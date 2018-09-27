Micron Technology: Strong Buy For The Patient

If MU can continue the growth rates of the last five years, sales revenue should grow to $41 or $42 billion by 2023, five years forward.

Micron Technology (MU) is a manufacturer and developer of high speed dynamic random access memory semi-conductor chips and storage devices that are used in broadband applications including autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, cloud servers, data centers, and networking. Company financial data for this report are taken from Morningstar’s proprietary Financial Investment Center, Yahoo! Finance, and MU. Industry data are taken from Statista, and Inkwood Research.

Growth and profitability

Over the last five years MU has reported an average gross profit of 37.2%, and return on sales of 21.2%. MU’s return on invested capital (ROI) has averaged about 16.3% for the period, and with their average debt to equity ratio of about 0.9, return on equity (ROE) has averaged about 30.6%.

Despite the strong averages, both MU’s sales and profitability have been somewhat erratic, as can be seen in this graph:

The losses in 2012 and again in 2016 occurred in years when revenue fell. Note the similarity to the semiconductor industry as a whole in the next graph which shows declines (or flat) in 2012 and again in 2014 and 2015. The industry is competitive, and growth in product capability puts pressure on prices, making it difficult to maintain gross profit margins.

The semiconductor market, defined as total semiconductor revenue, is at about $465 billion worldwide. The market is expected (Inkwood, 2018) to grow at an annual compound growth rate of about 6.7% over the next five years. MU currently has about 5.0% of the worldwide market, leaving room for growth. Increases in market share can come from the introduction of new or improved products or from acquisition of other firms. In each of the last couple of years, MU has invested about $2.0 billion in research and development, roughly 8.6% of sales revenue (9.4% over the last 12 years). Their years of notable growth in revenues, i.e., 2014 compared to 2012/2013, and 2017/2018 compared to 2016, have been driven by all of these factors, with acquisitions leading the way.

Cash flow

With a nearly one-to-one (0.9) debt to equity ratio, MU has significant debt and a significant debt service burden. In FY 2018 MU reduced debt by about $6.4 billion, while generating over $15 billion from operations. At the end of FY 2018, MU had debt maturities of about $3.5 billion ($9.9 billion at the end of FY 2017, plus new borrowing of $1.1 billion, less repayments of about $9.9 billion). Accordingly, it appears MU can continue its capital investment and research programs, and generate sufficient cash to meet its debt obligations.

Stock price

The stock market does not seem to like MU. The high average annual P/E ratio over the last five years is about 11.3 times diluted earnings per share. The low average annual P/E ratio for the period is about 5.7 times diluted earnings per share. By comparison to MU’s sales revenue growth, the stock price has lagged. By comparison to its major competitors, as seen in the table, MU has the lowest P/E ratio, with the second highest return on sales and the highest return on invested capital and return on equity.

Symbol Recent price Beta Return on sales % ROI % ROE % P/E INTC 45.96 0.95 20.1 10.3 19.2 16.6 MU 44.27 1.01 46.5 23.9 53.7 4.5 QCOM 72.50 1.60 Loss 5.3 Loss 16.7 AVGO 246.85 0.51 57.8 6.0 48.1 8.9 TXN 107.56 1.20 28.1 23.4 41.2 24.7 TOSBF 30.10 1.10 46.1 2.2 11.0 10.3 WDC 58.46 0.39 3.3 8.1 5.9 26.7 NXPI 86.54 0.39 10.40 2.1 7.7 30.9 Note: QCOM P/E is projected forward; others are TTM.

MU’s stock is also under pressure from the apparent expected deleterious effects of President Trump’s imposition of tariffs on goods, including microchips, wafers, etc., imported from China. The company reports (for instance here: CNBC) that such effects are only temporary, but will put pressure on gross profit margins in the short run.

Issues

Other than the usual issues of competitive pricing and threats of potential product obsolescence, investing in MU includes a threat of dilution from their convertible notes payable. The company has hedged against such dilution through off balance sheet call contracts that allow MU to receive either cash or MU common shares, at MU’s election, if the market price of the stock is above the calls’ strike prices at expiration.

Future expectations

If MU can continue the growth rates of the last five years, sales revenue should grow to $41 or $42 billion by 2023, five years forward. If they can maintain the current 5-year average return on sales of about 21.2%, net income for 2023 could remain in the vicinity of about $8.8 billion. Given the expected diluted weighted average shares outstanding of about 1.2 billion shares, EPS would be about $7.30. Historically, the 5-year average P/E has been between 5.7 times for a low, and 11.3 times earnings for a high, so the range of expected stock prices, given this forecast, could be from around $42 (close to the current price) to high of about $82. It does not seem unreasonable to anticipate the company could exceed the high historic averages, and be recognized by the market with a higher-than-average price earnings ratio, resulting in much higher prices.

Should returns on sales revert to the lower 10-year average of 9.2%, net income would be around $3.8 billion, and both net income and EPS would be adversely affected. In such a case, the projected share price would be a dismal $18 at the low average P/E of 5.7 times earnings, and about $36 per share, given the average high P/E of 11.3 times earnings.

Conclusions & alternatives

The semiconductor industry should continue to constitute a growth industry, which could be enhanced by introductions new applications, as well as by enhancement of chip speeds and capacities. MU’s stock is currently priced at a discount compared to its peers. They consistently produce respectable earnings and returns on invested capital and equity, and they could exceed these average results. Investors interested in long-term deep value should consider long positions in MU, accumulating additional shares on weakness. This concurs with the excellent report from Value Investors on September 24, available through SA.

Disclosure: I am long Micron Technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

