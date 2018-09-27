Revisiting Supernus Pharmaceuticals

We continue to hold this name despite stellar gains over the past two years due to its favorable long-term risk/reward profile.

I got a question from a SA follower the other day on a biopharma we first positively profiled just over two years ago. We last posted a piece on this name in June. However, we did provide an updated deep dive on this concern a month ago to Biotech Forum subscribers. We are now making that analysis available to the regular SA community after updating it with the most recent data.

Company Overview:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) is a Rockville, Md.-based pharmaceutical company aimed at treating diseases that affect the central nervous system (NYSE:CNS). Supernus was founded in 2005, acquiring all of Shire Laboratories Inc.

Supernus' two FDA approved drugs are Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. Both medications are once daily antiepileptics released in 2013. Supernus has recently begun expanding its portfolio to include medications to treat psychiatric conditions and has multiple drugs in the FDA approval pipeline. Supernus focuses on U.S. product marketing but also licenses products to other pharma to sell abroad. Supernus became public in May 2012. The company has a current stock market capitalization of just under $2.5 billion and trades near $49.00 a share.

The stock had a decent sized pullback since a slight Q2 earnings miss but has started to recover recently.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

The foundation of Supernus' portfolio is their Microtrol and Solutrol drug delivery technologies. These drug formulation along with additional drug development technologies are what distinguishes Supernus as a unique, specialty pharmaceuticals company. Microtrol and Solutrol are extended release (ER) drug delivery systems. The ER technologies are employed across Supernus' portfolio and are also employed by other well-known ER medications such as Shire's Adderall XR and Carbatrol. Extended release medications maintain the effectiveness of their standard IR formulations while also providing additional advantages to patients.

The benefits of ER formulation are easily seen in antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). Epilepsy is a common and disabling neurologic condition that affects approximately 3.4 million Americans. It is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. There is currently no medical cure for epilepsy and most patients take one or multiple AEDs to prevent seizures.

Conventional, immediate release (IR) formulations of AEDs are short-lived in patient blood streams. As a result, patients must take AEDs multiple times per day. Missing a single dose can result in seizures and often hospitalization. As a consequence, doctors try to prescribe the maximum tolerable IR dosage in order to prolong the amount of time that the AED is at an effective concentration. This often causes patients to experience an array of adverse side effects.

Source: Company Presentation

By prolonging the time in which the medication is absorbed by the body, ER formulations extend dosing intervals allowing patients to take medications only once per day. Another important benefit of ER formulations is the steadiness of medication levels in the bloodstream, which minimizes severe side effects during peak concentrations and the chances of break through seizures during trough concentrations.

Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine) initially launched in 2013 as an adjunctive treatment for partial epilepsy and is approved in adults and children 6 to 17 years old. Oxtellar XR has since been developed as a monotherapy for epilepsy and is pending Supplemental New Drug Approval by the FDA.

Trokendi XR (topiramate) launched in 2013 to treat epilepsy as a monotherapy and has since relaunched in 2017 to treat the prophylaxis of migraines. Prophylactic medications are taken daily as a preventive measure, in this case to prevent migraines. Currently, the primary treatment form for migraines is acute medications, which are taken after a migraine has begun to alleviate symptoms. Prophylactic treatments are prescribed to patients with highly frequent migraines or to patients whose migraines do not respond well to acute treatments. Topiramate under IR formulation has shown great clinical efficacy in the prophylaxis of migraines, but many patients experience undesirable side effects, leading to poor patient adherence. Supernus has shown that their XR formulation of topiramate can be an effective treatment option while also substantially reducing patient side effects.

Source: Company Presentation

Supernus is now expanding its portfolio to include medications to treat psychiatric conditions. To this end, Supernus has two new drugs that are currently in Phase III trials. The first, SPN-810, has been developed to treat impulsive aggression (IA) in patients with ADHD. SPN-812 is a non-stimulant medication for ADHD. It is also seeking FDA approval for Oxtellar XR to treat bipolar disorder and anticipates Phase III trials to begin in 2019.

SPN-810 (molindone hydrochloride, extended release and immediate release formulations) has been granted fast track designation by the FDA and is expected to be the first approved treatment for Impulsive Aggression (IA). IA is a subtype of maladaptive aggression characterized by impulsively "excessive" or "inappropriate" aggression that may require psychiatric or pharmacological intervention. IA is reportedly widespread with prevalence in many psychiatric conditions including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer's disease and more. Studies show that IA is prevalent in the pediatric ADHD population with estimates of 22.5%-32% of ADHD cases also having IA. SPN-810 is currently being tested in two ongoing Phase III trials, one testing IR formulation and the second testing the ER formulation. Both studies are specifically studying its efficacy in treating IA in pediatric ADHD patients that has not been controlled by stimulant and behavioral interventions. Phase III data expected in the first quarter of 2019.

SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) is a potential new non-stimulant ADHD medication. Viloxazine HCl has received a New Chemical Entity designation with five years of market exclusivity. Though there are many well known and well-established medications to treat ADHD, Supernus is claiming that SPN-812's "emerging clinical profile points to a potentially well differentiated ADHD product."

The Potential: SPN-812 has garnered much attention. It is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which the same MOA as amphetamine stimulants. Amphetamines are considered the golden standard for ADHD medications; the only caveat is that it is a stimulant. SPN-812 has the hopes of offering the results of an amphetamine without the dependency risks of a stimulant. Four Phase III trials are currently ongoing for SPN-812, with data for the first expected in Q4 for the first trial and rest in first quarter of 2019.

The Science: Initial data from the Phase II clinical trials have been released for SPN-812. Three out of the four doses tested met the primary endpoint of lowering the ADHD-RS-IV total score in patient cohorts of about 45 patients each. The highest dose achieved an effect size of 0.63 (significant with p = 0.021). Effect size measures the magnitude of difference between the placebo and treatment group. It is essentially a 0 to 1 scale that tells you how effective a treatment is, with 1 being the greatest effect size. In a meta-analysis which compared the efficacies of different medications to treat ADHD, it was found that IR and ER stimulants yielded effect sizes of 0.99 and 0.95. When comparing the initial findings from the Phase IIb SPN-812, the medication is showing to be just as effective as the other non-stimulant medications on the market (pooled effect size of non-stimulants = 0.63 with 95% confidence intervals of 0.57 to 0.69). It appears that even though SPN-812 has the MOA of a stimulant, its results are consistent with those of the less effective non-stimulants. The effectiveness of stimulants can be seen in the prescriptions: 92% of prescriptions for ADHD are stimulants.

Note, Viloxazine HCl is also at an earlier stage of the pipeline as a potential therapy for depression (under name SPN-809) and is Phase II ready. Viloxazine HCl is already an approved treatment for depression in some European countries.

Oxtellar XR is also seeking FDA approval to treat bipolar disorder with Phase III studies beginning in the second half of 2019. Anti-epileptic drugs are the most commonly prescribed medications to treat bipolar disorder, representing 34% of the 53 million prescriptions for bipolar disorder. Oxcarbazepine, the active ingredient in Oxtellar XR, is often prescribed by psychiatrists to treat bipolar disorder though no oxcarbazepine-based medication has officially received FDA approval. Oxtellar XR is anticipated to be the first oxcarbazepine that is FDA approved to treat bipolar disorder. This offers a potentially large expansion on patient market for the medication.

Recent Events:

In early September, a district court ruled that TWi Pharmaceuticals infringed on three patents protecting Oxtellar XR. The ruling means TWi will not be able to market its version of this compound until at least 2027. This obviously is a favorable development on the litigation front.

One week later, Supernus purchased privately held Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, a developer of a novel treatment for epilepsy, now called SPN-817. This is a good fit for the current pipeline and cost Supernus very little upfront as well. Supernus agreed to pay only $15 million as an upfront payment with up to $75 million in development milestones and up to $95 million in sales milestones. Biscayne will also be eligible for low single-digit royalties on net sales

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first half of the year with just over $675 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. This was bolstered by a March issuance of ~$365 million worth of convertible senior notes and warrants, partially offset by purchases of convertible note hedges.

While Supernus' spending has increased, the company's profits have also experienced a noteworthy year-over-year increase. Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR prescriptions for the quarter increased by 35.5% from Q2 last year. Growing product prescriptions have resulted in net product sales of $97 million for this past quarter. This represents a 32% increase from the prior year's Q2.

The company guided that full year revenue this year would be between $385 million to $400 million. Supernus saw just over $300 million in sales in FY2017. Analysts see an approximate 20% rise in sales right now in FY2019.

The current median analyst price target is right around $55.00 a share. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Overweight rating and $56 price target on SUPN two weeks ago. Several days later, Mizuho Securities initiated SUPN with a Buy rating and $61 price target. Piper Jaffray did issue a Hold rating and $44 price target last month in the one negative analyst viewpoint currently on the stock.

Verdict:

For long term investors, Supernus has a favorable risk/reward profile. It is seeing solid growth from its current product portfolio, has other compounds in the pipeline and is on solid financial footing. That said, I would probably only add to my long-term position in Supernus if the stock fell under $45.00 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.