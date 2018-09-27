Verastem: Post FDA Approval Investment Thesis

What is the post FDA approval investment thesis now on this small oncology concern? We explore that question in the paragraphs below.

After the bell on Monday, the FDA announced it had granted approval to duvelisib to Verastem (VSTM) for use with adult patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior lines of therapy, and adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma after at least two prior lines of therapy.Despite this this stock fell some 20% in trading Tuesday in what can be typical "buy the rumor, sell the news" trading action investors see quite often as a small developmental firm finally achieves Tier 3 status.

In addition, the stock of Verastem had a pretty decent run up into this approval so some 'profit taking' could have been expected.

Since no analyst activity since the second week of August. Analysts have taken FDA approval of duvelisib to circle back to Verastem (VSTM) since Monday. Roth Capital ($14 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target) and Oppenheimer ($16 price target) are all reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock Tuesday. Here is the color from Oppenheimer on Verastem:

The approval of duvelisib (Copiktra) for third-line CLL and FL is in line with our expectations. We had anticipated an approval in the relapsed/refractory settings for these diseases by early October 2018. While we have not included any sales of Copiktra (duvelisib) until Q1 2019, it is likely the drug will contribute modestly to revenue in 2018, due to Verastem's readiness to detail and distribute the drug. We are not adjusting our outlook until the drug is launched and we have a better sense of early adoption patterns. We believe Copiktra meaningfully adds to the armamentarium for patients who have failed two prior therapies.

After trading ended on Tuesday, it was announced Verastem had entered into an agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. This will allow CSPC to exclusively develop and commercialize COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in China for all indications. Verastem will receive $15 million upfront. The company can also earn up to $160 million in development milestones, unspecified sales milestones as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Thanks to a $105 million equity raise in May, the company ended the first half of 2018 with nearly $170 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Add in the $15 million payment from CSPC, the company should have no near or medium term funding needs. There was a good piece on Verastem by another SA contributor earlier this week. He used conservative assumptions where the company becomes cash flow positive within two years. This should negate any need for any capital raise if that trajectory is achieved. Verastem's current market cap stands at approximately $525 million.

Option Strategy:

The stock feels significantly oversold after its key FDA approval earlier this week. With the stock trading just below $7.50 a share, I believe the best way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in VSTM is via a Buy-Write option strategy. Using the March $7.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $5.40 to $5.50 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate six month hold period. Slowly accumulating straight equity on the recent dip works for those not comfortable with options or who just prefer to hold straight stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.

