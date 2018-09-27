The Trade Desk May Have Its 'iPhone Moment'

Programmatic digital display advertising spending in the United States will reach $45 billion in one year.

The Trade Desk Next Wave product is the future of programmatic ad buying.

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Preface

Spotlight Top Pick The Trade Desk (TTD) announced its "Next Wave platform" in August, but now Wall Street is picking up on the possibility that this could in fact be the launching point for The Trade Desk like the iPhone was for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

It's these moments of recognition, or cognition if you prefer, for Wall Street that can turn a bullish narrative from a little-known story to widely known. We believe The Trade Desk is having that moment.

Story

The Trade Desk is our newest Top Pick, added on 9-3-2018 for $141.88. As of this writing it's trading at $155.05, up 9.3% in less than a month.

We'll start with the story before the thematics, then get into the full bullish narrative.

Next Wave

The Trade Desk describes the Next Wave this way:

Two years in the making, and it's finally here. It's the Next Wave of digital advertising from The Trade Desk. It's a new way to plan campaigns and a new DSP experience - using next-generation AI.

It is in fact a multi-faceted solution that has:

* A new data-driven planning tool for advertisers (The Trade Desk Planner).

* An intuitive new user experience for media buyers (Megagon™).

* AI optimization - The powerful predictive engine behind Planner and Megagon™ (Koa™).

TTD's CEO, Jeff Green, said "internally, we've likened this release to Apple's first launch of the iPhone."

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney visited the company and he came away very bullish, raising his price target to $170 from $126.

Here was his takeaway:

Our due diligence and discussions with management leave us with the impression that client feedback has been very positive, with the potential for even greater client spend retention and new customer wins.

Jeff Green's (CEO) full video presentation is available on YouTube and for completeness, we have included it below (it's 45 minutes).

Since this is only the second time we have written about TTD, let's go backwards for a moment - and re-establish the bullish narrative and thematics.

The Thematics

This step forward for The Trade Desk is a crucial moment as the company goes after a huge opportunity in programmatic advertising as its own internal financials are exploding.

The Company and the Bullish Narrative

Trade Desk is the guts to the digital advertising revolution - whether it be Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), YouTube, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) or almost any other firm - this company is playing a part in how the ad money gets dispersed.

This is exactly the type of company we look to add to Top Picks - we don't look for the gold, we look for the pick-axe and shovel makers that serve the gold miners.

This all falls under the realm of "programmatic advertising," and is similar to a long time Top Pick TubeMogul (NASDAQ:TUBE), which some of you, as long-time CML Pro members, saw get taken over by Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) for a nice premium.

But Trade Desk has larger potential.

Programmatic Ad Buying

Programmatic advertising helps automate the decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences and demographics. Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.

Customers use Trade Desk to place every type of ad, including display (images and text), video, in-app (including social media), web, audio, and search (yes, search).

These ads, therefore, can run on personal computers, mobile devices, and connected TVs. This process forgoes the usual ad-buying process that requires a request for proposal, price and placement negotiations, and manual insertion orders.

The market size is enormous and in the early stages of yet longer-term growth. Here is a chart from Statista which shows programmatic digital display advertising spending in the United States from 2013 to 2019, in billions of dollars:

And, while a $45 billion market in just one-year looks good (in the United States, alone), never forget the underlying trend, which is digital ads in general:

The entire digital advertising world is on its way to an astounding $300 billion a year by 2019 and programmatic is likely going take a growing share of that already growing market. Don't let the $45 billion number for 2019 distract you - programmatic ads will likely be a $100 billion segment within several years.

The Pick-Axe

Digital ad dollars go to Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook. But a soon to be a respectable third place will be Amazon, and then there comes Roku as well.

But why choose a winner when we can just pick the company that has its sights set on playing for all the winning platforms? The Trade Desk created its own cloud-based software platform that uses computer programs to automate digital advertising campaigns in real time - by placing ads where they will be most effective at the lowest cost to buyers.

