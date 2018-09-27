Union Pacific: This Dividend Keeps Chugging Higher

Management’s new “Unified Plan 2020” could provide a real shot in the arm for earnings growth over the next few years.

I hope readers understand this basic tenet of my investment philosophy: I seek out wonderful businesses protected by wide competitive moats that payout steady, growing dividends to shareholders. McDonald’s Corp’s (NYSE:MCD) brand strength, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) raw size, or Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s (NYSE:MMP) natural monopoly all constitute competitive advantages that result in outsized returns for their shareholders.

Today, I want to bring you another striking example in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The company’s set of irreplaceable assets have allowed the business to crank out dividends for over a century. Long-time shareholders who have quietly reinvested their distributions have beaten the pants off the market as the years ticked by. But does this stock represent a good place to put money to work right now? Let’s take a look.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Union Pacific can trace its roots back to 1862, when President Lincoln pushed for the construction of railroads past the Missouri River. Today, the company owns 32,100 route miles of track scattered across the Midwest and Pacific west coast. The secret to such longevity comes down to a key feature of the railroad business. Union Pacific laid down most of these lines over a century ago back when land cost pennies an acre. Over time, towns and cities popped up around these tracks. It would cost hundreds of billions of dollars to replicate the company’s business, assuming you could even get the right-of-ways. This barrier to entry keeps new rivals out of the industry and incumbent profits fat.

Today, Union Pacific stands in fine financial health. Last year, executives paid out only $0.22 in dividends on every dollar generated in earnings. That payout ratio leaves management with ample wiggle room to keep paying dividends in the event of a downturn.

Union Pacific’s conservatism also extends to the balance sheet. The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at only 1.1. The business generates $11.20 in profits for every dollar paid in interest, well above the average for its industry. Executives could take on extra debt in order to squeeze a few extra points of return from the business. But given management's tendency to err for safety, playing financial games with the balance sheet seems unlikely.

Metric UNP Debt/Equity Ratio 1.07 Current Ratio 1.03 Interest Coverage 11.20 Leverage Ratio 2.95

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Railroads, as you would expect, represent a mature business. Aside from growth in the broader economy, the best way to boost earnings is by squeezing more profits out of existing operations. Union Pacific announced their “Unified Plan 2020” earlier this month, which calls for doing exactly that. Management plans to transform the company into a more efficient scheduled railroad, following in the footsteps of rivals like CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), and the Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI).

To improve operating performance, management will focus on three priorities. First, shift the focus of operations from moving trains to moving individual railcars. Second, minimize downtime for railcars. And third, blend different types of cargo carried on each train.

These efforts could trim a lot of fat from Union Pacific’s operations. Last year, the business spent $0.63 in operating costs for every dollar generated in revenue. Through the Unified Plan, management believes they can get this figure down to $0.55.

If successful, such a program could free up a lot of cash flow for shareholder friendly dividends and stock buybacks. Over the last five years, Union Pacific grew earnings per share by only five percent per year. But by adopting the industry’s best practice of precision schedule railroading, the street expects the company to accelerate that growth rate into the low-teens over the next five years. And given the firm’s modest payout ratio, the company has the potential to grow the distribution at an even faster clip.

UNP Dividend data by YCharts

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

At $160.00 per share, investors can lock in a 2% yield. That might not be enough to get the greediest of yield hogs out bed, but dividend investors need a little more patience. Assuming a distribution growth rate between 10% and 12% per year going forward, our total return potential jumps into the mid-teens. That more than meets my hurdle rate for a wonderful, blue-chip business like Union Pacific.

Of course, this stock is no sure thing. Given railroads serve as the arteries of the U.S. economy, any recession would clip profits. NAFTA negotiations could reroute supply lines, potentially hurting companies like Union Pacific in the process. My growth assumptions also depend on management squeezing a lot of costs out of their operations, which may or may not go as planned.

That said, I’m not too worried. Given Union Pacific’s low payout ratio and high total return potential, we’ve baked quite a bit of wiggle room into our assumptions. Even if things don’t play out as rosy as hoped, shareholders should still be able to earn respectable returns. This looks like a good stock to put fresh capital to work right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.