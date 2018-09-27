SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes

SGS shares are already pricing in a lot of things going right for the company, including ongoing recoveries in commodity markets and improving margins.

While SGS operates very well in the field, and holds #1 or #2 share in most of its addressed markets, its ability to hit its own margin improvement targets underwhelms.

Wherever there are regulations, there’s almost always some mechanism for ensuring compliance with them, and that has created an enormous global market in testing, inspection, and certification (or TIC). The largest player in a fragmented market, Switzerland’s SGS (OTCPK:SGSOY) (SGSN.S) not only helps companies stay in compliance with all manner of laws and regulations, but also help ensure product, process, and system quality, safety, and performance. The range of services SGS offers runs the gamut from testing corn shipments to refinery process optimization to auto emissions testing to testing electronics and toys for safety.

SGS is the leading player in a field with attractive growth characteristics, and the company has a decent track record of free cash flow generation, but management has established an unfortunate recent track record of over-promising and under-delivering on margin improvement, and the shares look pretty richly-valued even factoring in a relatively more stable trajectory for earnings.

Seemingly Doing A Little Bit Of Everything

With over 85,000 employees and 1,650 offices and labs around the world, SGS operates on a tremendously large scale, and that scale is needed as this company services a dizzying array of industries and sub-sectors. Close to three-quarters of the company’s revenue comes from its five largest verticals: Oil, Gas & Chemicals; Ag & Life Sciences; Consumer Testing; Industrial Services; and Minerals. These verticals also make up around three-quarters of the company’s operating profit, but the only major vertical within the TIC space where SGS is not currently present is Marine.

SGS leads the market with roughly 10% share, in a market where the top 10 players hold less than 60% total share. SGS is also one of a relatively small number of players (including Bureau Veritas (OTC:BVVBY), Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSY), Dekra, and Eurofins (OTC:ERRFY) ) to operate on a truly global basis across the board in its industries. Sizing the market is somewhat challenging, as there is widespread agreement that the majority of TIC work is still done in-house, but I believe the addressable market (outsourced work and work that could be outsourced in the relatively near future) is at least $70 billion (and some sources suggest a much larger figure).

SGS is particularly strong in commodity markets, holding about 35% share in the Oil, Gas & Chemicals vertical, 35% share in the Minerals vertical, and 40% share in Agriculture, but as little as 2% in Life Sciences and 5% in Industrial (which is still good for the #2 position). As much of the work that SGS does in these markets is volume-oriented (testing grain shipments, testing oil cargos, testing mineral qualities and quantities), they are vulnerable to the more extreme ups and downs of these industries.

On the whole, though, SGS participates in an industry that offers relatively stable, ongoing growth opportunities. SGS has a long-term retention rate of around 95%, and most of the 5% of the business it has lost has been lost to the business winding down and not losing a contract to another provider. Switching costs can be very high in some businesses, with companies having to sometimes scrap and rebuild entire systems or processes if they want to switch TIC providers.

It is also a business where growth is driven by more than just regulatory mandate or insurance requirements – with many multinationals looking to grow (and protect) global brands with global supply and distribution chains, inspecting and validating their supplies and their processes has become increasingly important.

It is also a difficult business to get into, at least if you wish to operate on an attractive scale. While there are numerous specialized TIC services that focus on very specific niches, servicing large multinationals requires authorizations and accreditations in multiple countries, a far-flung office and lab network, broad service offerings, and increasingly sophisticated technology and tools.

Struggling To Do Better

SGS deserves credit for being an especially strong, high-quality player in its long-term areas of expertise. In areas like grain inspection, oil inspection, refinery optimization and inspection, geochemistry, and metallurgical services, the company operates exceedingly well. Unfortunately, areas of weakness like Life Sciences have been areas of weakness for quite a while, with SGS not showing all that much ability to shore up and improve the businesses.

SGS has also struggled to hit its own margin improvement targets. Operating margins have drifted down below the mid-teens over the last five years. While some of this was due to the cyclical declines in the oil/gas and mineral commodity markets (and the resulting operational deleverage), management’s attempts to counteract that with overall company-wide improvements have pretty consistently come up short.

Making that situation more frustrating is that the company isn’t trying to do anything especially novel. The most recent margin improvement push (which has a target of 18% operating margin in 2020 versus 14.6% in the first half of 2018) looks to leverage the company’s existing IT capabilities and past investments to increasingly share back-office services between business segments and reduce duplicate spending.

Management is also looking to improve procurement by consolidating its purchasing, leveraging its scale to drive better deals with suppliers, and optimize inventory and standardize SKUs across businesses where possible. SGS is also looking at a fairly typical overall reduction in back-office expenses by tightening up processes and reducing headcount.

Yet, the company has continued to struggle. The first half of this year saw better than 5% organic growth, the best growth in over six years, but just half a point of margin leverage. With the commodity-driven Minerals and Oil, Gas & Chemicals rebounding nicely (up 14% and 8%, respectively), that’s a disappointing lack of progress and at this point, nobody seems to believe that management will get all that close to the 18% margin target (the current average estimate for 2020 is 16.6%).

The Opportunity

Although individual business segments at SGS can have stronger performances (like Minerals right now), by and large this is a business model that will generate reasonably consistent organic revenue growth on a year-to-year basis, as most of the TIC requirements don’t go away when business cycles decline – there is a volume component, yes, and certainly some cyclicality but the swings are relatively mild. I believe SGS can continue to grow at a mid single-digit rate, with SGS continuing to benefit from ongoing expansion in global trade (current disputes notwithstanding) and global sourcing.

I’m not particularly optimistic that management will hit its operating margin goal, but I do believe the company can improve its margins and FCF margins somewhat over the next 10 years, enough to add about two to three points of growth to the underlying revenue growth rate (or around 7% to 8% long-term annualized growth).

That growth rate is not enough to drive a compelling fair value today, nor is the company’s current margins and returns on capital (which are quite good). I believe these shares are valued highly in part because of scarcity value and because they are seen as relatively less cyclical, but with upside from ongoing mineral and oil/gas recovery, as well as potential M&A deals (SGS’s balance sheet is clean and there are ample consolidation opportunities/targets).

The Bottom Line

I have no problem with the idea that superior companies should get the benefit of the doubt and a higher multiple than might otherwise seem appropriate, and I think SGS is entitled to that consideration. But I do believe valuation matters and while I like the idea of SGS as a high-quality play on the ongoing growth of TIC service demand, coupled with potential consolidation growth and margin improvement, I just don’t see great upside in the share price.

