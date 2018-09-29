Mispriced Baby Bond, Bargain With A 7.6% Yield To Maturity

Once this merger is complete, these Medley Management baby bonds will become far and away the best value among all BDC baby bonds.

The new merged BDC will be internally managed, which is a great plus.

Medley Management is in the process of merging with two of the business development companies that it manages to form a large internally managed BDC.

This article was jointly produced with Seeking Alpha author Preferred Stock Trader.

About Medley Management

Medley LCC (NYSE:MDLY) is the asset management company that's the issuer of the baby bonds that are the focus of this article. MDLY is currently the external manager of two BDC companies:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)

Sierra Income Corp.

A merger is now in the works to combine MDLY, MCC and Sierra Income Corp. into the second-largest internally managed BDC which will be trading on the NYSE.

This new publicly traded BDC will take the Sierra name with $5 billion in assets. The merger is scheduled to close in either the fourth quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019.

This report is about two baby bonds that are issued by MDLY and which are in our opinion greatly undervalued:

Medley LLC, 7.25% Senior Notes due 1/30/2024 ( MDLQ )

Medley LLC, 6.875% Notes due 8/15/2026 (MDLX)

What Are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many baby bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby bonds issues, in general, are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually some years before the maturity date.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk."

Medley Management Baby Bonds

Medley Management has two baby bond issues:

1 - Medley LLC, 7.25% Senior Notes due 1/30/2024:

This baby bond matures on 1/30/2024 so we have 5.3 years before maturity when shareholders get back the par-value price of $25/share.

MDLQ pays interest quarterly with an interest payment of $1.8125 annually.

annually. MDLQ last traded at $24.95 (below par value) for a YTM (yield-to maturity) of 7.6%. It can be called on 1/30/2020 for a YTC (yield-to-call) of 8.47%.

2 - Medley LLC, 6.875% Notes due 8/15/2026:

This baby bond matures on 8/15/2026 so we have about eight years before maturity when shareholders get back the par-value price of $25/ share.

MDLX pays interest quarterly with an interest payment of $1.71875 annually.

annually. MDLX last traded at $24.26 (below par value) for a YTM (yield to maturity) of 7.6%. It can be called on 8/15/2019 for a YTC (yield to call) of 11.7%.

Comparison to Other BDC Baby Bonds

There are a good number of BDC baby bonds issued by many BDCs. These baby bonds are generally issued with maturities of up to 10 years. Below is a table that includes MDLQ and MDLX which we compare with the following other baby bonds:

1- The Medley Capital BDC baby bond: Medley Capital Corp., 6.125% Senior Notes due 3/30/2023 (MCV)

2- The Capitala Finance BDC (CPTA) baby bond: Capitala Finance Corp., 6.00% Notes Due 5/31/2022 (CPTAL)

3- The four most recently issued BDC bonds that have maturity dates that approximate that of MDLQ. These include:

CM Finance, Inc., 6.125% Notes due 7/1/2023 ( CMFNL ) ,

, Fidus Investment Corp., 5.875% Notes due 2/1/2023 ( FDUSL ) ,

, Hercules Capital, 5.25% Notes due 4/30/2025 ( HCXZ ),

Saratoga Investment Corp., 6.25% Notes due 8/31/2025 (SAF).

Notes

The reason we added the Medley Capital BDC bond (MCV) is because it also will become a baby bond issued by the same merged Sierra BDC as the MDLQ and MDLX baby bonds. Therefore, it makes for a perfect comparison.

The reason we added the bond of BDC Capitala Finance (CPTAL) is because Capitala Finance (CPTA) and Medley Capital (MCC) have both equally underperformed during the past two years, and both trade at similar discounts to net asset value (NAV). So CPTAL is a bond that's similar to the bonds MDLQ and MDLX in that both issuing companies had their common stock perform equally poorly recently, providing us with another good comparison.

Source: High Dividend Opportunities and Quantumonline.com.

As can be seen from the chart:

MDLQ and MDLX are head and shoulders above similar BDC baby bonds in terms of yield to maturity ('YTM') as well as yield to call (YTC).

MDLQ offers a 7.6% YTM vs. 5.52% to 6.26% for non-Medley BDC baby bonds.

The market clearly has not yet priced in the fact that MDLQ and MDLX will become BDC baby bonds which usually carry a higher safety once the merger is completed.

One might argue that the last four of the other BDCs in the above table are of better quality, and we would not disagree, but we are talking about the bonds and not the stocks here, and we will talk later about the improved safety that comes with the new merged BDC.

Additionally, MDLQ and MDLX provide a significantly higher YTM than the Capitala Baby Bond (CPTAL), whereby the issuing company common stock CPTA has underperformed similarly to MCC.

Even more importantly, the large difference in yield between MDLQ vs. MCV (MCV will soon become the sister bond of MDLQ) is a clear indication that MDLQ is quite mispriced (underpriced) relative to what will be its identical peer, despite the fact that they have a very close maturity date.

