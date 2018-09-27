Philip Morris Cuts 2018 Guidance

Back in August, I warned investors in cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) that another guidance cut was likely if the currency situation did not improve. With the dollar again rallying, the company was likely in for the same pain that had plagued it in recent years. Unfortunately, the situation did not improve enough in recent weeks, forcing the company to reduce its 2018 guidance.

At the time of my article, the main issue was the dollar's strong rally against the Turkish Lira, which was about 45% in less than a month. As you can see in the chart below, the Lira has come back quite a bit since then, but unfortunately the Argentine Peso has dramatically weakened since. Thus, investors should actually be a bit relieved, because Thursday's guidance cut could have been even worse.

(Source: cnbc.com)

I had previously mentioned that we could see another 5-10 cent per share cut in the EPS forecast, and that's exactly what we got today. The new forecast is for $4.97 to $5.02, meaning a 5 cent cut at the bottom end and a dime cut at the top. When excluding currencies, the adjusted EPS forecast is still expected to rise by 8%-9% for the year. That's a reduction, however, from the 8%-10% growth that was projected at the Q2 report, which itself was another example of when guidance was cut due to currencies. Here's what management had to say on Thursday:

An unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.12, compared to the previously communicated unfavorable full-year impact of approximately $0.07, mainly due to the Turkish lira; and Effective July 1, 2018, in accordance with U.S. GAAP, PMI began to account for the operations of its Argentinian affiliates as highly inflationary and to treat the U.S. dollar as the affiliates’ functional currency. Following this accounting change, as a result of the further devaluation of the Argentine peso, the full-year forecast includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately $0.06 at prevailing exchange rates, which is now considered as part of the underlying business results.

You can read about all of the assumptions for guidance in this investor day release, but many of the basics are unchanged since the July report. The only other major change is that currency neutral net revenue growth is now projected to be 3%, down from a previous forecast of 3%-4%, primarily reflecting the Argentina issue noted above.

Philip Morris shares are up 1.5% so far in Thursday's trading, which some investors may question given the guidance cut. However, anyone that has followed the US dollar had to be expecting some bad news. Also, nothing seems to have really changed with the underlying business, and cash flow guidance is still where it needs to be to avoid a possible dividend cut.

There is one other item I feel necessary to discuss today, and that is the rise in US interest rates recently. Thanks to the Fed rate hike yesterday along with expectations for another hike in December, US treasury yields have been rising recently to yearly highs. One example of this is the 5-Year, which can be seen in the chart below, now approaching a 3% annual yield.

(Source: cnbc.com)

I bring up rising yields because Philip Morris has about $3 billion in debt coming due before the end of May 2019, which you can see the breakdown of on this investor page. While about 1/3 of the amount due is Euro and Swiss Franc bonds, all of these debts have coupons of 2.125% or less. If you assume that Philip Morris will refinance these in early 2019, it likely means higher rates will increase interest expenses moving forward.

That will be another small hit to earnings, all depending on how much is refinanced and at what rates. Every percentage point (100 basis points) rise in the average interest of these debts would equal about two cents per share in pre-tax income based on the current share count. For now there is no worry about the dividend, but any further hits to earnings could start to bring that issue into question next year.

Philip Morris was forced to cut its guidance on Thursday, but anyone that has been following the name knows this move was pretty much expected. Thanks to strength in the dollar, primarily against the currencies of Turkey and Argentina, revenues and earnings will be negatively impacted. Fortunately, it appears that the underlying business is still doing okay, which explains why shares of the company are not falling today. However, shares remain much closer to their yearly low than their high, and if the dollar strengthens future before the Q3 report, another guidance cut then could send shares back into the mid or high $70s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.