Seaspan Corp. - This 8% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities does SSW-I stand?

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Seaspan Corp. (NYSE: SSW). Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the prospectus. For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Seaspan Corporation 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-I) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 10/30/2023 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.008%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 10/30/2023. Currently, SSW-I trades a little above its par value at a price of $25.15 and has a Current Yield of 8.08% and YTC of 7.95%.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per Reuters:

Seaspan Corporation, incorporated on May 3, 2005, is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships. ... The Company is engaged in the operation and management of vessel, including maintaining the vessel, periodic dry-docking, cleaning and painting and performing work required by regulations. The Company also provides limited ship management services to Dennis R. Washington's personal vessel owning companies, and ship management and construction supervision services to Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC.

Below, you can see the market opinion for the common stock, SSW:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $0.75 yearly dividend. With a market price of $8.16, the current yield of SSW is at 9.19%. As an absolute value, this means it had paid $130.85M in dividends for the last year. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series I preferred stock) of the company is around $70.88M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.45B, SSW is one of the biggest shipping companies.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Seaspan Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, Seaspan Corporation had a total debt of $3.845B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series I preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $731.5M.

The Seaspan Family

Source: Author's database

SSW has 4 more outstanding preferred stocks and 2 baby bonds:

Seaspan Corp 8.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-E)

Seaspan Corp 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-G)

Seaspan Corp 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-D)

Seaspan Corp 7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-H)

Seaspan Corp 7.125% Senior Notes due 10/30/2027 (NYSE: SSWA)

Seaspan Corp 6.375% Senior Notes due 4/30/2019 (NYSE: SSWN)

In the following bubble charts, I'll compare the newly issued Series H Preferred Stock with the rest of its "brothers." For a better idea, I've excluded SSW-D, as it has a YTC of 28.98%.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

If we compared the newly issued Series I Preferred Stock to the rest of the company's preferred stocks, we can see that there isn't any tangible difference when we talk about Yield-to-Worst.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units in the "Shipping" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

As per the company's 424B5 Filing:

We intend to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Series I Preferred Shares, which are expected to total approximately $ million (or approximately $ million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares), for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions, debt repayments and redeeming certain of our existing preferred shares.

Addition to the S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $151M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of SSW-I after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock SSW-I. With this kind of article, we want to keep you informed of all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

