Excelsior Mining: An Ignored Gem

The initial capex is less than $50 million, the subsequent expansions will be more expensive, but the cash-flow should be able to finance a better part of the capex needs.

Good low-cost copper projects with a very reasonable upfront CAPEX, located in a safe jurisdiction are quite rare. One such a project is owned by Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF). Excelsior's Gunnison Copper Project is located in Arizona, it has sizable reserves of more than 4 billion lb copper and a long mine-life. As the project will be developed in three stages, the pre-production capex is very reasonable. At the current market capitalization of less than $150 million, the upside potential of Excelsior's shares is really significant.

The share price of Excelsior experienced a notable growth during the 2016-2017 period, fueled by growing copper prices and a rapid progress of the project development. However, after peaking at $1.21 earlier this year, the share price declined to the current level near $0.7. The decline occurred despite some very positive developments, including a huge progress in the permitting process. After the recent copper market weakness is over, and the project financing is completed, it is possible to expect Excelsior's share price to start growing again. However, this time, the ceiling should be much higher than $1.21.

The Gunnison Copper Project

The Gunnison Copper Project is located in southeastern Arizona, approximately 100 kilometers to the south-east of Tucson. The infrastructure is excellent, with a highway, railway and high-voltage powerline directly crossing Excelsior's properties. Despite the close infrastructure, the location is quite remote which helps to limit the permitting risks.

The North Star deposit contains measured an indicated resources of 4.99 billion lb copper, at a copper grade of 0.29%. The measured and indicated resources are inclusive of reserves amounting to 4.5 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 0.29%. Moreover, there are also inferred resources that include additional 630 million lb copper, however, at a notably lower copper grade of only 0.17%.

The proposed mine should use the In-situ Recovery (NYSEMKT:ISR) mining method. First, a weak acid will be injected into the deposit via the delivery wells. The acid will dissolve the copper into a copper-rich solution. The solution will be subsequently extracted using the recovery wells. At the surface, the copper-rich solution will be processed in a Solvent-Extraction Electrowinning (SX/EW) plant. The result of the whole process will be high-purity copper cathodes. According to Excelsior, the North Star deposit is well suitable for ISR mining, as it is situated below the water table and the ore is naturally fractured and permeable.

According to the feasibility study, the mine should be developed in three phases. The first phase should be able to reach an average annual production of approximately 25 million lb copper per year. During the second phase, starting in year 4, the average annual production should grow to 75 million lb copper. And the final expansion should lift the average annual production to the 125 million lb copper level from year 7. Due to the staged approach, the initial capex is very reasonable. The first phase capex is estimated only at $49 million. It is this low also due to the Excelsior's purchase of a nearby Johnson Camp Mine SX-EW facility (map above) that has sufficient capacity for the first stage of Gunnison mine production. The first three years of production at the 25 million lb/year level should be able to help to finance the first expansion that should cost $145.8 million. During years 4,5 and 6, the production should reach the 75 million lb/year level and the mine should be able to generate enough cash-flow to finance a better part of the second expansion that should cost $231.3 million and that should lift the average annual production to 125 million lb copper, starting from year 7 (chart lower).

Also the OPEX should be low. The average operating cash costs should be $0.66/lb, total cash costs $0.87/lb and the average all-in costs should be $1.23/lb, over the mine life. As a result, the economics of the project are excellent. At a copper price of $2.75/lb copper (which is less than the current copper price of approximately $2.9/lb), the after-tax NPV(7.5%) of the project is $807 million and the IRR is 40%. When compared to the current Excelsior's market capitalization of less than $150 million, these numbers display the huge upside potential of the company.

The risks

Of course, not everything is rosy and there are also some risks. Sometimes, the risks are able to explain a huge gap between the market value of a mine developer and the NPV of its project. However, in this case, they don't. The main risks related to an investment in Excelsior mining are permitting and financing risks. However, as I indicated above, in the case of Excelsior Mining and its Gunnison project, neither should cause a major issue.

