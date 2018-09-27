Urovant IPO: Phase 3 Clinical Data To Be Released In 2019

The company will be a controlled entity, and it was incorporated in Bermuda, which most institutional investors should not appreciate. This feature makes Urovant too risky to be a buy.

Assuming $141.452 million in cash after the IPO, the total amount of cash per share should be $3.18, which represents 21.2% of the IPO price.

Urovant has several candidates in Phase 2 of development and a lot of clinical data will be released soon.

Conducting biopharmaceutical research initiated by Merck (MRK) and with a massive market opportunity, Urovant (UROV) seems an interesting name to be followed once the IPO goes live.

Investment bankers leading the IPO are well-known financial institutions. It is a beneficial fact that will retain the attention of many investors:

Product Candidates Are At An Advanced Stage Of Development

Incorporated in Bermuda, Urovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for urologic conditions. With a license received from Merck, the company is at phase 2 of development of the company's lead product, Vibegron, for the treatment of overactive bladder. Expecting clinical data for phase 3 in the first or second quarter of 2019, Urovant seems a very interesting name because stock catalysts could appear soon.

Urovant is at an advanced stage of development, which investors will appreciate much. The company has several candidates in Phase 2 of development and a lot of clinical data will be released soon. As a result, the stock price could move significantly delivering stock returns if they are beneficial. The image below provides the company's pipeline:

Vibegron, which is an oral, small molecule beta-3 agonist, is not only being developed for the use against overactive bladder ("OAB") but also for treating overactive bladder in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and irritable bowel syndrome.

The company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial on the treatment of OAB in benign prostatic hyperplasia in the fourth quarter of 2018 or first quarter of 2019. In addition, a Phase 2 clinical trial of vibegron for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome associated pain should commence by the end of 2018. Finally, Urovant is also developing hMaxi-K, a novel gene therapy intended for patients, who did not respond to oral pharmacological treatments.

Vibegron For The Treatment Of Overactive Bladder

The small molecule Vibegron has been tested successfully with a total of 2,600 OAB patients. Furthermore, in 2013, Merck conducted a Phase 2b dose-ranging clinical trial with 1,395 patients, which was designed as shown in the image below:

The trial conducted by Merck showed statistically significant improvements at week eight. The results showed reductions in micturitions for the first part of the study as well as the extension study. The images below showing the results were included in the prospectus:

That's not all. The benefits of this new treatment seem to have seduced both doctors and patients. The prospectus reads that a third-party market research commissioned by Urovant showed that 50% of surveyed physicians would be willing to use vibegron. Additionally, 62% of all OAB patients consulted showed their interest in replacing their prescribed anticholinergic drugs by Vibegron. With these results in mind, the market opportunity seems quite large since 86% of OAB patients receiving oral prescription therapy use anticholinergic drugs.

In February 2017, Urovant signed an agreement with Merck, which permits the company to continue the research on vibegron. The fact that the company acquired the rights from a large corporation is quite meaningful. It may be seen as a beneficial feature by some investors. With that, investors should wonder why Merck did not continue the development on its own.

The image below shows the Phase 3 trial design modeled by Urovant. The company will treat 1,400 patients and will conduct a 12-week base study and a 40-week extension study. The results will be released in Q1-Q2 of 2019, and the company expects to submit an NDA in 2020. These dates are quite relevant and should be remembered. The stock price could change quite a bit around these time periods. If the results are positive, strong stock returns should be expected.

What's the market opportunity? Taking into account 19 million OAB prescriptions only in the United States in 2017, the market size is quite large. In addition, investors should keep in mind that three branded oral OAB prescriptions, Myrbetriq, Vesicare, and Toviaz, received $2.3 billion gross sales in the United States.

Balance Sheet, Income Statement, And Use Of Proceeds

With an assets/liability ratio of 2.2x on March 31, 2018, the financial situation of Urovant seems very stable. In addition, the company had a decent amount of cash, equal to $7.19 million, which comprised of 55.4% of the total amount of assets. The amount of liabilities does not seem worrying, as it is smaller than total cash in hand.

With that about the balance sheet, in the income statement, Urovant shows that it is expending large amount of money in research and development. In the year ended March 31, 2017, R&D expenses were equal to $27.06 million and they were equal to $37 million in 2018. Additionally, the CFO was also negative, equal to -$25.25 million and -$34.08 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. With these figures in mind, the market will expect Urovant to run out of cash very rapidly, which may not be that beneficial. Keep in mind that further equity raises could lead to share price depreciation. The images below show the income statement and the cash flow statement:

Urovant expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to complete the Phase 3 trial for vibegron with OAB, the Phase 3 clinical trial on the treatment of OAB in benign prostatic hyperplasia and the Phase 2 clinical trial of vibegron for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

As noted, investors should be aware that the cash in hand after the IPO will be sufficient to cover expenses until Q1 of 2020. Additionally, sales of equity are expected after this date, which could make the share price decline.

Valuation

With 30.025 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $15 per share, the market capitalization should equal $450.375 million. Assuming $141.452 million in cash after the IPO, the total amount of cash per share should be $3.18, which represents 21.2% of the IPO price.

Finding a comparable peer of Urovant seems a bit difficult since company's close competitors are either private or large pharmaceutical conglomerates. This is the case of Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Allergan (AGN), Velicept Therapeutics, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Taris Biomedical, LLC, and Medicine, LLC. With this in mind, assessing the valuation of Urovant seems a bit difficult.

The amount of cash per share is quite a beneficial feature, but the most seducing is the total market opportunity. Urovant's market capitalization, $450.375 million, does not seem high as compared to the market size, more than $2.3 billion gross sales in the United States. With that, investors should understand that investing in biopharmaceutical companies like Urovant is very speculative. If the FDA does not accept the product candidates, the equity value could soon go to zero.

Analysis of Shareholders: No Institutional Investors

The analysis of shareholders is not beneficial since large venture capital investors did not invest in this name. Additionally, only one shareholder, Roivant Sciences Ltd., will own 67% stake in the company. As a result, the company is expected to be a controlled entity, which many investors should dislike:

With Roivant Sciences controlling the company, the Board of Directors could be non-independent, which means that the directors could take decisions benefiting Roivant and damaging the interest of minority shareholders.

Services agreements like that shown in the image below is an example of a decision that minority shareholders should not appreciate. Keep in mind that Urovant controls both parties signing the agreement.

Finally, investors should also understand well that the jurisdiction is that of Bermuda. As a result, judges in the United States will have difficulties in acting against the Board of Directors. In addition, protection of shareholders may not be that significant in Bermuda law.

Conclusion

With intellectual property obtained from Merck and clinical data to be released in 2019, Urovant seems an interesting name to be followed closely after the IPO. Taking into account the large potential market opportunity, the market capitalization does not seem quite large. With that, there are several caveats that investors should notice. The company will be a controlled entity, and it was incorporated in Bermuda, which most institutional investors should not appreciate. This feature makes Urovant too risky to be a buy.

