Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018

Vanadium company news: The vanadium producers are making excellent profits and paying down debt.

Vanadium market news: Vanadium could have its “Elon Musk moment” as it advances towards powering 25 per cent of stationary battery storage by 2028.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. September saw vanadium spot prices rise and break the US$20 level. Vanadium prices have now risen almost 4 fold in the past 2 years.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. However Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China.

Vanadium oxide spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 20.80/lb

Vanadium demand versus supply

Vanadium shortage in 2017

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

On September 17 Australian Vanadium CEO Vincent Algar gave a presentation titled "21st Century Vanadium: Raw Material Security, spiking prices and impact on ESS." Two key points for me were:

"Vanadium shortage and higher prices driving innovation in VRFBs."

"Dramatic increase in number of VRFB manufacturers across all continents."

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries," he says. "You'll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We're very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can't be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On September 11 Mining.com reported:

Norway survey reveals seabed sulphide mineral deposits. Norway's Petroleum Directorate has identified previously unknown deep sea sulphide mineral deposits, which may include metals such as copper, zinc, cobalt, nickel, vanadium, wolfram and silver, it said on Tuesday. The minerals were discovered in the western part of the Norwegian Sea at ocean depths of up to 3,500 metres (2.17 miles), the NPD added. The discovery was made during the NPD's first mineral expedition.

On September 12 Stockhead reported:

The multi-billion dollar market that could give vanadium stocks a boost. Researchers have found a way of making cheaper energy-efficient windows using vanadium. The new technology may open up a market worth billions of dollars for ASX-listed vanadium players.

On September 19 Stockhead reported:

Vanadium could have its 'Elon Musk' moment as it powers 25pc of 'stationary' batteries. That's the view of Benchmark Minerals Intelligence boss Simon Moores, who spoke at the battery metals research firm's conference in Perth on Monday. By 2028 Benchmark predicts 50 per cent of the burgeoning stationary storage market will be lithium-ion, and 25 per cent vanadium flow batteries - also known as vanadium redox flow batteries (or VRFBs).

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

No vanadium related news for the month.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On September 5 AMG announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Updates Guidance for 2018. AMG is pleased to provide updated and improved guidance for 2018. Based on improving market conditions across AMG's Critical Materials portfolio, AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to exceed $190 million.

On September 18 AMG announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for Supply of Ferrovanadium. AMG Vanadium has entered into an agreement to supply 7 million pounds of Vanadium to a US steel producer over a 2-year period, beginning January 1st, 2019.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 59.1% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On September 13 Proactive Investors reported:

Bushveld Minerals jumps as it strengthens grip on vanadium producer Vametco. Bushveld now has a 75% stake in vanadium producer Vametco. Bushveld Minerals Limited has strengthened its grip on South African vanadium producer Vametco. Through the purchase of the stake held by Sojitz Noble Alloys, Bushveld has increased its interest in Strategic Minerals Corporation [SMC] to 100%. SMC owns 75% of Vametco, so Bushveld's stake in the vanadium group is also now 75% compared to 59.1% previously. Bushveld will pay Sojitz US$20mln for its 21.2% share in SMC, which values the venture at US$94mln in total. Shore Capital said the price Bushveld has paid looks good. "Very simplistically, Bushveld's c.£210m market cap would have implied a value for 100% of c.US$463m (ignoring cash and other assets and liabilities), or c.US$98m for Sojitz's 21.22% interest.

On September 21 Morningstar reported:" Bushveld Minerals says Vametco strike called off after pay deal."

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." The company produced 259,000 lbs of uranium in 2017. Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are resuming vanadium production in 2018.

On September 12 Energy Fuels announced:

Energy Fuels repays and retires Wyoming debt. Energy Fuels a leading producer of uranium and vanadium in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has repaid and retired the entire outstanding principal balance of its Wyoming Industrial Development Revenue Bond ("Wyoming Debt").

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

On September 19 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources exercises early redemption right to repay US$15 million of its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2021."

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On September 23 Neometals published a Euroz research report on Neometals with a price target of A$0.50.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On September 10 Australian Mining.com reported:

Australian Vanadium secures new license at Gabanintha project. Australian Vanadium has been granted a licence for a new tenement south of the Gabanintha vanadium resource. The company has also completed the first phase of drilling and commenced diamond drilling at the project. Australian Vanadium is currently undertaking a pre-feasibility study [PFS] for its vanadium deposit.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On September 7 Technology Metals Australia announced: "Gabanintha DFS update. Stage 1 drilling completed."

On September 12 Technology Metals Australia announced: "High purity plus 99.5% V2O5 product confirmed at Gabanintha."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On September 24 TNG announced:

TNG secures strategic $10m investment from leading Indian iron ore mining conglomerate, The Vimson Group, and launches SPP. To allow other shareholders to participate in TNG's capital raising on terms which are as close as possible to the subscription agreement, TNG is pleased to announce that it is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to acquire up to approximately $15,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.109 per Share (SPP Price) without paying brokerage or other transaction costs.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura's focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden's Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No news for the month.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

No news for the month.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On September 3 Tando Resources announced:

Drilling commencing at SPD Vanadium Project. Rigs mobilised to site to convert existing high-grade deposit to JORC Resource as well as establish high-grade nature and DSO potential of surrounding vanadium pipes. Phase One of the drilling program will comprise 18 holes for 1,650m at the SPD deposit, where there is currently a resource of 513million tonnes at a grade of 0.78% V2O5 defined under the SAMREC code.