The permitting is almost completed. On June 25, Excelsior announced that the Federal EPA Operating Permit was granted. According to the news release:

The EPA has issued Excelsior a UIC Permit with an effective date of August 1, 2018. Once effective, the UIC Permit (along with the Aquifer Protection Permit), requires the Company to be in compliance with protective permit conditions prior to the initiation of production activities. The UIC Permit is good for production of up to 125 million pounds per annum; this is the final operating permit required to get into production. In 2017, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued an Amended Aquifer Protection Permit for the Johnson Camp Mine, and an Aquifer Protection Permit for the Gunnison Copper Project.

On August 6, Excelsior announced that a 30-day appeal period has oficially ended. During this time period, two appeals were filed but one of them was also withdrawn. And:

The remaining appeal raises no new objections that were not previously addressed as part of the comprehensive permit review process that was undertaken by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). Excelsior’s view is that this lone appeal will not be successful, and the Company intends to use all available legal means to have this appeal dismissed as soon as possible.

The appeal may cause some delays, however, it shouldn't disrupt the permitting process and it is possible to assume that the project is 99% permitted. The whole process should be completed in the coming months.

Another potential risk is related to financing the project development. However, given the low initial capex of only $49 million, the risk is pretty small. As of the end of June, Excelsior held cash and cash equivalents of $22.3 million and it was debt-free. Given the permitting delays and in order to create some buffer, it is possible to expect that Excelsior will try to raise $40-50 million. Given its cash position and the excellent economics of the project, it is possible to expect that the whole amount could be covered by a debt financing, without any share dilution. Even if the financiers insisted that the financing package should contain an equity component, it probably shouldn't be more than $10 million. At the current share price of $0.72, it would mean an approximately 7% share dilution, which is negligible.

A little different situation may occur a little later when Excelsior will have to finance the two expansions. As shown in the chart above, Excelsior estimates that the first phase of operations should be able to generate around $150 million of free cash flow. It would be sufficient to finance the first expansion. And the second phase of operations should be able to generate free cash flow of around $300 million. It should be more than enough to finance the second expansion. However, these free cash flow values were calculated using a copper price of $3.25/lb. The Gunnison mine production should start in late 2019 or in 2020. It is possible that by that time, the copper price will be back at $3.25 or higher. However, it is far from warranted.

Let's take a more conservative look at it. Let's assume that the copper price will decline and the cash flows will be able to cover only 50% of the expansion capex needs (however, this scenario seems quite improbable, given the significant copper market deficit that is expected to emerge around 2020). It means that Excelsior will have to somehow secure additional $73 million in years 3-4 and $116 million in years 6-7. Once again. Given the economics of the project and the expected ability of Excelsior to generate free cash flow, securing a debt financing should be a slam dunk. But let's make the conservative scenario even more conservative and assume that 50% will have to be financed via an equity financing and that Excelsior share price will for an unknown reason hover at $1. It means that approximately 37 million shares will have to be issued in year 3-4 and 58 million shares in year 6-7. In other words, after the three rounds of potential equity financings, the overall share count should be 315 million. It means that even in a very conservative scenario, the share dilution shouldn't be bigger than 50%.

At a copper price of $2.75/lb, the Gunnison project after-tax NPV(7.5%) is $807 million. Using the conservative case share count of 315 million, NPV of $2.56 should be attributable to 1 share of Excelsior Mining. It is 255% more than the current share price.

Conclusion

Excelsior Mining is a real gem. It has a low valuation compared to the potential of its development project. It has large copper reserves located in a safe jurisdiction, its project is almost fully permitted and the initial capex is very reasonable. Also the expected operating costs are very attractive. The huge gap between the market capitalization and the NPV of the project can be explained mainly by the unwillingness of the investors to wait for another 6 or 7 years, for the mine to reach its full capacity of 125 million lb copper per year. However, this may be a mistake. The valuation gap is so big that Excelsior's shares will most probably experience significant triple digit returns much sooner.