Safety of MDLQ and MDLX

Assuming the merger is successful, MDLQ and MDLX will become BDC baby bonds of the new merged MCC, MDLY and Sierra. A BDC baby bond comes with legal leverage restrictions meant to keep them from getting into financial trouble. No BDC bond has ever defaulted on its bond obligations including during 2008.

A new law was passed this year that lowers the asset coverage requirement for BDCs from 200% to 150%, allowing them greater leverage. The good news about the merger is that Sierra Income Fund, which is larger than MCC, is under-leveraged with a whopping 275% of asset coverage. This will cause the newly merged BDC to have much less leverage than the current MCC, and thus likely to be safer.

Additionally, the new merged Sierra BDC, which will become the issuer of MDLQ and MDLX, will be internally managed and have $5 billion in assets under management, making it the second-largest internally managed BDC on the stock exchange.

What if the merger falls apart?

In the unlikely circumstance that the merger falls apart, the yearly closing low for MDLQ was $24.50 and for MDLX was $23.80. These lows were achieved before the merger announcement. With MDLQ now having a stripped price of $24.60 (price less accrued dividends) and MDLX a stripped price of $24.00, the downside would appear to be quite limited should the merger fail.

However, with insiders holding a large amount of MDLY, and MDLY holding a large number of shares of MCC as well as having a lot of control of the private Sierra Income Fund, we believe the likelihood of a failed merger is quite low.

Should You Buy MDLQ or MDLX

Our slight preference is for MDLQ because it has a similar "yield-to-maturity" (YTM) but a shorter duration than MDLX. A shorter duration adds some safety, but it's a very close call. If we were simply using YTM, MDLX should trade at a little higher YTM than MDLQ due to longer duration, and therefore MDLX should sell for approximately $1.00/share lower than MDLQ.

However, MDLX does have a higher yield to call, and if it should be called, you get a very high return for an investment of less than one year. Therefore, we are setting the fair value of MDLX at $0.75/share lower than MDLQ, which is very close to the spread right now. Do bear in mind, however, that even though MDLX can technically be called first, MDLQ could actually be called first because it has a shorter maturity and a higher interest payment, which could negate some of the advantage regarding YTC which MDLX seems to hold.

Investors should note that there's a decent chance that both of these bonds could be called on their call dates. This would provide investors an extremely high short-term yield of 8.47% for MDLQ and 11.7% for MDLX. The reason they have a decent chance of being called is because the yields on MDLQ/MDLX are so much higher than the BDC baby bonds that are currently being issued by other similar companies.

Management of the newly merged Sierra BDC may very well decide to issue new bonds with lower interest rates in order to call MDLQ/MDLX.

MDLQ/MDLX could provide those who are looking for a safe, very short term, very high yielding bond a real opportunity.

One also should bear in mind that MDLQ goes ex-dividend $0.45 generally 19 days before MDLX goes ex-dividend. MDLQ goes ex-dividend on 10/12 (or roughly in one week). Therefore, for the period in between when MDLQ goes ex-dividend and when MDLX goes ex-dividend, the fair spread between the prices of MDLQ and MDLX should only be around $0.30.

Those wishing to take advantage of the MDLQ quarterly interest payment that is coming need to buy before October 12.

Bottom Line

The market seems to have failed to take note of the merger in progress regarding Medley Management, Medley Capital and Sierra Income Fund. This negligence by the market provides investors with a great opportunity to step up to what will become far and away the highest yielding BDC baby bonds once the merger is completed (which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2019).

Another good example to note: The baby bond of another BDC, Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) with a ticker symbol AIY, which doesn't mature until way out in 2043, has a YTM of only 6.87% vs. 7.6% for the much shorter term MDLQ bond which matures in 2024 (or 19 years earlier).

Once the merger is approved, MDLQ and MDLX will become baby bonds of one of the largest BDCs. It's also important to note that the new BDC will be internally managed which will give both the stock and the bond more premium since internally managed BDCs usually have their interests more aligned with shareholders than those that are externally managed. Wall Street usually rewards internally managed BDCs with a higher valuation.

It's almost certain that the price of MDLQ and MDLX will move higher especially when compared to its soon to be peer MCV. We would expect the price to start moving up sooner as investors start to anticipate the merger’s closing. At their current prices, MDLQ and MDLX are relative bargains.

There's a very reasonable possibility that MDLX/MLDQ will be called when they reach their call dates. Should this happen, investors will achieve yield to calls of 8.47% for MDLQ and 11.7% for MDLX. This is extremely attractive to those investors looking for safe, short duration bonds with yields almost beyond belief.

MDLQ goes ex-dividend on October 12 th

MDLX goes ex-dividend around October 31st.

A note about diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks and bonds (such as MDLX and MDLQ), and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of their portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About 'High Dividend Opportunities' High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1500 members. We provide a comprehensive service, ranked #1, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations - with an overall target yield of 9-10%. Subscription includes: A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding 9.8%. A "Dividend Tracker" which lets you know exactly when to expect your next dividend. A "Portfolio Tracker" to track your dividend holdings, income, and allocation by sector. For video click HERE. If you are looking for the most profitable high-dividend ideas, you have come to the right place. For more info, click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLQ, MDLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.