In fact, just hovering over a menu on the actual corporate site yields some benefit:

This is a technology company, in a booming technology segment (programmatic ads), inside a larger booming technology segment (digital ads), with access to every major digital media platform in the United States.

But It's Bigger

Trade Desk loudly proclaims that there is a fundamental shift happening in advertising. And it's bigger than just a move to digital. I just can't find a better quote than this from the CEO of a global media investment management group that Trade Desk likes to share:

The future of all media is digital and programmatic… eventually all media will be digital and it will be transacted by machines.

So how large is that market? Well, Trade Desk has it pegged at nearly one trillion dollars.

Connected TV

Here is what the CEO of Trade Desk had to say about this segment (CTV):

Arguably, the most important channel for our company is Connected TV. Last quarter, we shared the most bullish number that I think we've ever shared as a public company. Q1 2018 CTV spend increased by over 21x over Q1 2017. This quarter, I'm excited to report that Connected TV more than doubled from last quarter.

For the record, Trade Desk saw 2,100% (not a typo) growth in CTV ad spend over the last year. This is just a piece of the bullish thesis on Roku, but today we focus on TTD.

Execution

All the thematics are there, but it's the execution that is simply staggering.

The company likes to say that "the pie is getting bigger while the waste is being pushed out." And while we're at it, we note that the company is already global:

Or, another way Trade Desk likes to put it:

We buy the whole internet.

Here's how that gross spend looks like in a chart:

And, for 2017, the company had ~50% gross spend expansion in 2017 from existing customers with 95%+ customer retention.

Financials

Let's just look at revenue (TTM), it's that time:

Since the company runs at an operating profit, it has reserved room for future growth. Here is a clever visual the company uses:

Risk

We do note concentration risk of large customers: In 2017, TTD's 3 largest customers accounted for 22%, 11% and 10%, respectively, of Gross Billings.

We also note that while the mega players like ad spends from everywhere, they prefer to control it themselves. But, much like Roku's incredible marketplace that it just built (from where TTD buys), not being the giant is an advantage here.

Marketers with large budgets don't want to go to each platform and spend, then change the spend, then adjust the ads, trying over and over again to move money and ads to the platform is that is working the best, and then being nimble enough to change back, and then back again.

We're talking about web, mobile, in-app, audio, TV, CTV, search, and social - it's too much to do properly without artificial intelligence.

So, no matter how much clout Facebook and Google hold, customers are going to want what Trade Desk has - it has to be everyone, it has to be one spot, and it has to be artificial intelligence driven programmatic.

Further, speaking to competition, this is what TTD had to say on the last earnings call:

Our key performance metrics across multiple channels regularly outperformed other platforms they used. For example, viewability came in consistently 15% to 20% higher than all other platforms while maintaining comparable cost efficiency.

Having said that, Google's Double Click is a competitor, and while marketers are weary of letting Google do its bidding, let us never forget that Google is the largest digital advertising platform in the world, and it's not even close.

So, yes, risk is here. But the company is going in with eyes wide open.

There is also very heavy risk in the short-term as the stock has rocketed to new highs. Even if the market doesn't correct, TTD stock could drop, and if the market does in fact correct, this stock could really fall fast.

But we are not interested in the next 3-5 months, that's just not what we do at CML Pro - we are interested in the next 3-5 years - even further, and with that perspective, we find the thesis behind Trade Desk to be overwhelmingly bullish.

This is the same view of the world we have with another Spotlight Top Pick Invitae, which has nearly quadrupled in 4-months.

These themes are happening - the stock prices will vacillate, perhaps even vacillate wildly, but keep an eye on the thematics - that's the prize.

Conclusion

There wasn't actually any new information that came out this week - other than RBC's conversation with the company and then its take on the progress. But, it's these moments, when Wall Street catches hold of an opportunity, that can be the moments when a company becomes the focal point for growth investors.

It takes cognition from the outside world, after CML Pro, for these companies to become great investments, and it does appear that cognition has landed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.