to dispose of non-strategic assets, which excludes the sheds.

By 2016, it appeared more companies were wrangling with Mu Hak You after GWI had built a stake. Both retailer Sami and bookseller Hail reported to Brazil's Security Commission about “worn” relationships with You.

Source

Sami even wanted to impeach You and Recart from seats on its board.

“Both are on the boards less than two months and the few meetings that have occurred have been strained. Lack of understanding on almost everything.”

Gafisa's Condition

It is certainly questionable whether Gafisa even needed an injection of change to its Board. It had emerged from Brazil's worst recession in history and its own turnaround efforts with positive after positive after positive and impressive progress.

Gafisa reported second quarter results on August 10th. Net revenue of R$302.3 million improved 41.6% compared to the 2018 first quarter and more than doubled compared to the 2017 second quarter. The net loss of R$29.4 million was 48% better than the first quarter and 84% better than a year ago. EBITDA was at its highest point of the last two years at R$29.2 million. Though it did not achieve it in the first half of the year, the real estate developer expected to be cash-flow positive for all of 2018.

Summary

My investment club had been waiting on Brazil's presidential election in October before we decided what we'd do with our paper loss on Gafisa. We discussed the shareholder activism at our September meeting and chose to vote with Gafisa. We thought other shareholders would stand by the Board's side because of the company's recent turnaround. We found the slate of candidates offered by GWI questionable.

There's no need to wait now. We'd already decided we weren't interested in salvaging our Gafisa investment if GWI managed a "takeover" of the Board. Gafisa will be the first candidate to sell at a loss for tax purposes at the end of year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in GFA.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.