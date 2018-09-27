Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Sherwin-Williams Company

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company is deleveraging from its Valspar acquisition. After which the dividend will see aggressive expansion.

We have seen the occasional chemical/coatings company appear during our trek through the world of dividend champions. However, today's dividend champion may be the strongest company of this sector yet. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is one of the dominant players in the paint and coatings industry. It has increased its dividend for 40 straight years, and its recent acquisition of Valspar has positioned it for strong growth in the coming years. A cash flow engine with strong macro-economic tailwinds, Sherwin-Williams is a true wealth compounder.

The Sherwin-Williams Company produces and sells paints and other industrial coatings. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company generates more than $17 billion in annual revenues. The business is broken down into three operating segments. The Americas group (61% of revenue) consists of the self-named network of stores the company operates in the US, Canada, and Caribbean, as well as its paint and coatings products sold in Latin America. The Consumer Brands group (14% of revenue) consists of the branded and private label products sold through retailers across the world. The Performance Coatings group (25% of revenue) consists of coatings and finishes used in various automotive and industrial markets across the world.

Financial Performance

source: Ycharts

Sherwin-Williams has seen tremendous growth throughout the past decade. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.47%, and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 14.79%. The company has benefited from strong economic tailwinds, and a housing boom. Revenues and earnings jumped drastically higher in late 2017 as a result of the integration of Valspar into Sherwin-Williams.

Jumping into the financials behind Sherwin-Williams, the first metrics we look at are profitability, and free cash flow generation. We measure these by looking at operating margins, and the conversion rate of revenue into free cash flow. We want to see operating margins that are consistent or expanding. We also want to see a company generate a healthy stream of free cash flow, by turning at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. A company that generates a lot of free cash flow has more money to distribute as dividends, buyback stock, or bolster its balance sheet with cash for acquisitions.

source: Ycharts

We see that operating margins have expanded nicely, up until the merger with Valspar went through. Given management's track record of expanding margins over the years, I am confident that we will see operating margins rebound over the next couple of years as synergies are realized. Meanwhile, Sherwin-Williams has improved its cash flow generation over the past six years. The company's current conversion rate of 11%, combined with strong revenue growth, has caused free cash flow to grow from $759 million a decade ago, to more than $1.6 billion today (measured over the past 12 months).

The next metric we want to review is the cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a way to measure how effective management is at generating cash returns with the resources the company deploys. It is also a general gauge of a company's competitive "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically very profitable, and asset light. I generally look for this figure to come in at the low-teens, or higher.

source: Ycharts

Sherwin-Williams again has performed well. Over the past decade, the CROCI has been as high as 45%. This figure steeply dropped in 2017 as a result of the Valspar transaction, so over the next several years, I expect this metric to rebound as well.

The acquisition levered up the balance sheet, which takes us to our final step in our financial review. Sherwin-Williams has historically carried little debt, but the Valspar acquisition caused long term debt to climb to more than $11.7 billion. With a leverage ratio of more than 4X EBITDA, this is an uncomfortable financial position. I typically use a leverage ratio of 2.5X EBITDA as my threshold before becoming concerned with a company's debt load.

Fortunately, the company has already begun paying this down. Long term debt is now down to $10.37 billion. The company plans to see its leverage ratio drop to 3.0X by the end of this fiscal year, with a long term range of 2.0 - 2.5X EBITDA. Despite the current debt load, investors shouldn't be too concerned. Sherwin-Williams' strong cash flow will enable the company to shore up the balance sheet fairly quickly.

source: Ycharts

Once the balance sheet is cleaned up, long term investors will be left with a solid growth, high margin, cash flow engine that will be generating more than enough cash to raise the dividend and buyback stock.

Dividend Outlook

Sherwin-Williams is a long time dividend champion with 40 consecutive years of increasing dividend payments. The dividend is paid quarterly, totaling an annual payout to shareholders of $3.44 per share. Because of the company's growth, share price appreciation has minimized the yield. The dividend currently yields only 0.74% on the stock price. With 10 year US treasuries offering a yield of just over 3%, investors focusing on income from their investments may look elsewhere than Sherwin-Williams.

source: Ycharts

Strong growth at Sherwin-Williams has enabled the dividend to follow a similar curve. The dividend has grown at a strong 10 year CAGR of 10.4%. Because cash flows have risen over the years, the cash payout ratio is still less than a fifth of cash flows at 19.67%. The dividend did get muzzled recently, with its most recent raise being only 1.2%. This is due to management hoarding cash to deleverage the balance sheet after the Valspar deal closed.

