Chimera Investment Corp. - This 7.75% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities does CIM-C stand?

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE: CIM). Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus. For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Chimera Investment Corporation 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.75% before 09/30/2025 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.743%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/30/2025. Currently, CIM-C trades close to its par value at a price of $25.08 and has a Current Yield of 7.73% and YTC of 7.76%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 6.44% and 6.46%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Chimera Investment Corporation is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Our corporate objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders over the long-term. Chimera is commonly referred to as a "Hybrid Mortgage REIT." We manage our business through investments in both mortgage loans and mortgage related securities. Our income is primarily derived from the interest we earn on securities we hold, less the cost of our borrowings. We have elected to be taxed as a REIT, which means that we must distribute at least 90% of our taxable income back to our shareholders through dividends. Since our founding, Chimera has generated $4.17 Billion dividends for our shareholders. Chimera's corporate headquarters are in New York City. The core senior management team has been with Chimera since its inception in 2007. This long-term investment focus, under its senior guidance, has enabled Chimera's investment team to identify and acquire several large pools of franchise assets that have become the cornerstone of its investment portfolio.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CIM:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $2.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $18.54, the current yield of CIM is at 10.18%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $374M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series C preferred stock) of the company is around $57M.

In addition, AMH has a market capitalization of around $3.44B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Chimera Investment Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com

As of Q2, CIM had a total debt of $9.52B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $470M.

The Chimera Investment Corp Family

Source: Author's database

CIM has 2 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Chimera Investment Corp 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-A)

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-B)

After being a fixed-to-floating security, the closest preferred stock from the two is the other fixed-to-floater, CIM-B. More information about CIM-B can be found in the picture below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CIM-B also pay a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 03/30/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.791%. The older issue also doesn't have a Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 03/30/2024. With a market price of $25.70, CIM-B has a Yield-to-Worst of 7.47%, compared to 7.74% Yield-to-Worst of CIM-C, which gives a slight advantage to the newly issued preferred stock.

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Diversified" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay at a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below you can see a chart with all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their Nominal Yield and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

As per the 424B5 Filing:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire residential mortgage loans, Agency MBS and other targeted assets and for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down liabilities and other working capital items.

Addition to the S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $251M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of CIM-C after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock CIM-C. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs. I think CIM-C offers good returns when compared to the other preferred stocks in the family and the other preferred stocks in the sector. Overall, I believe CIM-C is a good choice for the risk that you are taking.

