Key Energy Services And Basic Energy Services: A Stark Contrast

It was a disappointing day on September 25th for investors in Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) following news that the management team at Basic Energy Services (BAS) rejected Key’s overtures with regards to a merger. From a 30,000 foot view, this transaction looks like a great prospect for both oilfield service firms, and at the end of the day, assuming synergies are realized, it is, but the fact of the matter is that when you dig deeper, you realize that Basic appears unhappy that more than anybody Key walks away with the lion’s share of the benefits. That said, I do think a deal is still on the table, but in order to accomplish it, Key will need to make some major concessions.

A look at the deal and its fallout

In an effort to grow its business and benefit from the economies of scale that come with that growth, Key’s CEO approached Basic twice (via letters) in the past several days, once on September 20th and September 23rd, seeking a merger between the two firms. According to Key’s proposal, the company would be willing to give to Basic’s shareholders 0.733 shares of itself for each share of Basic that said shareholders own.

This represents a respectable premium for Basic. Based on the 10-day VWAP that registered for Key, the implied value of the merger suggested a price per share for Basic of $9.80, 15% higher than where shares traded previously. Even though this premium is all that investors would get from the transaction, Key positioned the deal as offering investors with even more upside potential. You see, as a result of the move, if it were to be completed as proposed, the combined entity would be expected to generate around $65 million worth of synergies on a pre-tax basis. These would be recurring savings brought about by a reduction in overlapping selling, general and administrative costs, lower corporate overhead, and improved procurement. In addition to these savings, Key believes that the combined entity’s cost of capital would fall by around 2.5%, but that’s not included in their $65 million estimate.

I'm always skeptical of synergies, but given how similar Key and Basic are, and considering that the synergies are large relative to the size of both businesses (Key’s market cap is $253.20 million and Basic’s is $276.61 million as of the time of this writing), I suspect that some level of savings is highly probable. Assuming that these savings are realized in full, Key calculated that Basic’s share of those reductions, if you apply a 5.5 times multiple on EBITDA, would amount to an added benefit to shareholders of $6.29 per share. That would bring total value to Basic’s investors of $16.09 per unit according to Key’s figures.

Where the deal falls short

On the face of it, Key’s deal appears to make sense for Basic’s investors, which is why it might look so perplexing that management at Basic declined to accept the business’s offer. However, when you dig deeper, it becomes apparent why Basic isn’t interested in these terms. You see, when it comes to small companies, the market can often be inefficient. Add to this the fact that both companies emerged from bankruptcy in late 2016 and that both are in the much-hated (for the moment) energy space, and this creates a scenario where the market value of both firms is unlikely to conform with their true value.

Basic seems to recognize this, which is why the company is rejecting a scenario where its shareholders will own just 48.7% of the combined business while Basic’s shareholders will have the remaining 51.3%. That’s also why, in response to these developments, shares of Key dropped 7% to $12.51 while Basic’s share price soared 10.8% to $10.45. Given the current exchange value, Basic’s implied value is just $9.17 per share, meaning that market participants either believe a better offer will come or that some other player will step in to create value for investors.

My thoughts on this matter have more than just share price fluctuations as backup. Take a look at the table below, for instance, which shows the 2017 full-year performance (the first full year performance, post-bankruptcy) for both enterprises. It also shows you the year-to-date (first two quarters) for both firms for 2018. What you see here between the two entities is striking.

Clearly, neither Key nor Basic are in impeccable financial condition, but it’s obvious to me which one is the better prospect fundamentally. Although in the heyday of the energy boom Key’s sales eclipsed Basic’s, that’s no longer happening. Last year, Basic generated sales of $864.04 million, nearly twice what Key was able to generate. On the bottom line, both firms were dismal, with significant net losses each, but Basic’s picture was better. Most striking, though, is the fact that Basic was actually capable of generating positive cash flow last year of $25.95 million compared to Key’s outflow of $51.37 million.

Extending into this year, we see a similar disparity between the two. Both saw attractive year-over-year sales growth, and while Basic’s net loss has so far widened while Key’s has contracted, the cash flow picture is amazingly better for Basic than it is for Key. I also looked to see if maybe there was some asset angle to this, where Key might have more asset value than Basic does, which could make a deal between the two sensible. Unfortunately, this appears to not be the case.

As of the end of the latest quarter for this year, Basic’s debt/equity ratio stood at 1.16 with a book value of equity of $283.15 million. To put this in perspective, Key’s debt/equity ratio is 2.73 with a book value of equity of $89.73 million. Even stripping out cash and restricted cash and looking at net debt, there’s a huge disparity. Based on that adjustment, Basic’s debt/equity ratio would be 0.88 compared to Basic’s of 2.14.

One thing Key is right about

In its letter to Basic, Key was correct to point out that Basic’s notes offering could prove detrimental to any transaction between the firms. On September 25, the management team at Basic announced pricing related to $300 million worth of secured notes due 2023 in an issuance that carries an annual interest rate of 10.75%. Seeing as how the notes are being offered at a discount to par (99.042% of par), the actual yield is 11%. Given the operating history of Basic and the fact that even out of bankruptcy it continues to perform in a lackluster way, this kind of financing arrangement is not unreasonable. The fact that Basic decided to go through with the notes pricing even in spite of Key’s request that they don’t suggests that either the business is playing hardball with Key or they truly are not interested in any transaction whatsoever.

Takeaway

At first glance, Key’s offer to Basic looks appealing, and the fact of the matter is that both firms really do need cost savings like the $65 million Key thinks it can generate. That said, the issue here appears to relate to pricing more than anything. Both Basic and Key are performing poorly at a fundamental level, but the notion that Basic can generate around double Key’s sales and actually generate positive operating cash flow, not to mention the fact that its balance sheet looks more appealing by a mile, indicates that any deal should heavily favor Basic. One possible scenario might be for Key to offer cash in addition to the stock it’s offering, but for the deal to really work out, it’s likely that Basic would need to receive well more than half of the equity of the combined firm. Otherwise, any merger borders on looking ridiculous.