Because of the additional profits from the addition of Valspar, dividend growth investors will be very happy in the coming years. Management has publicly stated a long term policy of using 30% of its prior year's earnings to measure out its dividend payment.

source: GuruFocus

Based on this and FY2019 earnings estimates of $20.53 per share, investors should be expecting to receive in the neighborhood of $6.15 per share in dividends in 2020. This represents dividend growth upside of 78% over the next couple of years. Over the longer term, Sherwin-Williams has plenty of cash to support its long term growth rate of around 10%.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Despite Sherwin-Williams' strong growth over the past decade, there are still multiple avenues for the company to continue taking advantage of in the years to come. The Valspar deal was a big acquisition, but the industry as a whole remains fragmented.

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

The total coatings industry is a $125 billion dollar industry, with the top 10 suppliers holding 55% of the total market share. Despite this, the rest of the market consists of more than 5,000 companies. With Sherwin-Williams' global presence, the company has exposure to various smaller competitors that the company could strategically acquire either to boost share, or penetrate new markets and geographies.

As populations increase and aging baby boomers rotate out of real estate (and millennials assume those homes), the remodeling market is expected to continue showing strength. With Valspar in the fold, Sherwin-Williams is now even more so positioned to capture this business thanks to Valspar's presence in Lowe's (LOW).

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

This is in addition to new construction. Housing starts plummeted after the financial crisis, and are just now back up to a level that is still the lowest since 1990. This is with a housing shortage that still exists in the US real estate market. The demand for housing exists to drive housing starts higher in the coming years. This is all a boon for Sherwin-Williams.

source: Ycharts

Lastly, I see the advancement of emerging manufacturing markets boosting sales in the coming years. Underdeveloped areas of industrial expansion such as South America, the African continent, and China/India will provide opportunities for Sherwin-Williams as they continue to modernize and develop updated manufacturing infrastructure.

source: The Sherwin-Williams Company

While I see a whole lot more opportunity than risk for Sherwin-Williams, no company is completely risk free. The company would be negatively impacted in the event of a recessionary event. More specifically, an event that would freeze up the real estate markets (less home construction and turnover would lead to less remodeling/paint use).

Additionally, any potential volatility in input costs for raw materials used to make paint such as propylene and ethylene can have the potential to squeeze margins. These chemicals are petrochemicals, and can fluctuate with oil prices.

Valuation

Trading at just over $458 per share, Sherwin-Williams stock is near the upper end of its 52 week range. Despite shares appreciating 101% over the past three years, the stock is not egregiously expensive by any means. This may sound odd, but it can be easy to under-estimate the impact of the Valspar deal.

Analysts are projecting the company to earn approximately $19.28 per share for the full year. This places shares at an earnings multiple of 23.75X full year earnings. This is in line with the company's 10 year median earnings multiple of 23.2X earnings - despite the company's recent run on share price.

When we look at the yield on free cash flow, the 3.75% yield is disappointing, but the stock has a long history of trading at a low FCF yield. The market assigns a hefty premium to the stock because of its mix of quality and growth.

source: Ycharts

Analysts are projecting the company to grow earnings at a per annum rate of more than 16% over the next five years. The stock's current PEG ratio of 1.34 is quite a bit less than its 10 year norm of 1.84. This is all due to a combination of the Valspar addition, and macro-economic tailwinds that are aligned to benefit Sherwin-Williams.

Wrapping Up

Could you make the argument that Sherwin-Williams stock is fully valued? Yes, and I would say that is probably about where shares fall at today's prices. But I would also argue that the stock is a reasonable buy at current levels for long term investors. The company is poised to see strong growth over the next five plus years, and the dividend will rapidly expand as the balance sheet deleverages post Valspar acquisition.

Warren Buffett once quipped that it's better to pay a fair price for a wonderful company, than to buy a fair company at a wonderful price. The Sherwin-Williams Company might be one of the best examples of this in the market today.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.