On September 17 Tando Resources announced: "Excellent start to drilling at SPD Vanadium Project with first holes intersecting mineralised unit Results are considered significant because the visible magnetite in the mineralised unit is known to host the vanadium at SPD." Highlights include:

"First two holes hit the mineralised unit, which comprises the magnetite layers known to host the vanadium at SPD

Both intersections are close to historical holes which returned high grade vanadium whole rock assays and generated excellent vanadium grades in magnetic concentrate

The results are an excellent first step in Tando's aim to convert the existing high-grade 'foreign' resource at SPD to a JORC-compliant Resource

JORC Resource scheduled for release at the end of October

Current drilling program will also test the surrounding shallow vanadium pipes, which have the potential to host a low-cost DSO operation."

King River Copper [ASX:KRC] (planning to change to King River Resources Limited)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On September 10 King River Copper announced: "Vanadium and fluorite update." Highlights include:

"Vanadium Scoping Study anticipated end of September.

Vanadium metallurgical testwork will still continue on several fronts to identify the most optimum and commercially practical process route to pursue.

CSA Global has been mandated with the finalisation of the Vanadium Scoping Study anticipated towards the end of September 2018.

Metallurgical testwork and research have been ongoing on a number of fronts into the production of high purity Vanadium Pentoxide powder (>99.5 V2O5) and standard grade Vanadium Pentoxide flake (>98% V2O5), as well as Titanium Dioxide products (pigment and high purity >99% TiO2), iron oxide hematite and Vanadium Electrolyte (used in vanadium flow batteries)."

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources is primarily a graphite producer recently commencing graphite production from their massive Balama mine in Mozambique. The company also has discussed plans to produce vanadium.

On September 4 Syrah Resources announced:

Syrah announces company update fully underwritten A$94 million institutional placement and share purchase plan. Syrah Resources Limited today provides a company update and announces a fully underwritten A$94 million (US$68 million)1 institutional placement to complete the ramp- up of the Balama Graphite Operation ("Balama") through to positive cash flow, progress Syrah's Battery Anode Material ("BAM") strategy to the end of 2019, fund the evaluation of the Vanadium Resource at Balama, and fund corporate, general and administrative costs (including transaction costs).

On September 5 Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah announces successful completion of A$94 million institutional placement."

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals plans to be a graphite producer with their flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in Mozambique by H2 2019. They also have the Nicanda Hill project which the company states is the "world's largest graphite resource" and also contains plenty of vanadium. Their third graphite project is Nicanda West. Triton is primarily a graphite play, but with significant vanadium potential.

No vanadium related news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

Battery Minerals is a multi-commodity battery materials provider focused on the development and integration of minerals critical to the battery market and energy storage sector. The company is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique, and also has vanadium.

No significant news for the month.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The NI 43-101 vanadium resource estimate is 99.1Mt at 0.43% V 2 O 5 (Inferred), or 1.08% V 2 O 5 in magnetite concentrate. Mineralization is at surface and open at depth and along strike. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach. They also are developing leading process technologies 'VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On September 5 VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. and Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. ("Electrochem") are pleased to announce that The World Intellectual Property Organization "WIPO" has officially published the Patent Cooperation Treaty "PCT" of the International Patent Application WO 2018/152628 (A1) on August 30th, 2018 entitled: "Metallurgical and chemical process for recovering vanadium and iron values from vanadiferous titanomagnetite and vanadiferous feedstocks."

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Established in 2008, BlackRock Metals is a privately-owned Canadian company developing a fully integrated, environmentally enhanced, metals and materials manufacturing business from its wholly-owned, world-class vanadium and titanium bearing magnetite ("VTM") and ilmenite deposit in Quebec, Canada.

No news for the month.

First Vanadium Corp. (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQX:CCCC)

Cornerstone's Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America's largest richest primary Vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mst at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On September 4 Cornerstone Metals Inc. announced:

Cornerstone Metals Inc. Upgrades to OTCQX® Best Market. Cornerstone Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States. The Company has upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

On September 19 Cornerstone Metals Inc. announced:

Cornerstone Metals provides update on its drilling at Carlin Vanadium Project. The Phase 2 Reverse Circulation drilling program on the Carlin Vanadium Project is ongoing with a total of 33 drill holes completed to date. Two drill rigs are currently turning on the property and plans are to complete approximately 60 holes before the end of September. The objectives of this drill program are to infill and expand the deposit. Assay results are pending due to the general uptick in exploration activities resulting in an increased volume to laboratories. Initial results are expected to be out shortly. The Carlin Vanadium deposit is considered one of the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposits in North America.

On September 20 Cornerstone Metals Inc. announced:

Cornerstone Metals Announces Name Change to "First Vanadium Corp." Cornerstone Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "First Vanadium Corp." effective September 25, 2018 to emphasize its focus on vanadium and on advancing the Carlin Vanadium Project.

Other vanadium juniors

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF) (formerly) Stina Resources

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS] [GR:GGY] (OTCPK:MTTGF)

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Maxtech Ventures (CSE:MVT)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices rise and break the US$20 level, helping the vanadium producers to make excellent profits and pay down debt.

My highlights for the month include:

Vanadium spot prices rise and break the US$20 level.

The multi-billion dollar market that could give vanadium stocks a boost. Researchers have found a way of making cheaper energy-efficient windows using vanadium.

Benchmark Minerals - "Vanadium could have its "Elon Musk moment" as it advances towards powering 25 per cent of stationary battery storage by 2028."

AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to exceed $190 million. AMG Vanadium has entered into an agreement to supply 7 million pounds of Vanadium to a US steel producer.

Energy Fuels repays and retires Wyoming debt, and Largo Resources exercises early redemption right to repay US$15 million of its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2021.

Australian Vanadium has been granted a licence for a new tenement south of the Gabanintha vanadium resource.

Technology Metals Australia - High purity plus 99.5% V2O5 product confirmed at Gabanintha.

TNG secures strategic $10m investment from leading Indian iron ore mining conglomerate, The Vimson Group.

